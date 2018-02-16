Ken Ham to speak at Oklahoma university after all; university president defends free speech

As NewsOK (Oklahoma) reports, and as verified by creationist Ken Ham on his Answers in Genesis (AiG) website, Ham’s invitation to speak at the University of Central Oklahoma (UCO), previously withdrawn by the student government, has now been reinstated. (See my posts about this here and here, where I defend his right to speak on campus.) It looks as if the President of UCO, Don Betz, decided to overturn the ban, and issued this statement:

This is a good arrangement given what’s happened: Ham will speak, there’s a presentation before his talk about the nature of the First Amendment and the courts’ interpretation of it, and later a panel discussion about speech on campus that will surely include dissenting voices. What Betz doesn’t say, but is reported in both NewsOK and AiG, is that another AiG flak will also speak at his event: Dr. Georgia Purdom, who will talk on “Genetics and the Bible.” (Oy!) Here’s some of Purdom’s scientific “work”:

Overall, we have a good outcome, though, unfortunately, the students’ attempt to deplatform Ham gave him a chance to beef about censorship—which is what it was—and about the persecution of Christians. It also made the University look bad and censorious. None of this would have happened had, as I asked, they “let the bigoted creationist speak.”

Of course I think Ham is a Liar for Jesus, is damaging scientific understanding of evolution, and helps brainwash children; I’m also completely at odds with his religious views about gays, abortion, and so on. He’s the embodiment of willful ignorance and superstition. But the students should still get a chance to hear him.

And now Ham has signed the contract, so it’s on. In the end, he gained a lot of positive publicity that he wouldn’t have gotten had UCO put its house in order.