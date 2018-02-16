Friday: Hili dialogue

It’s Friday, and greetings on February 16, 2018, National Almond Day (brought to you by Big Almond). It’s also the Day of the Shining Star in North Korea, celebrating Kim Jong-il’s birthday in 1941—the day when a big star shone brightly, cats and dogs lay down together, and the birds sang the Dear Leader‘s name in five-part harmony.
Before you do anything, have a look at this video of a cat watching the Olympic snowboarders on television. It is the best cat + t.v. video I’ve ever seen, and you should thank me for putting it up!
Not much happened on this day in history. On February 16, 1923, archaeologist Howard Carter unsealed the burial chamber of King Tutankhamun and saw the sarcophagus for the first time. On this day in 1937, Wallace Carothers got the U.S. patent for nylon (I told you not much happened!). On February 16, 1959, Fidel Castro became premier of Cuba after Batista was overthrown on the first day of the year. On this day in 1968, the first “911” system for telephone emergencies went into service—in Hayleyville, Alabama. In 1978, according to Wikipedia, “the first computer bulletin board system is created (CBBS in Chicago).” Finally, it was on this day in 2005 that the Kyoto Protocol for reducing greenhouse gas emissions went into effect.
Notables born on this day include Francis Galton (1822), Henry Adams (1838), Sonny Bono (1935), Kim Jong-il (1941; see above), Natalie Angier (1958) and John McEnroe (1959). Those who expired on this day include Lesley Gore (1959; I TOLD you not much happened on February 16.
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is out but had a bad feeling. . . .
Hili: I’m going back to the house.A: Why?Hili: My intuition tells me that it’s better that way.
Hili: Wracam do domu.
Ja: Dlaczego?
Hili: Intuicja mi mówi, że tak jest lepiej.
From Heather Hastie, a house with a passel of hyper cats:
From Matthew we have a really bizarre optical illusion. Figure out why the hearts look like they’re in different colors:
The fracas about Bari Weiss’s tweet continues, and now Soledad O’Brien, someone I used to respect, joins the pile-on (and is answered). The “problems” with Bari Weiss are, of course, her repeated failures to conform to Regressive Leftism. These tweets from Grania:
I’m a bit dubious about whether the explanation below is true, but judge for yourself:
and. . . sunrise on Mars!:
Nature imitates art:
I thought that had to be a typo because I could not believe that the USA didn’t have a standardised emergency telephone number in my life time. Turns out it is the correct date.
What did you do before 1968 to call the emergency services?
You actually called the police. Amazing idea.
Not everywhere has 911 available on landlines in the USA to this day. If you didn’t know the direct number for your cop shop or hospital, then the usual system was to lift the receiver & dial “0” [or crank the handle] for the operator who connected you to the required service. Some cities had street phones for connection to the local fire station. Difficult to have one system on a continent with different phone companies, different exchange hardware on different voltages & so on.
Calling 911 on a mobile can be a problem if you don’t know your locale! It isn’t possible always to triangulate the phone location.
Although the UK got “999” early [1937] it wasn’t rolled out quickly [WWII & terrible post-war economy]. My area, Birmingham & Coventry, didn’t get it until 1946 & little hamlets maybe not until the ’70s I’m guessing.
Also, then hearts thing is because of the colour of the stripes that go over the hearts, although I zoomed in quite close and still couldn’t dispel the illusion, so perhaps they really are of different colours.
I took a screenshot & enlarged a lot. Then moved a green stripe across & it matches the blue stripe – same colour.
I will have to try that. I zoomed in and used an edge of paper to help trace a stripe. Still could not ‘break’ the illusion.
Thanks for the cat video – would have been more amazing if cat caught and ate the snowboarder!
As for ‘the blue and green hearts are the same colour’ … well, I cut-and-pasted into MS Paint, zoomed in mightily, cropped and juxtaposed, and have concluded: they are different colours.
What did I do wrong??
I think all of the hearts are green and blue vertically striped. The red lines are in different positions. For the green hearts the red is covering the blue and vice versa.
They are the same colour. Take a square from two hearts & join them together. Blow up square by factor of 4 or 6.
Then take a green stripe from one square & slide it to the other square & place it next to a green stripe from there. You’ll see the green is identical.
I think they look like different colors, because the yellow lines run through the green heart, but not the blue heart. Also the red lines run through the blue heart but not the green heart.
Was Earth, Wind and Fire singing about Kim Jong-il?
Not the same colors (confirmed using Gimp), unless they are the same colors with different alphas. That is, if RGB only they are different. They might be the same RGBA over top of different colors.