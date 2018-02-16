No ant left behind: Ants carry injured comrades back to the nest and tend to their wounds

This is a science post, and if you don’t read it I’ll shoot this kitten:

Today we learn of an amazing behavior of termite-hunting ants, who carry their wounded comrades back to the nest and tend their injuries, licking them in a way that appears to heal them. It’s the first time that anybody’s shown “social wound treatment” in ants. The paper, by Erik T. Frank, Marten Wehrhahn and K Eduard Linsemair, appears in the new Proceedings of the Royal Society B (reference at bottom, free access, and pdf here).

Remember when you read this that these are haplodiploid organisms, which means that males have a half set of chromosomes produced from the queen’s unfertilized eggs, and, further the diploid female workers who raid the termite nests are sterile. They’re all sisters: daughters of the queen and the single male she’s presumably mated with.

The species at hand is the ant Megaponera analis, a termite-eating specialist found in sub-Saharan Africa. A column of 200-600 ant raiders leaves the nest, heads for a termite colony underground, breaks it open, collects the termites for food, and carries them back to the nest. Because termites aren’t unprotected—they have “soldiers” with huge heads and formidable biting mandibles—some of the ants get hurt on these raids. Their legs and other bits get chomped off, and termites even clamp onto the ants with their jaws, with the ants running about with a termite attached to them.

An injured ant releases “alarm” pheromones—dimethyl disulfide and dimethyl trisulfide—from a gland on their head. This attracts the other ants. Here’s a video showing an injured ant attracting its nestmates and then being carried back to the nest.

The carried ants become quiescent and compliant, tucking their legs underneath the body—almost like a kitten being carried by its mom. The injured ants are tended in the nest, with other ants actually cleaning the wound with their mouthparts (the ants can easily get infected from bacteria in the soil or from the termites). They also try to remove any termites clinging to the ants, and this can take up to several hours.

The authors did a number of experiments that involved artificially injuring ants, either lightly (2 legs removed) or severely (5 legs removed). Of 20 ants in each class, 45% of the lightly injured were taken back to the nest (this is on the return journey from the raid), while only 5% of the severely injured ant were (that is one ant). This, of course, is an adaptive behavior, as four-legged ants can survive and raid in the future, while one-legged ants can’t do squat.

Ants who have lost more than three legs are never found in the nest, and, as I said, those with five legs artificially removed (I have to say, I don’t like hurting insects this way) are rarely brought back to the nest. There’s some evidence that lightly injured ants may exaggerate their injuries, flailing about when nestmates are nearby, though as soon as they’re touched by the antennae of a nestmate, this behavior ceases and they curl up for carrying. If the lightly injured are not discovered and carried back, they trot back on their own.

To see if ants were actually counting the legs of the injured, the experimenters crushed the legs without removing them, rendering the legs unusable. Again, those with five injured legs (which were still attached) were ignored by their nestmates and left to die, while those with only two were carried back and tended. Ants with two legs can apparently function well, even participating in raids, while those with more legs injured are useless to the colony. The ants apparently discriminate between the lightly and severely injured not by counting but by the behavior of the wounded: those with a number of injured or removed legs can’t right themselves, and fling themselves about in an attempt to do so. Ants that do this aren’t picked up (they may be harder to pick up anyway). This is a form of insect triage.

Here’s a video of an injured ant whose leg wound is being cleaned:

How effective is this cleaning? Some experiments compared the mortality of artificially injured ants (two legs removed) when they were tended by their nestmates for either 1 or 12 hours (two treatments), and also when they were placed on sterile soil after injury as well as on unsterile soil, and also the mortality of control (unmanipulated) ants. Here’s the curve of mortality for all the five treatments. As you can see, injured ants placed on nonsterile soil die quickly, while being placed on sterile soil, being uninjured, being injured, or having only a one-hour treatment results in survivorship as high as in the controls—in fact, there’s no difference among these four classes. It looks, then, as if it’s nonsterile conditions that cause mortality, implying that ants in the nest, besides removing debris, may well be applying some anti-microbial substance to the wound. I suspect this is the case, but we don’t have evidence yet.

Now remember that the injured ants, like their nestmates, are STERILE. Saving them, it would seem, doesn’t help anybody propagate their genes, so if this rescue behavior is evolved, as it almost certainly is, what is the selective advantage?

The answer is probably this: since injured ants are numerous compared to the size of the colony, any ant who saves its nestmates allows the colony to flourish better (the rescued can function in the colony), and that helps the queen, who shares half of the workers’ genes. In other words (and as Darwin surmised) even if you’re helping a sterile worker, you’re giving a marginal reproductive advantage to the only reproductive female: the queen.

But how much of an advantage can that be given the size of the colony? Is saving one ant going to make any difference to how well the queen does? The answer is involves three considerations. First, this evolution is more likely to happen in a smaller rather than a larger colony, for in the former case each ant constitutes a larger fraction of the population than the latter, giving the queen a larger marginal advantage. (There could also be some “colony selection” here—a form of group selection—but its efficacy requires that we posit differential extinction of entire colonies based on whether or not they contain “nursing” workers.)

Second, if injured ants nearly always died, there would be little advantage to tending them. But the tended ants are the lightly injured ones, and survive as well as uninjured ants. Those who are more severely injured are left to die.

As the authors note, however, Megaponera analis has small colonies and the rescued ants nearly all survive; the species thus “fits all the criteria where a rescue behavior focused on injured ants has a large benefit for the colony”.

Finally, if the behavior first showed up in just a single mutant worker, the advantage to the colony would be small. What’s more likely is that the queen herself or her haploid mate contained the first mutation for helping. The male, who doesn’t undergo meiosis, would pass it on to all the colony’s workers (assuming females mate but once and store sperm); the female to half the workers. Either way, a mutant gene for helping might first show its effects in a large fraction of the colony’s workers, thus tremendously boosting the evolutionary advantage of the queen who contained that mutant and produced helpful workers.

Frank, E. T., M. Wehrhahn, and K. E. Linsenmair. 2018. Wound treatment and selective help in a termite-hunting ant. Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences 285. DOI: 10.1098/rspb.2017.2457