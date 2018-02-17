Saturday: Hili dialogue

It’s the weekend: Saturday, February 17, 2018, and the temperature in Chicago has dropped to well below freezing. It’s National “Drink Wine” Day (why the scare quotes?), and I’ll oblige at dinner. In Catholicism, it’s the Feast Day of Bernadette Soubirous, the girl who thought she saw the Virgin Mary at Lourdes. Sadly, the rest is history.

Not much happened on this day with respect to either births or history. I guess people don’t copulate in June (which is mysterious), and they don’t do much either, accounting for the absence of historical events—at least in the Northern Hemisphere.

On February 17, 1600, the philosopher Giordano Bruno was burned alive for heresy in Rome. And on this day in 1801, an electoral tie between Thomas Jefferson and Aaron Burr was resolved in this way (from Wikipedia):

In 1800, the Democratic-Republican Party again nominated Jefferson for president and also nominated Aaron Burr for vice president. After the election, Jefferson and Burr both obtained a majority of electoral votes, but tied one another with 73 votes each. Since ballots did not distinguish between votes for president and votes for vice president, every ballot cast for Burr technically counted as a vote for him to become president, despite Jefferson clearly being his party’s first choice. Lacking a clear winner by constitutional standards, the election had to be decided by the House of Representatives pursuant to the Constitution’s contingency election provision. Having already lost the presidential contest, Federalist Party representatives in the lame duck House session seized upon the opportunity to embarrass their opposition by attempting to elect Burr over Jefferson. The House deadlocked for 35 ballots as neither candidate received the necessary majority vote of the state delegations in the House (the votes of nine states were needed for a conclusive election). Jefferson achieved electoral victory on the 36th ballot, but only after Federalist Party leader Alexander Hamilton—who disfavored Burr’s personal character more than Jefferson’s policies—had made known his preference for Jefferson.

Of course a little more than three years later, Burr shot and killed Hamilton in a duel.

On this day in 1867, the first ship passed through the Suez Canal. On February 17, 1904, Puccini’s opera “Madame Butterfly” premiered at La Scala in Milan. And in 1980, Krzysztof Wielicki and Leszek Cichy, two Polish mountaineers, made the first winter ascent of Mount Everest. Finally, on this day in 1996, world chess champion Garry Kasparov beat the “Deep Blue” supercomputer in a match. However, the computer won one game and there were two ties, so the final score was 4-2.

Those born on February 17 include geneticist and statistician Ronald Fisher (1890), Duane “Galloping” Gish (1921), Chaim Potok (1929), Gene Pitney (1940), Huey P. Newton (1942), and Michael Jordan (1963; he’s 55 today). Those who expired on this day include Giordano Bruno (1600; see above), Jan Swammerdam (1680), Heinrich Heine (1856), Geronimo (1909), Thelonius Monk (1982), and Mindy MCready (2013).

Here’s Gene Pitney singing my favorite of his songs, “Only Love Can Break a Heart”, written by Burt Bachrach and Hal David. Pitney made it a hit in 1962, but this more recent performance (the only live one I could find) is still pretty good. The original version starts at 2:28, so you get two for one. (A live medley of his hits, sung when he was young, is here.)

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili has found place to rest, but it’s in Andrzej’s chair:

Hili: You are sitting on me. A: You can find another place. Hili: No way.

In Polish:

Hili: Siedzisz na mnie.

Ja: Nadal możesz poszukać sobie innego miejsca.

Hili: Mowy nie ma.

Purely by chance, all of today’s tweets (save one) involve cats. Here’s one showing a woman’s crazy moggies:

This rescue cat is super protective of her toys and acts like a tough guy, but she's hardly the craziest cat in her family 😹😹😹 pic.twitter.com/YVwq07cyCb — The Dodo (@dodo) February 15, 2018

From reader Blue, a box ‘o Bengals. Look at those spots! Some day one of these will be mine.

A box of baby Bengals pic.twitter.com/RsN1VrtOCb — Land of cuteness (@landpsychology) February 14, 2018

From Matthew, a “particularly fine” painting, and you can see why! For once the artist has drawn the cats correctly. I think there’s a Ph.D. thesis waiting to be written on why artists can’t paint cats properly.

This delicate painting is by Ernst Kreidolf (1863-1956 Swiss) ‘Morning’ He was also a Children’s Illustrator of some renown . This picture is particularly fine. pic.twitter.com/f0HrA8NrAl — helen warlow (@HWarlow) February 15, 2018

And something I know we’re all curious about: what happens when the flight attendants inflate the emergency slide:

Ever wonder what happens when you yank the pull cord on an aircraft emergency slide? Wonder no more. pic.twitter.com/872diWGEGQ — AeroDork (@AeroDork) February 15, 2018

Grania found this cat tweet, and the short video has gone viral. Apparently this cat hangs out at the top of the Taksim Square metro station in Istanbul, and has been doing so for several years. It’s the most chill cat I’ve ever seen. Naturally the cat-loving Turkish commuters carefully avoid hurting it:

Turkish cats don’t have time for your bullshit. pic.twitter.com/VNm91g4jL6 — Ali Arikan (@aliarikan) February 15, 2018

Here’s another photo of it, and you can read more on BuzzFeed (as you can see, people feed it, too). I’m sure there’s at least one Turkish-speaking reader who can translate this for us:

Her gün binlerce insanın geçtiği yerde sırt üstü yatan mutlu bir kedi… Burası taksim metro istasyonunun alt katı. Kafamda deli sorular… #birbaskadirbenimemleketim pic.twitter.com/peAtzkZFyI — Kedici Dergisi (@kedicidergisi) December 8, 2017