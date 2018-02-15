Thursday: Hili dialogue

It’s now Thursday, February 15, 2018, and National Gumdrop Day. I like only the fruit-flavored ones, and abhor the “spicy” ones. And on Vanatu it’s John Frum Day, honoring the Cargo Cult figure who, sadly, has never returned to the islands.

The death toll in the Florida school shooting remains at 17 but could rise; and the accused killer, a former student expelled for bringing knives to school, is in custody. This tweet from Grania shows the sad history of Trump and his cronies in bed with the gun lobby:

Here’s the New York Times’s graphic, divided by months, of school shootings in the U.S. over the past four years. Light dots are the injured, dark ones the dead (click to enlarge):

On this day in 1898, the battleship USS Maine exploded at sank in Havana Harbor, Cuba, killing 274 people and precipitating the Spanish-American War. On February 15, 1923, Greece became the last country in Europe to adopt the Gregorian calendar. And February 15, 1925, in the famous serum run to Nome (Alaska) a group of dogsled mushers brought a second batch of diphtheria toxin to that afflicted city, covering 674 miles (1085 km) in only five and a half days and staving off an epidemic. The 20 mushers and 100 dogs who brought the serum—the only way to get to Nome in those pre-bushplane days—were heroes. (Read the link!) On this day in 1942, Singapore surrendered to the Japanese, with 80,000 Indian, UK, and Australians soldiers becoming prisoners of war. In 1965, the flag of Canada was changed on this day from the “Red Ensign” to the Maple Leaf Banner, and that’s why today is “National Canada Flag Day”. Here are the old and new flags (I definitely like the new one better, and it doesn’t contain the Union Jack):

On this day in 1992, Serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer was sentenced to life in prison. Two years later he was beaten to death by a fellow inmate. Finally, on this day in 2001, the first draft of the human genome was published in Nature (as I recall, Ventner’s team published in Science at the same time, but I can’t be arsed to look it up).

Notables born on this day include Galileo Galilei (1564), Susan B. Anthony (1820), Ernest Shackleton (1874), Art Spiegelman (1948), and Matt Groening (1954). Those who died on February 15 include Nat King Cole (1965), Ethel Merman (1984), and Richard Feynman (1988).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is up to cat mischief:

Hili: Which dust cloth shall I throw down first? A: None of them. Hili: You must be joking.

Up in Winnipeg, Gus got a special treat yesterday. Staff Taskin reports:

Gus got some shrimp treats for his special Valentine present. They are his favourites!

Reader Barry found a cat who doesn’t want anyone to touch its Valentine candy:

From Grania: a cat sets a jailed d*g free:

This cat is trying to break his dog siblings out of jail 😹 pic.twitter.com/2FyHqMTG6y — The Dodo (@dodo) February 12, 2018

A funny zoo sign. Is that a llama?

And next to "unrepentant" in the dictionary: pic.twitter.com/ksQ84Kumcv — Ruthanne Reid (@RuthanneReid) February 12, 2018

The kedis of Turkey:

From Matthew, a distressing case of cervid appropriation. This must be an elk (Cervus canadensis) rather than the Scottish red deer (Cervus elpaphus), though they’ve been considered members of the same species.

Nothing says Scottish shortbread like a north American deer species pic.twitter.com/yHY4FUToUp — Amy Schwartz (@lizardschwartz) February 12, 2018

The collateral damage of winter:

This kid shattering the top of a frozen trampoline with one perfect jump may be the most satisfying thing you'll see all day. https://t.co/YkEXnOh7xQ pic.twitter.com/5w1yaXamqs — ABC News (@ABC) February 13, 2018

You think that’s a paw? Now THIS is a paw!

Grizzly paw. He is sedated and about to be tagged. A big lad. pic.twitter.com/PcJUfP8iMs — POPS! (@DD1958) February 12, 2018

Finally, one from reader Blue, showing a well trained moggie: