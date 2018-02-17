Yesterday’s optical illusion: the hearts are the same color!

On yesterday’s Hili Dialogue, I posted this tweet, an optical illusion provided by Matthew:
The hearts are said to be the same color, with the illusion of their being different colors due to the different-colored stripes running through them. The was lots of argument among the readers, and, as far as I can remember, no consensus.
I put this question to Matthew (why do you readers make me do these things?), and he responded by checking. Here’s his response and his image. The conclusion is that the hearts are both the same color: a blue-tinted green.
They are the same colour. I have been in and checked the image, see here. The left half, with the orange, is from the ‘green’ heart. The right half, with the pink, is from the ‘blue’ heart.
Another response showing the color identity:
I think this settles it: if Matthew’s satisfied, so am I. However, if you can prove to Matthew’s satisfaction that they are really of different colors, you will win an autographed copy of his latest (and terrific) book: Life’s Greatest Secret, about the cracking of the genetic code. The first one to disprove color identity of the hearts will get the book. You can email me or put your “proof” in the comments.
Matthew sets out the rules:
People need to download the original large image (attached) and then enlarge it to show they are differerent colours. They won’t be able to do it.
The hearts are different colours.
There are two worlds: A) zoomed in where identical hearts appear to go behind and in front of bars; and B) zoomed out where there are different coloured hearts. Both of these are merely appearances, so while it’s certainly an illusion, there is no reason to hold one perception over the other. And since the selection is arbitrary, I’m as entitled to select the world where the hearts are differently coloured as I am to select the world where the hearts are the same colour.
Consider the Rubin Vase. Is it really faces or is it really a vase? You can justify either by changing your point of view. Similarly, whether you see hearts of the same or different colours is dependent on the point of view.
The only different between the Rubin Vase and the hearts illusion is the type of intervention required. The hearts illusion requires a change in perspective that requires external magnification, while the Rubin Vase requires an intervention in selecting out what is the background and which the the figure. As much as there is no reason to privilege either foreground in the Rubin Vase, there is no reason to privilege either magnification in the hearts illusion.
(my best shot at a free book)
Sorry, that’s not gonna do. You KNOW what the question was about: it was about A. We say what you’re entitled to judge!
No book for you. . . and no soup, either!
The question is about the bit pattern for the pixel color. The contention is the same bit pattern is found in all the “heart not stripe” pixels. But Barney’s cut and paste suggests it is not.
But Michael Fisher’s answers all doubt IMO — they are the same.
There are 4 lights! – Picard
Could this illusion work in reverse? Could different colors be placed similarly and appear to be the same shade?
The post title says allusion, but should be illusion, presumably.
Yes, a typo. Fixed, thanks.
So, I’ve copied the image in this post – width of 1000 pixels – into MS Paint, and cut a 4×4 section of one heart, and pasted it into another. The results is here:
https://imgur.com/a/dn7GS
and it is clearly a different colour – even in the 2 pixel-wide stripe at the centre of the strip. Not by much, but it is different.
Many of us see different colors, confirmed by graphics programs on exploded images. I wonder if there is some monitor/graphics card dependence?
In theory one could construct (say, in Photoshop) a blue-green heart with transparent strips. This layer could be dragged slightly left or right above a background layer that was only alternating orange and pink stripes. The heart would then appear to rapidly change colors. I would enjoy seeing this demonstrated.
There are some differences in the image but I think that is mostly caused by the jpeg compression. I’m pretty sure if you did it in png you would get the effect without any mess. (Trying to force the image to only three colours was only partially successful for me.)
In any case it’s possible to use the select by colour option in GIMP to select one heart and then invert selection and delete everything to see bars from all the hearts.
They are all the same colour but if you want to show this sort of illusion you should use a lossless graphics format.
Now THAT is convincing.
WHAT I DID
[1] Saved the full-sized image as a .png
[2] Cropped to the top left heart & the one below it
[3] Moved bottom heart up closer to the top heart
[4] Chopped out a 5-pixel width vertical strip from the blue/green part of each heart [the black bits in the hearts are where they came from]
[5] Moved the two strips to the right & up/down a bit onto the black background & put them edge-to-edge
[6] INSIDE THE RED OVAL: The 10-pixel wide rectangle looks as shown when magnified [Far right] – I’ve left in the pixel grid so it’s clear that’s a 10-pixel wide image magnified.
CONCLUSION:
Colour is the same, but note there is a slight variation in both strips – but both strips vary within the SAME RANGE OF GREEN HUES
Program used is the FREE donation-ware Paint.NET for Windows only. Easier to use than The GIMP.
I see the point now. No book for me, unless I buy it. Which I should do anyway.