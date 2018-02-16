Sweet Ceiling Cat: Not another shooting!

It’s been just a few days since the Florida shooting occurred, and now this breaking news (click on screenshot):
There are no reports save that the school is locked down and the police are setting up a perimeter.
Let’s hope it’s a false report, or that nobody was hurt if it was a real attack, but I’m not optimistic.
Ain’t America great?
Maybe this time it was firecrackers.
My thoughts and prayers, well, don’t really matter (no actual prayers).
Glen Davidson
There was a good report and discussion from the Florida shooting on NPR, including a day by day account of all reported school shootings in the U.S. over a couple weeks.
Pretty much every day there is at least one somewhere.
Maybe we should let all students carry guns to school so they can protect themselves. Shit, let’s just offer each kid a mini-14 & 2 mags as they enter campus each morning.
I see that Richard Dawkins is recovering his form on Twitter:
“There there, I do understand, taking away your guns is like taking away your Comfort Blanky. You’ll feel bereaved. Tell you what, though. We know how to deal with bereavement. We’ll send you our thoughts and prayers. Then you’ll feel better.”