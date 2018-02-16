Friday: Hili dialogue

It’s Friday, and greetings on February 16, 2018, National Almond Day (brought to you by Big Almond). It’s also the Day of the Shining Star in North Korea, celebrating Kim Jong-il’s birthday in 1941—the day when a big star shone brightly, cats and dogs lay down together, and the birds sang the Dear Leader‘s name in five-part harmony.

Before you do anything, have a look at this video of a cat watching the Olympic snowboarders on television. It is the best cat + t.v. video I’ve ever seen, and you should thank me for putting it up!

Not much happened on this day in history. On February 16, 1923, archaeologist Howard Carter unsealed the burial chamber of King Tutankhamun and saw the sarcophagus for the first time. On this day in 1937, Wallace Carothers got the U.S. patent for nylon (I told you not much happened!). On February 16, 1959, Fidel Castro became premier of Cuba after Batista was overthrown on the first day of the year. On this day in 1968, the first “911” system for telephone emergencies went into service—in Hayleyville, Alabama. In 1978, according to Wikipedia, “the first computer bulletin board system is created (CBBS in Chicago).” Finally, it was on this day in 2005 that the Kyoto Protocol for reducing greenhouse gas emissions went into effect.

Notables born on this day include Francis Galton (1822), Henry Adams (1838), Sonny Bono (1935), Kim Jong-il (1941; see above), Natalie Angier (1958) and John McEnroe (1959). Those who expired on this day include Lesley Gore (1959; I TOLD you not much happened on February 16.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is out but had a bad feeling. . . .

Hili: I’m going back to the house. A: Why? Hili: My intuition tells me that it’s better that way.

In Polish:

​ Hili: Wracam do domu.

Ja: Dlaczego?

Hili: Intuicja mi mówi, że tak jest lepiej. ​

From Heather Hastie, a house with a passel of hyper cats:

This rescue cat is super protective of her toys and acts like a tough guy, but she's hardly the craziest cat in her family 😹😹😹 pic.twitter.com/YVwq07cyCb — The Dodo (@dodo) February 15, 2018

From Matthew we have a really bizarre optical illusion. Figure out why the hearts look like they’re in different colors:

There appear to be greenish hearts and bluish ones, though they are the same color. pic.twitter.com/NachmY6y37 — Akiyoshi Kitaoka (@AkiyoshiKitaoka) February 16, 2018

The fracas about Bari Weiss’s tweet continues, and now Soledad O’Brien, someone I used to respect, joins the pile-on (and is answered). The “problems” with Bari Weiss are, of course, her repeated failures to conform to Regressive Leftism. These tweets from Grania:

With all due respect, the point WAS that the quote "immigrants, they get the job done" makes no sense when talking about a young woman who is not an immigrant. And clearly for the staff, the issue goes beyond that one quote. https://t.co/GkBukhJwmA — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) February 15, 2018

Come on, she was the child of immigrants. I'm the child of immigrants, and if I was an Olympic figure skater and people associated me with immigrants, or being one myself, I wouldn't even think twice. I'd take it as a compliment. Cause immigrants are kinda awesome https://t.co/8pOT27PkMQ — Shadi Hamid (@shadihamid) February 15, 2018

I’m a bit dubious about whether the explanation below is true, but judge for yourself:

This cat’s so scared of the kitchen floor that she jumps over the same spot every single time — no matter what her mom puts in her way 😹 pic.twitter.com/HMWSJBeQ8K — Nature is Amazing 🌿 (@AMAZlNGNATURE) February 16, 2018

and. . . sunrise on Mars!:

As Opportunity watched Sol 4999 dawn she took pictures of the sunrise. Here they are, processed & colourised (full credit on image). Just think… a robot, on Mars, 4999 days into its 90 day mission, stood on the rim on an ancient crater and watched the Sun rise. For us. For you. pic.twitter.com/HmjMGx56lS — mars_stu (@mars_stu) February 15, 2018

Nature imitates art:

This copy of Alice in Wonderland was posted on Reddit, due to water damage it's grown spores and has actual mushrooms growing out of it. Sad, yet strangely fitting. #folklorethursday pic.twitter.com/25yetPhfc2 — SelineSigil (@SelineSigil9) February 15, 2018