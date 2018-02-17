Yesterday’s optical illusion: the hearts are the same color!

On yesterday’s Hili Dialogue, I posted this tweet, an optical illusion provided by Matthew:

There appear to be greenish hearts and bluish ones, though they are the same color. pic.twitter.com/NachmY6y37 — Akiyoshi Kitaoka (@AkiyoshiKitaoka) February 16, 2018

The hearts are said to be the same color, with the illusion of their being different colors due to the different-colored stripes running through them. The was lots of argument among the readers, and, as far as I can remember, no consensus.

I put this question to Matthew (why do you readers make me do these things?), and he responded by checking. Here’s his response and his image. The conclusion is that the hearts are both the same color: a blue-tinted green.

They are the same colour. I have been in and checked the image, see here. The left half, with the orange, is from the ‘green’ heart. The right half, with the pink, is from the ‘blue’ heart.

Another response showing the color identity:

They are on my phone.. pic.twitter.com/sWDlCugwNw — Kiva (@Safanver) February 17, 2018

I think this settles it: if Matthew’s satisfied, so am I. However, if you can prove to Matthew’s satisfaction that they are really of different colors, you will win an autographed copy of his latest (and terrific) book: Life’s Greatest Secret, about the cracking of the genetic code. The first one to disprove color identity of the hearts will get the book. You can email me or put your “proof” in the comments.

Matthew sets out the rules:

People need to download the original large image (attached) and then enlarge it to show they are differerent colours. They won’t be able to do it.