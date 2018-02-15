My profile in the Chicago Maroon

Well, I’m informed by the writer, Lee Harris, that the Chicago Maroon has just posted her profile of me, and you can see it by clicking on the screenshot below.

I suspect it will be controversial since I repeat my support of euthanasia for terminally afflicted newborns, call out the Identitarian Left for its shenanigans, and promote the idea of determinism and lack of free will. But it also has cool stuff about my lab wall (something I haven’t written about here) and about my beloved squirrels. Photos were mostly taken by Lee; the one below is for an upcoming book and was actually taken by photographer Mike Myers (I’ll ask them to correct it).

If you read it, remember that this is a transcript from a conversation, not written prose. But I’m pleased with it; it’s fair and balanced and—I hope—interesting.

And some photos with the Maroon’s caption:

  1. GBJames
    Posted February 15, 2018 at 12:49 pm | Permalink

    Subscribers to your blog? Say what?

    • whyevolutionistrue
      Posted February 15, 2018 at 1:01 pm | Permalink

      Note that not once did I say “blog”. The writer used that term. I failed to acquaint her with my adorable quirk that it’s called a “website.”

      • ladyatheist
        Posted February 15, 2018 at 1:06 pm | Permalink

        So many adorable quirks. So little page space.

  2. glen1davidson
    Posted February 15, 2018 at 12:53 pm | Permalink

    Looking good!

    So the Maroon profiles, does it?

    Glen Davidson

  3. GBJames
    Posted February 15, 2018 at 1:08 pm | Permalink

    All in all, not a bad article. Good that he let quotes do most of the work.

    • whyevolutionistrue
      Posted February 15, 2018 at 1:13 pm | Permalink

      Lee is a she. She’s one of the best writers I’ve seen for the Maroon, and I’m lucky she was the one who did the profile.

      • GBJames
        Posted February 15, 2018 at 1:33 pm | Permalink

        Tripped up by an ambidextrous name! (I had a cousin named Lee who was a he Lee.)

        • Paul S
          Posted February 15, 2018 at 2:24 pm | Permalink

          Your cousin was a furry Polish princess?

  4. Simon Hayward
    Posted February 15, 2018 at 1:14 pm | Permalink

    The juxtaposition of your comments on the tactics of the left, with the post that immediately preceded this one, was amusing. Seemed like a pretty fair presentation, please keep us updated with any complaints!

  5. Denis Westphalen
    Posted February 15, 2018 at 1:18 pm | Permalink

    No cowboy boots!?

  6. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted February 15, 2018 at 1:23 pm | Permalink

    That is a good article! I agree it is accurate and fair.

  7. DW
    Posted February 15, 2018 at 1:30 pm | Permalink

    The real burning question: Why is your lab refrigerator empty? 🙂

    • Heather Hastie
      Posted February 15, 2018 at 2:28 pm | Permalink

      The interview was after lunch? He snuck the champagne home? It was a fast day? 😀

      Most enjoyable article, and good pics too.

  8. Coel
    Posted February 15, 2018 at 1:34 pm | Permalink

    … he was paraphrasing theoretical physicist and atomic bomb developer J. Robert Oppenheimer’s statement, “Now I am become death, the destroyer of worlds”)

    … who was quoting the Bhagavad-Gita.

  9. Michael Fisher
    Posted February 15, 2018 at 1:39 pm | Permalink

    Love the blue shirt – textures etc

    I enjoyed Lee’s article, but it was too short. It misses out why you were driven to write your two non-technical books. And your sardonic sense of humour isn’t on display. Short on the Kitties too! But still – good stuff.

    PCC[E]

    “…But isn’t it satisfying to know that 14.6 billion years ago, there was a gigantic inflation of the Universe, and before that, there was no time?

    time may not have begun at what is thought of as t=0 in an inflation-dominated ‘early’ universe, time can be eternal into the past with no singularity. Explained HERE

  10. Christopher
    Posted February 15, 2018 at 2:38 pm | Permalink

    GASP! What are those things on your feet?! I mean, I assumed you must own other types of footwear and even put them on occasionally…

  11. Ken Kukec
    Posted February 15, 2018 at 2:39 pm | Permalink

    “Mike Myers” — did Wayne bring Garth along for the photo-shoot? They’re not worthy.

  12. Serendipitydawg
    Posted February 15, 2018 at 2:41 pm | Permalink

    We have such an overwhelming feeling of agency. God knows how we got it; probably through evolution, but we don’t know.

    Did you invoke a deity other than Ceiling Cat? Shame on you.

  13. Ken Kukec
    Posted February 15, 2018 at 2:57 pm | Permalink

    Very nice profile, Jerry. Kudos to Lee Harris for such a solid, professional piece. (I’m sure you straightened him out that Oppie was quoting the BG.)

  14. Steve Pollard
    Posted February 15, 2018 at 2:58 pm | Permalink

    A very revealing article (in a very good way); good for the Maroon!

    The first comment on the original article contains some disobliging observations, which include describing the commenters here as head-nodding non-experts.

    The second comment notes that Ceiling Cat is always watching. Does PCC(E) think it worth responding to the first one?

  15. sherfolder
    Posted February 15, 2018 at 3:00 pm | Permalink

    It is a really well written portrait of you.

    I was surprised by two facts:
    a) that you converted (!) to determinism and that this just happend some years ago
    b) that this started by a specific paper of the biochemist Anthony Cashmore. (I will read it)
    Does Cashmore know that he changed your mind?

    I didn’t know either that you agree with the standpoint of Peter Singer to late abortions a view I share too.
    And to your opinion, that there is no way for any standard of objective morality I couldn’t agree more.
    But because of that, I cannot follow your view, that the notion of the absence of free will increase empathy feelings of human beings. I think there is even a greater probability for an increasing indifference and a greater lack of empathy.

