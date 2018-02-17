Crows pulling tails

In my dotage I’ve decided to cut back on work on Saturday, and I’m sure readers will forgive me if I take a weekly break (that means lighter posting, not no posting). So let’s end Professor Ceiling Cat’s writing day with a simple series of photographs of “Tail pulling” given on The Corvid Blog.

Corvids are species in the family Corvidae, and include crows, ravens, rooks, and jackdaws, magpies, jays, and sundry other species (120 species total). They’re known for their intelligence, and I’ve posted about them fairly often (see here). As Wikipedia notes,

Corvids display remarkable intelligence for animals of their size and are among the most intelligent birds thus far studied. Specifically, members of the family have demonstrated self-awareness in mirror tests (European magpies) and tool-making ability (crows, rooks), skills which until recently were thought to be possessed only by humans and a few other higher mammals. Their total brain-to-body mass ratio is equal to that of great apes and cetaceans, and only slightly lower than in humans.

You can see how smart they are by clicking on the last link above. But they’re mischievous, too! Here are corvids pulling tails, including each other’s:



A quote from the Blog’s piece:

This behavior is so common it’s noted in many scientific papers, with a nice summary from Lawrence Kilham in his 1989 book The American Crow and the Common Raven, page 34-35: “Tail pulling is a habit common to a number of corvids (Goodwin 1976). The crow that robbed the otter by pulling its tail could have done so by happenstance or as a deliberate piece of strategy. It is hard to know. The crows had pulled the otters’ tails many times before, to no seeming purpose except an urge, shared by Black-Billed Magpies (Lorenz 1970) and Common Ravens, to provoke animals larger than themselves, whether there is any immediate advantage to doing so or not. Bent (1946) reported three Common Ravens robbing a dog of a bone, one bird pulling the dog’s tail while others stood by its head. It is conceivable that crows, like ravens, are capable after trial and error of seizing upon the right movement for pulling a tail to advantage. Another use of tail pulling can be to get a larger bird or mammal to move from a carcass, as I describe later for Common Ravens contending with Turkey Vultures and as Hewson (1981) did for Hooded Crows contending with a Buzzard. Goodwin (1976) described crows and magpies pulling the tails of mobbing predators. The behavior appears to be innate, for one of my hand-raised crows pulled a sheep’s tail and a hand-raised raven a cat’s tail when they were less than three months of age.”

This is WRONG!:

But this is RIGHT; a d*g gets the pull:

