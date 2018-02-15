Readers’ wildlife photos

My tank is about half full, so again, please send in your good wildlife photos!

I think the readers are getting spoiled with so many good photos each day, so today I’m putting you on a one-day diet. We have but three pictures, but they’re all good ones, and come from reader Mark Otten. His notes are indented; I’ve added the Latin binomials:

Here are a few bird photos.  Feel free to post any you feel are worthy. All of these were taken in various parks in the greater Cincinnati, Ohio area.
Ruby-throated hummingbird (Archilochus colubris):
Willow flycatcher (Empidonax traillii):
Red-shouldered hawk (Buteo lineatus):
6 Comments

  1. Paul S
    Posted February 15, 2018 at 7:58 am | Permalink

    The wild life photos are a great way to start the day. They usually arrive before I’m sucked into meetings.

    Reply
  2. Barney
    Posted February 15, 2018 at 8:20 am | Permalink

    The BBC has the winners of Underwater Photographer of the Year – some astounding ones: http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/in-pictures-43044592

    Reply
  3. Debbie Coplan
    Posted February 15, 2018 at 8:24 am | Permalink

    These are beautiful photos. I especially like the willow flycatcher. It’s so delicate.

    Reply
  4. rickflick
    Posted February 15, 2018 at 8:30 am | Permalink

    Splendid shots.

    Reply
  5. John O'Neall
    Posted February 15, 2018 at 10:49 am | Permalink

    Great pictures!

    Reply
  6. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted February 15, 2018 at 11:07 am | Permalink

    I enjoyed these. Thanks!
    Notice the bumble bee photobomb in the first picture?

    Reply

