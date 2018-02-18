Catholic teacher fired for same-sex marriage; colleagues warned to stay away from such weddings

It’s about time that the Pope has a revelation, and gives some pronouncement ex cathedra, that people can marry others of the same sex. People happen to fall in love with others of their sex, and there’s no good reason, save an antiquated and fictitious book, to keep them from formalizing their relationship. I don’t know how, given their history, that Catholics will eventually stop demonizing gays, but if they don’t they’ll lose adherents. Even if the Vatican isn’t moved by the moral suasion, they might be moved by Catholics voting with their feet. You don’t have to eat fish on Friday any more, so clearly the Church can change its tune.
The New York Times (click below) recounts the story of how a great teacher—one beloved by her first-grade students at a Catholic school in Miami—was fired because she married what she called “the love of my life.” That very phrase makes me tear up, and to think that she’d lose her job because of that is shameful. But go ahead, read the story:
Jocelyn Morffi (left above) was fired three days after marrying her girlfriend of two years, Natasha Hass. The Archdiocese of Miami explained in an email that Morffi was fired “because she violated a contract stipulating that teachers must abide by Catholic teachings and traditions.” By all accounts, Morffi was a “faithful Catholic”. Her “sin” was falling in love with another woman.
The Church wouldn’t clarify what the violation was, but we all know, and so did Ms. Morffi on her Instagram account:
As if that’s not bad enough, the NYT reports that other teachers were put on notice (my emphasis):
Four teachers attended the wedding, one of them told The Times on Wednesday. She asked not to be named out of fear for her career.
After Ms. Morffi was fired, the teacher said, they were called into a meeting with school officials. She said they were warned that if they wanted to continue working for the school, they could not post pictures or attend events that would be considered supportive of same-sex marriage.
The human resources representative at the meeting “didn’t straight out say you’ll be fired if you do, but that’s what she led us to believe,” the teacher said, adding that she was disappointed about how the situation was handled.
“We pick and choose what is considered wrong and what we’re going to enforce, and I think it’s like a joke,” she said.
The teachers were also asked to read a memo written in 2015 by Archbishop Thomas Wenski of Miami, after Florida’s ban on same-sex marriage was lifted.
The memo cited a statement from the Catholic Bishops of Florida that defined marriage as between a man and a woman, and said that if employees did not lead lives that were consistent with Catholic teachings it could lead to firing, even if the behavior in question occurs outside of work.
Although Dade County, where Morffi worked, has legal protections for gay people, they don’t apply to religious organizations. Morffi’s former students are confused and upset, and the school, out of a screwed-up adherence to outdated morality, has lost a fantastic teacher:
Ms. Morffi was an exemplary teacher, several parents said, and one friend described her as a faithful Catholic.
She encouraged students to distribute food throughout Miami’s poor neighborhoods through a nonprofit she created called Teach Hope. She volunteered as a basketball coach. And Ms. Mills recalled that every morning, as Ms. Morffi’s students filed into class, she played feel-good songs, like Bobby McFerrin’s “Don’t Worry, Be Happy.”
Well, it’s their loss, and I hope somebody snaps up Morffi soon. Best of luck to her with that, and with her new partner. And the Church can just bugger off.
Let the Catholic school fester in its own discrimination and hatred. The teacher should get a job at a real school and the other teachers should all go look for better jobs.
Unfortunately, the students get hurt but maybe they learn a lesson and turn away from the festering stench of the Catholic Church.
I think the festering will only occur for about the next 20 years or so. After that, it’ll be change or die. Once today’s teens start looking around for where to send their kids, intolerant private schools aren’t going to be as popular as they are today.
Oh sure, there will always be some people who pick them *because* they are intolerant, but that group will grow smaller and smaller over time. Meanwhile the more mainstream folk who choose private schools mainly for the quality, rather than ideology, will desert them.
Don’t we want the Catholic Church to lose adherents? Regardless of the changes they might make, they will still be dispensing religion. Perhaps gay Catholics need to reconsider their allegiances.
The Roman Catholic Church is an organised, international criminal enterprise. A smart gov. lawyer should RICO the bastards. End of.
I am curious who the celebrant is in the centre of the picture… that outfit looks distinctly clerical.
I was too. Wondering if there were any consequences to him. Maybe he’s Episcopal, they are just renegade Catholics anyway and they aren’t as crazy on this stuff.
Unitarians have been performing same-sex marriage ceremonies since 1996.
Homosexuality: Baaaaaad.
Pedophilia: Don’t worry, we’ll protect you from the local laws.
Natural homosexuality between citizens/civilians: BAD.
Homosexuality between clergymen/clergyman and commoner: looking the other way… -if they don´t leave the Church and/or don´t plan to marry.
CIVIL marriage of gays: BAD, worse than plain homosexuality!
Pedophilia: the real problem is that you hate catholics!
The irony is that this Catholic school has probably just provide many of the pupils with what they will later remember as the reason they became atheist.
We can only hope.
Maybe just a few of the students will take a look at what they are doing at this school. Ask mom and dad about it. Watch the manure fly…Your very popular teacher just decided to go to hell.
The actual blame for this is not the criminal orginization known as the Catholic church but Catholics who provide moral and financial support to this organization and who must be held complicit and accountable for the crimes committed by this organization.
No free pass because of “deeply held religious beliefs”, they are just as guilty as that aging gang of lost boys gone feral living in castles full of stolen art treasures who engage in paedophila, genocide, misogyny and homophobia.
This is not the first time – this happens all over the country in countless catholic dioceses. I know of several instances where employees lost their jobs in schools, parishes, catholic hospitals and in one instance, being denied burial in a catholic cemetery, for not “agreeing” to uphold what conservative male bishops deem “catholic beliefs.” Something that has never happened to the worst of the deceased priest pedophiles who are all buried on “hallowed ground.”
Please add this to my comment, if you would be so kind. Here are two examples that happened in Chicago. – Thanks
https://womensenews.org/2010/05/two-female-priests-buried-church-outsiders/
This is disgusting. How the Catholic Church can look themselves in the mirror amazes me.
They have yet to apologize for helping all those Catholic Nazis to escape trial while at the same time excommunicating women who left husbands that beat them.
In medieval times if a married man decided to become a monk, his marriage was considered to be over, but his wife was never allowed to marry again as long as he was still alive. It was not unknown for wives/children to die of starvation in those circumstances.
It can’t be restated enough: Religion Poisons Everything.
Their crime? Love. 🤔🤔🤔
I have little sympathy for those mistreated by the catholic church. What did they expect? I had 12 years of “catholic education” which I usually describe as 14 years too many. The catholic church is a corrupt, venal institution. Those who expect it to be something else are deluded.
I have a hard time taking Andrew Sullivan seriously. He is adamant that he is catholic. The fact that he is a gay man and a large number (perhaps even a majority) of catholic priests are gay may give him some hope. But the institution is and has been inherently hostile to his very existence. I do not think that will change anytime soon.
Ross Douthat is even worse. The NY Times gives him valuable space on its editorial page. He is a seeker turned catholic convert. His catholicism infects everything he writes. The Times should put a disclaimer at the top of every one of his columns.