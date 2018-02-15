My tank is about half full, so again, please send in your good wildlife photos!
I think the readers are getting spoiled with so many good photos each day, so today I’m putting you on a one-day diet. We have but three pictures, but they’re all good ones, and come from reader Mark Otten. His notes are indented; I’ve added the Latin binomials:
Here are a few bird photos. Feel free to post any you feel are worthy. All of these were taken in various parks in the greater Cincinnati, Ohio area.
Ruby-throated hummingbird (Archilochus colubris):
Willow flycatcher (Empidonax traillii):
Red-shouldered hawk (Buteo lineatus):
The BBC has the winners of Underwater Photographer of the Year – some astounding ones: http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/in-pictures-43044592
Notice the bumble bee photobomb in the first picture?