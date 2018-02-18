Catholic teacher fired for same-sex marriage; colleagues warned to stay away from such weddings

It’s about time that the Pope has a revelation, and gives some pronouncement ex cathedra, that people can marry others of the same sex. People happen to fall in love with others of their sex, and there’s no good reason, save an antiquated and fictitious book, to keep them from formalizing their relationship. I don’t know how, given their history, that Catholics will eventually stop demonizing gays, but if they don’t they’ll lose adherents. Even if the Vatican isn’t moved by the moral suasion, they might be moved by Catholics voting with their feet. You don’t have to eat fish on Friday any more, so clearly the Church can change its tune.

The New York Times (click below) recounts the story of how a great teacher—one beloved by her first-grade students at a Catholic school in Miami—was fired because she married what she called “the love of my life.” That very phrase makes me tear up, and to think that she’d lose her job because of that is shameful. But go ahead, read the story:

Jocelyn Morffi (left above) was fired three days after marrying her girlfriend of two years, Natasha Hass. The Archdiocese of Miami explained in an email that Morffi was fired “because she violated a contract stipulating that teachers must abide by Catholic teachings and traditions.” By all accounts, Morffi was a “faithful Catholic”. Her “sin” was falling in love with another woman.

The Church wouldn’t clarify what the violation was, but we all know, and so did Ms. Morffi on her Instagram account:

As if that’s not bad enough, the NYT reports that other teachers were put on notice (my emphasis):

Four teachers attended the wedding, one of them told The Times on Wednesday. She asked not to be named out of fear for her career. After Ms. Morffi was fired, the teacher said, they were called into a meeting with school officials. She said they were warned that if they wanted to continue working for the school, they could not post pictures or attend events that would be considered supportive of same-sex marriage. The human resources representative at the meeting “didn’t straight out say you’ll be fired if you do, but that’s what she led us to believe,” the teacher said, adding that she was disappointed about how the situation was handled. “We pick and choose what is considered wrong and what we’re going to enforce, and I think it’s like a joke,” she said. The teachers were also asked to read a memo written in 2015 by Archbishop Thomas Wenski of Miami, after Florida’s ban on same-sex marriage was lifted. The memo cited a statement from the Catholic Bishops of Florida that defined marriage as between a man and a woman, and said that if employees did not lead lives that were consistent with Catholic teachings it could lead to firing, even if the behavior in question occurs outside of work.

Although Dade County, where Morffi worked, has legal protections for gay people, they don’t apply to religious organizations. Morffi’s former students are confused and upset, and the school, out of a screwed-up adherence to outdated morality, has lost a fantastic teacher:

Ms. Morffi was an exemplary teacher, several parents said, and one friend described her as a faithful Catholic. She encouraged students to distribute food throughout Miami’s poor neighborhoods through a nonprofit she created called Teach Hope. She volunteered as a basketball coach. And Ms. Mills recalled that every morning, as Ms. Morffi’s students filed into class, she played feel-good songs, like Bobby McFerrin’s “Don’t Worry, Be Happy.”

Well, it’s their loss, and I hope somebody snaps up Morffi soon. Best of luck to her with that, and with her new partner. And the Church can just bugger off.