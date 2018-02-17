Caturday felid trifecta: Cat weather vanes; cat runs for rector at Scottish university; cats review a laser toy

To introduce today’s trifecta, here’s a cartoon contributed by reader Blue:

Reader Kevin called my attention to West Coast Weathervanes, which sells the eponymous product in custom designs. What’s nice about the place is that many of its weathervanes are shaped like cats, and they also have a page of cats who live in the shop or who have visited the shop. The page is called “Shop cats and friends“. Here are two screenshots of the page; they even had a visiting bobcat!

And they make the loveliest copper “Cats and kittens weathervanes“, which you can see at the link. If you’re in the market, how can you pass up one of these? (There are several others, including a bobcat.)

There’s a big kerfuffle in Scotland, as the students at Aberdeen University have seriously nominated a white cat, Buttons, to be the University’s rector. But they won’t allow him because of speciesism. Since the rector, I’m told, doesn’t have any real duties except to preside over meetings, it seems to me a cat could do the job well. The Herald of Scotland has the story (click on the screenshot):

Some of the story:

HUNDREDS are protesting a ban over a cat becoming a candidate in a new University of Aberdeen Rector election. A group of sixty students signed a rectorial nomination form supporting Buttons the campus moggie’s bid to become the new Rector in the wake of disillusionment with the election process. The bid has already been officially rejected by the election co-ordinator because the cat was not human.

Now hundreds have supported an online campaign to have Buttons reinstated as a runner in the race to become Rector. Here’s a poster for Buttons: More news (my emphasis): It comes just two months after the University was at the centre of an “abuse of power” row as it ratified a decision to scrap the Rector election over allegations of “dirty tricks” by the campaign for Maggie Chapman, the co-convenor of the Scottish Greens. . . . The nomination explains that Buttons is a white cat who lives on campus and that campaigners decided that he is the “right individual to represent the interests of the student body”. They said the reasons to vote for Buttons were that he lived locally, engages with the student daily, is a political and “is fluffy and friendly”. “Buttons is a chance for the student population to truly stand up and have their say after such an unfortunate election last year. Buttons stands for change,” says the campaign group. “Vote for Cats not Bureaucrats!” But Phil Hannaford, the election returning officer has ruled that Buttons does not meet the requirements under the Office of the Scottish Charity Regulator Guidelines to being a charity trustee. Election co-ordinator Nicholas Edwards told the campaigners: “Both the returning officer and I appreciate Buttons’ interest in the role and wish him well in his future endeavours.” What a patronizing answer! It’s time to stop this prejudice against felines holding positions for which they’re perfectly qualified. Here’s the Change.org petition for his nomination. I think we readers can put it over the top—only 101 to go! Professor Ceiling Cat would be so pleased if it exceeded 500! (Of course this is just for the record; the University will not bend to their ridiculous stipulation that the Rector be a human). Click on the screenshot to sign (I have):

Finally cats and their staff review a laser toy—unfavorably. I’m told you shouldn’t use lasers as toys since the cats never get the satisfaction of a capture.

