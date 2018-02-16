No ant left behind: Ants carry injured comrades back to the nest and tend to their wounds

This is a science post, and if you don’t read it I’ll shoot this kitten:
Today we learn of an amazing behavior of termite-hunting ants, who carry their wounded comrades back to the nest and tend their injuries, licking them in a way that appears to heal them. It’s the first time that anybody’s shown “social wound treatment” in ants. The paper, by Erik T. Frank, Marten Wehrhahn and K Eduard Linsemair, appears in the new Proceedings of the Royal Society B (reference at bottom, free access, and pdf here).
Remember when you read this that these are haplodiploid organisms, which means that males have a half set of chromosomes produced from the queen’s unfertilized eggs, and, further the diploid female workers who raid the termite nests are sterile. They’re all sisters: daughters of the queen and the single male she’s presumably mated with.
The species at hand is the ant Megaponera analis, a termite-eating specialist found in sub-Saharan Africa. A column of 200-600 ant raiders leaves the nest, heads for a termite colony underground, breaks it open, collects the termites for food, and carries them back to the nest. Because termites aren’t unprotected—they have “soldiers” with huge heads and formidable biting mandibles—some of the ants get hurt on these raids. Their legs and other bits get chomped off, and termites even clamp onto the ants with their jaws, with the ants running about with a termite attached to them.
An injured ant releases “alarm” pheromones—dimethyl disulfide and dimethyl trisulfide—from a gland on their head. This attracts the other ants. Here’s a video showing an injured ant attracting its nestmates and then being carried back to the nest.
The carried ants become quiescent and compliant, tucking their legs underneath the body—almost like a kitten being carried by its mom. The injured ants are tended in the nest, with other ants actually cleaning the wound with their mouthparts (the ants can easily get infected from bacteria in the soil or from the termites). They also try to remove any termites clinging to the ants, and this can take up to several hours.
The authors did a number of experiments that involved artificially injuring ants, either lightly (2 legs removed) or severely (5 legs removed). Of 20 ants in each class, 45% of the lightly injured were taken back to the nest (this is on the return journey from the raid), while only 5% of the severely injured ant were (that is one ant). This, of course, is an adaptive behavior, as four-legged ants can survive and raid in the future, while one-legged ants can’t do squat.
Ants who have lost more than three legs are never found in the nest, and, as I said, those with five legs artificially removed (I have to say, I don’t like hurting insects this way) are rarely brought back to the nest. There’s some evidence that lightly injured ants may exaggerate their injuries, flailing about when nestmates are nearby, though as soon as they’re touched by the antennae of a nestmate, this behavior ceases and they curl up for carrying. If the lightly injured are not discovered and carried back, they trot back on their own.
To see if ants were actually counting the legs of the injured, the experimenters crushed the legs without removing them, rendering the legs unusable. Again, those with five injured legs (which were still attached) were ignored by their nestmates and left to die, while those with only two were carried back and tended. Ants with two legs can apparently function well, even participating in raids, while those with more legs injured are useless to the colony. The ants apparently discriminate between the lightly and severely injured not by counting but by the behavior of the wounded: those with a number of injured or removed legs can’t right themselves, and fling themselves about in an attempt to do so. Ants that do this aren’t picked up (they may be harder to pick up anyway). This is a form of insect triage.
Here’s a video of an injured ant whose leg wound is being cleaned:
How effective is this cleaning? Some experiments compared the mortality of artificially injured ants (two legs removed) when they were tended by their nestmates for either 1 or 12 hours (two treatments), and also when they were placed on sterile soil after injury as well as on unsterile soil, and also the mortality of control (unmanipulated) ants. Here’s the curve of mortality for all the five treatments. As you can see, injured ants placed on nonsterile soil die quickly, while being placed on sterile soil, being uninjured, being injured, or having only a one-hour treatment results in survivorship as high as in the controls—in fact, there’s no difference among these four classes. It looks, then, as if it’s nonsterile conditions that cause mortality, implying that ants in the nest, besides removing debris, may well be applying some anti-microbial substance to the wound. I suspect this is the case, but we don’t have evidence yet.
Now remember that the injured ants, like their nestmates, are STERILE. Saving them, it would seem, doesn’t help anybody propagate their genes, so if this rescue behavior is evolved, as it almost certainly is, what is the selective advantage?
The answer is probably this: since injured ants are numerous compared to the size of the colony, any ant who saves its nestmates allows the colony to flourish better (the rescued can function in the colony), and that helps the queen, who shares half of the workers’ genes. In other words (and as Darwin surmised) even if you’re helping a sterile worker, you’re giving a marginal reproductive advantage to the only reproductive female: the queen.
But how much of an advantage can that be given the size of the colony? Is saving one ant going to make any difference to how well the queen does? The answer is involves three considerations. First, this evolution is more likely to happen in a smaller rather than a larger colony, for in the former case each ant constitutes a larger fraction of the population than the latter, giving the queen a larger marginal advantage. (There could also be some “colony selection” here—a form of group selection—but its efficacy requires that we posit differential extinction of entire colonies based on whether or not they contain “nursing” workers.)
Second, if injured ants nearly always died, there would be little advantage to tending them. But the tended ants are the lightly injured ones, and survive as well as uninjured ants. Those who are more severely injured are left to die.
As the authors note, however, Megaponera analis has small colonies and the rescued ants nearly all survive; the species thus “fits all the criteria where a rescue behavior focused on injured ants has a large benefit for the colony”.
Finally, if the behavior first showed up in just a single mutant worker, the advantage to the colony would be small. What’s more likely is that the queen herself or her haploid mate contained the first mutation for helping. The male, who doesn’t undergo meiosis, would pass it on to all the colony’s workers (assuming females mate but once and store sperm); the female to half the workers. Either way, a mutant gene for helping might first show its effects in a large fraction of the colony’s workers, thus tremendously boosting the evolutionary advantage of the queen who contained that mutant and produced helpful workers.
h/t: Matthew
________
Frank, E. T., M. Wehrhahn, and K. E. Linsenmair. 2018. Wound treatment and selective help in a termite-hunting ant. Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences 285. DOI: 10.1098/rspb.2017.2457
Reading it now! Put the gun down and walk away!
Every ant can’t reproduce, so don’t we have to even think hard about terms such as “individual” when it comes to considering selective advantage? It’s fascinating that these ants have developed the ability to rescue, heal — and execute what can only be called triage. Plus, there is even malingering. Sheesh.
I don’t like kittens.
But I like ants, so I read it anyway. 😐
Why anyone would not think the universe is determined after reading this is crazy. Extraordinary behavior from such a small set of neurons. In comparison to ants, humans seem so inefficient with their massive heat mongering brains.
What a fantastic report! But has anyone written a book about altruism and such among all sorts of animals? I would read that.
I have started reading. Tell you what though Professor Coyne: Nice try. You’d never shoot a kitten. 🙂
You found me out!
You wouldn’t even shoot a fruit fly as there would be nothing left to dissect. 🙂
or to insect!
I don’t think I’ve ever seen a 24 hour Kaplan-Meier curve before. I’m more used to multiple years and occasionally decades for human data and weeks/months for mice.
If I give in to your threats, aren’t I just encouraging terrorism?
Absolutely fascinating!
“There’s some evidence that lightly injured ants may exaggerate their injuries”
I suspect that since all are genetically identical, there is no selective advantage to dishonest signaling, so the exaggeration is not intended to deceive but to inform….
Yes, good point. But it’s still perhaps an exaggeration of how bad off they are, though not evolved as a deception.
Or lightly injured ants are more able to signal vigorously than severly injured ones.
There is, I bet, natural selection at the colony level against exaggeration of injury in worker ants, but not against strong signaling that helps draw the attention of nestmates. A colony bearing genetic beggars that cause injured ants to fake mild injury ‘to’ save themselves would waste time and energy that the colony could invest in reproduction caring for excessively injured ants. This could probably be investigated experimentally, but it wouldn’t be easy.
There is, I bet, natural selection at the colony level against exaggerating injury by worker ants, but not against strong signaling that helps draw the attention of nestmates. Sometimes an injured ant cannot evaluate its level of injury and future use to the colony. Also, as colin says, lightly injured ants may be able to signal more vigorously. A colony bearing genetic beggars that fake mild injury ‘to’ save themselves would waste time and energy that the colony would otherwise invest in reproduction. Such a trait would tend to be weeded out by selection. The question of selection pressure could probably be investigated experimentally, but it wouldn’t be easy.
Exaggerating injury would only be selected against if the nurses are in short supply or their nursing prevents them from doing something else beneficial to the colony. Of course, if all ants start wanting free rides back to the colony, that would be bad.
More importantly, it wouldn’t be passed on to any offspring.
Glen Davidson
Beat me to the comment! On the other hand worker ants sometimes lay unfertilized haploid eggs that develop parthenogenetically into males.
Goin’ all National Lampoon & Cheeseface on us, huh, boss?
Not enough nudity.
I was going to mention…
Those of a certain age may know about ‘… or we will shoot this dog!’
I am not a huge fan of bugs, and maybe I am getting squeamish in my old age, but the idea of purposefully crushing an ant’s leg seems wrong.
sub
I have to think this is a part of evolution in the ants just as similar changes have taken place in humans. We did very little when soldiers were wounded during the revolutionary war and then improved a bit during the civil war but not much. During WWI and then WWII more was done and medics were added to the force. During Korea it continued to improve and so on.
Interesting point. Of course, until reliable anesthetics were available, there was little a surgeon could do for many wounded. Also critical was the development of techniques for vascular transplants, for which Alexis Carrell won the 1912 Noble Prize for Medicine. (There is an interesting book about Carrell’s later work with Charles Lindbergh on the prolongation of life called The Immortalists).
It was the development of the germ theory of disease that is responsible for the improved survival rates of combatants – and everyone else as well. Improved surgical and medical techniques in the latter part of the 20th century helped even more, but understanding infection and how to prevent and treat it did far and a way more than any other medical development.
Antibiotics!
Glen Davidson
Sewers!
So much more effective than thoughts & prayers.
Except thoughts about making antibiotics and sewers! The prayers are still worthless.
It’s my girlfriends birthday and we’re getting ready to leave for a naughty weekend so I have no time to read the article before we arrive at the destination.
SO PLEASE DON’T SHooT THE KITTEN YET, M’KAY?
First – don’t shoot the kitten. Excellent article, and very interesting behavior by the ants.
If the effect is more pronounced when injured ants make up a substantial proportion of the colony population, couldn’t you hypothesize that there is a size limit beyond which this behavior is no longer adaptive?
Good stuff!
Sub before reading
Jerry, you won’t shoot a kitten, ever, I know that, but even the hollow threat appears to show that the gun-nuts have gone to your head.
Highly interesting, and especially that it is predictable for small colonies, and observed in small colonies. The benefit of saving a worker must be greater than the energy ‘lost’ in tending.
I cannot really understand that some lightly wounded ones ‘pretend’ to be worse off than they are. It can’t be ‘deception’, since all are sterile. Maybe lightly wounded ones, with a good chance of survival have an even better chance if tended to?
Note, I root for the termites 🙂
Instead of shooting the kitten try ripping off one of its legs to “lightly injure” it. I’m sure some other cats will come along to take care of it.
Yes, I have qualms about any research that involves deliberate injury. I came across some recently that involved reproducing the effect of cauliflower ears in rabbits by dropping weights onto the ears.
What about research that involves the use of mice in developing cancer therapies? This work necessarily inflicts deliberate injury, often painful and always fatal on the animals. Do you have qualms about that kind of work?
I have complied.
Do not like the idea of the insects beeig hurt.
The gun is no match for kitty’s cuteness.
Glen Davidson
Fascinating. How often did “help the other with an injury” evolve, then?
“There’s some evidence that lightly injured ants may exaggerate their injuries, flailing about when nestmates are nearby” – sort of like footballers!
Of course there is a selective advantage to the team here in theory in the ‘dishonest signal,’ although there could be an element of disadvantage in gaining a reputation for exaggeration, something that ants will not acquire!
Any relation to Norbert (‘Nobby’) Stiles.
Hilarious. The voiceover about comparing soccer to American football is barking up the wrong tree. Compare Am. football to rugby. Rugby is not for the faint of heart.
I love these science posts. Whenever I see a science post, I’m commenting!
My guess is that this behaviour is related to carrying prey back to the colony…
Very interesting. Evolution is amazing.
Kitteh wins the fight, as always. Great post, I wonder if this experiment will be done on other ants and different colony sizes.
Is it possible that larger colonies have the help me mutation but don’t act on it because it isn’t necessary for their survival?
Very interesting post!
The kitten appears to have short ears like Gus. Coincidence?
Do you believe “differential extinction of entire colonies based on whether or not they contain ‘nursing’ workers” is a stretch?
I clicked through from my RSS reader just so my vote for science posts could be recorded.
No need to shoot the kitty.
I always find it hard to get my mind around the unit of selection in ants and bees. The workers aren’t being favored (or not) by natural selection. It’s the queens. Queens who produce workers who rescue each other (in small colonies) leave more offspring than queens who don’t. Mutations in workers are about as useful evolutionarily as somatic mutations in humans.
Yes, that is fascinating! I read an article about this a couple of days ago:
https://news.nationalgeographic.com/2018/02/matabele-ants-rescue-heal-injured-soldiers/
Very interesting!
I wonder if ant saliva has a blood anticoagulant property. Loss of water would be super-deadly to these small creatures.
Also, I am sure that many of us have seen ants carry off an injured worker to their nest. I know I have, and now I wonder what that is about.
Read the post (fascinating); saved a kitty.
The amount of wounded ants in hunting parties is up to 20% (if I remember well) while it is only about 5% in the colony as a whole. What means that after their misadventure, hunters (old ants) do not turn themselves back towards secure activities like housekeeping or nursing larvae, but continue their dangerous life. The authors suggest that the division of work, linked to the age, is well ingrained genetically. It would be interesting to compare the efficiency of previously wounded hunters and intact ones.
I have terrible cat allergies so blast away.
As far as reading the science articles ,they just come up on my browser. Full article, no clicking necessary. How would you determine What I am reading unless I tell you that four legged ants are saved but one legged ants are left as fertilizer.??
I think you’re bluffing!
P-TTTNG
No, you weren’t bluffing.
A complex program in a very small brain. Amazing.
Maybe I didn’t read it closely enough, but does this behavior occur in all colonies of Megaponera analis?
The thing about the ants who exaggerate their injuries that I don’t entirely understand is this: The other ants won’t save the catastrophically injured. So wouldn’t it make more sense for them to pretend to be in better shape than they really are?
Note: I almost always read science posts but almost never have a worthy comment, so I’m not normally counted as a science post reader. This comment is not necessarily worthy either but I was determined to be counted today, if only to save the kitten.
“One-legged ants can’t do squat.” Maybe they can do deadlifts. (Sorry, I couldn’t resist.)