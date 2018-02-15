More calls to ban Steve Bannon at my university

Posters like this one, or related ones, are now plastered all over campus, relating to the student and faculty movement to disinvite Steve Bannon from speaking at the University of Chicago this fall (see my earlier posts here). I photographed this one, put up by the UChicago Socialists, on a lightpost near the campus. Note that the meeting, which I thought about attending but didn’t, took place at the University Church (not part of the University) right off campus. I wanted to hear if they planned to disrupt his talk.

I’ll transcribe the words at lower left so you can see that this is really a call to deplatform him

The invitation of alt-right ideologue Steve Bannon to speak in our community is an insult to and attack on marginalized people. Does the University care more about the free-speech of bigots than it does about the lives of students, staff, faculty, and community members? Join the UChicago Socialists for a discussion on the intertwined issues of the campus free speech debate the confronting the far right.

Here we have all the familiar tropes of the censorious Left: the claim that his talk (and remember that it’s a debate) is an “attack on marginalized people”, even though we don’t yet know what Bannon will say. They’re objecting not to his speech, but to his presence and impure ideological views. Further they place free speech below “the lives of students, staff, faculty, and community members”, as if Bannon’s debate will somehow threaten the lives of individuals in those groups. Let’s get serious: it won’t. His debate may offend people, but it doesn’t threaten them.

Finally, the issues of free speech and “confronting the far right” aren’t, as the poster implies, alternatives that we must choose between. One can have free speech and also confront Bannon—through counter-speech and peaceful demonstrations.

But that’s not what these people want. They want him kicked off campus. Bannon’s view are odious, but so what? Free speech is for odious views as well as congenial ones, and the UChicago Socialists seem ignorant of the whole history of that idea.

I have to say that I have no patience for people who, when they get offended, act like bullies and retaliate by trying to shut down the offenders. These people are not only censorious, but ignorant. Who will protect them when the censors come for them?

The good news is that there is no way that the University will ban Bannon, for we have the most liberal free-speech policy of any American university—and I’m proud of that. Students are free to demonstrate and write against Bannon all they want, but if they try to block his speech, disrupt it, or shut it down, I hope the University will use the disciplinary regulations recently put in place, and teach them the meaning of the First Amendment.