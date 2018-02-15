More calls to ban Steve Bannon at my university

Posters like this one, or related ones, are now plastered all over campus, relating to the student and faculty movement to disinvite Steve Bannon from speaking at the University of Chicago this fall (see my earlier posts here). I photographed this one, put up by the UChicago Socialists, on a lightpost near the campus. Note that the meeting, which I thought about attending but didn’t, took place at the University Church (not part of the University) right off campus. I wanted to hear if they planned to disrupt his talk.
I’ll transcribe the words at lower left so you can see that this is really a call to deplatform him
The invitation of alt-right ideologue Steve Bannon to speak in our community is an insult to and attack on marginalized people. Does the University care more about the free-speech of bigots than it does about the lives of students, staff, faculty, and community members? Join the UChicago Socialists for a discussion on the intertwined issues of the campus free speech debate the confronting the far right.
Here we have all the familiar tropes of the censorious Left: the claim that his talk (and remember that it’s a debate) is an “attack on marginalized people”, even though we don’t yet know what Bannon will say. They’re objecting not to his speech, but to his presence and impure ideological views. Further they place free speech below “the lives of students, staff, faculty, and community members”, as if Bannon’s debate will somehow threaten the lives of individuals in those groups. Let’s get serious: it won’t. His debate may offend people, but it doesn’t threaten them.
Finally, the issues of free speech and “confronting the far right” aren’t, as the poster implies, alternatives that we must choose between. One can have free speech and also confront Bannon—through counter-speech and peaceful demonstrations.
But that’s not what these people want. They want him kicked off campus. Bannon’s view are odious, but so what? Free speech is for odious views as well as congenial ones, and the UChicago Socialists seem ignorant of the whole history of that idea.
I have to say that I have no patience for people who, when they get offended, act like bullies and retaliate by trying to shut down the offenders. These people are not only censorious, but ignorant. Who will protect them when the censors come for them?
The good news is that there is no way that the University will ban Bannon, for we have the most liberal free-speech policy of any American university—and I’m proud of that. Students are free to demonstrate and write against Bannon all they want, but if they try to block his speech, disrupt it, or shut it down, I hope the University will use the disciplinary regulations recently put in place, and teach them the meaning of the First Amendment.
Just think, strange that it might be, if Mueller felt the same as the students regarding Bannon. With all the other news I have not heard for sure, but Bannon was suppose to be spending this week being interviewed by special council Mueller. I am pretty sure he will not be offended at all.
When did “socialist” become a good word again? I think I must have drifted off…
Perhaps socialism became a good word since Bernie Sanders referred to himself as a democratic socialist. According to a May 2016 Gallup poll, 35% of Americans have a positive image of socialism. 60% have a positive view of capitalism. For the first time in a long time, socialism is at least a respectable competitor to capitalism as an ideal of economic organization. And socialism is NOT communism.
http://news.gallup.com/poll/191375/socialism-capitalism-others-trend.aspx
Yes, Bernie Sanders did a lot to make socialism less of a third rail.
It is time we move beyond thinking of socialism and capitalism as competitors. We have always had parts of our government and economy that are socialist in nature. Same for capitalist. The discussion should be more about how to manage each segment of our economy best.
As I’ve commented before, this is the Commedia dell’Arte reenactment of the University of Chicago campus protests from way back in the late 1960s. Though freakishly stereotypical and derivative, however, it’s not funny.
I’m far from surprised that the Socialist club promotes authoritarianism. Frankly, I’d be much more surprised if they didn’t.
The implicit claim that free speech somehow threatens the lives of those who disagree with what is being said needs to be challenged far more often. It’s achieved a kind of immunity from questioning among the regressive left. Your summary “Let’s get serious: it won’t. His debate may offend people, but it doesn’t threaten them.” deserves broader distribution.
Hell, if (pace The Mooch) Bannon can pull his johnson outta his piehole long enough to participate, I say let the debate begin!
The more confrontational the ideas and beliefs of any speaker, *the better.*
Disagree with Bannon? Sit in the audience and wait to ask a question — one that intelligently challenges whatever self-righteous position he espouses.
Want to say more about Bannon? Then put together your own event with your own speakers.
But no. Instead, these students choose censorship; then they turn whichever speaker into a First Amendment champion, pivoting away from the actual topic at hand.
“Does the university care more about the free-speech of bigots?”
Absolutely it should: because it means indirectly that the university also defends the rights of its students to call others “bigots.”
Feels like we’re circling the drain.
While I don’t agree with the Authoritarian Left’s censorious ways, they are responding to a real fear that others (not their “woke” selves) may be influenced by what Bannon has to say and, perhaps more importantly, the mere provision of a platform. Giving him a platform boosts his ideas even if few people hear his talk. While the language they use to make this case is all about personal offense, I suspect it is really about influence.
We have a perfect example in the rise of Trump. Trump really didn’t convince a lot of people that racism or xenophobia were better than their alternatives. Instead, he simply made it ok for those that lean those ways to express themselves more openly. In a real sense, he took a platform that was offered to him by circumstance.
I have never heard Bannon speak and I doubt whether I ever will. My knowledge of him is dominated by the platforms he has been given and what others say about him, especially the MSM. For people like me, his merely being given platforms gives him prominence. If I shared any of his opinions (I don’t AFAIK), his platforming might help me to conclude that these ideas are now ok to think, say, and to influence my vote.
In short, platforming is a kind of speech in the world today and this is what they are objecting to. They know that very few people will hear Bannon’s thoughts first-hand, let alone get to refute them.
Surely U of C students can smell sophistry when it’s in the air and open their minds’ windows to clear it out. The worry that the appearance of speakers like Bannon will somehow poison less ‘woke’ souls ought not trouble anyone–especially at that university, where the undergraduate curriculum was (and to an extent still is) based on Robert Maynard Hutchins’ ‘Great Books.’
Including Plato: sophistry is rhetoric and (debased) philosophy intended to ‘make the weaker argument appear the stronger.’ The ‘woke’ person, to be worthy of studying at Chicago, should confront and defeat sophistry in dialectic and debate. That’s education, U of C brand.
The people hearing about Bannon’s platforming obviously go way beyond the university. We’re talking about it, for example, as I assume our friends on more right-leaning venues are as well.
Speaking of sophistical rhetoric (as I was), ‘obviously’ is a word of reader intimidation.
That same platform can also inspire the opposite effect, by refining and even amplifying arguments *against* the ones being made.
Simply removing the platform does not make repugnant views vanish: if anything, such censoring permits such views to fester.
The response therefore to speech perceived as dangerous or unfavorable, is more speech — not less.
First, I am not arguing for censorship, merely attempting to understand the thoughts and motivations of those attempting to de-platform speakers like Bannon.
Second, the MSM may report on Bannon’s speech (if it occurs) but I doubt they will report on good questions offered by the opposition and tell us whether their arguments carried the day.
I agree that censorship can boost the very ideas that it attempts to suppress. Same with giving them a platform. That said, letting the discussions occur is the right choice.
Well, they care enough about the free-speech of bigots to let you have your say.
You should appreciate that.
Glen Davidson
Should be:
It’s hard to make sense of without the fix.
Glen Davidson
Wow, these soi-disant UChicago Socialists apparently aren’t big on either history or irony, inasmuch as it was the Socialist Party that fought for unrestricted free speech during the first and second Red Scares. See, e.g., Gitlow v. New York. And unrestricted free speech remains a plank of the International Socialist Party platform. See here and here.
George Santayana was right — except these kids are repeating history from the wrong side of the street.
I am not sure how many of the Socialists are “kids”, i.e. college students. When I was at UofC, most of the members of the far left groups were not students. Some had been students at one time, dropped out of school and hung around Hyde Park. Others were just activists that turned up in Hyde Park and were never students. The groups had a hard time being RSOs (Registered Student Organizations) because they had no students as officers.
Evidently, Uchicago Socialists is an RSO but not really active.
https://blueprint.uchicago.edu/organization/uchicagosocialists
They have a Facebook page but seem to be subsumed in the larger Chicago Socialists organization.
https://www.facebook.com/uchicagosocialists/
Remember Marx: History always repeats itself, the first time as a tragedy, the second as a farce.
Paraphrasing Hegel, in the Brumaire.
Yep. I had to pull my copy out, as I couldn’t remember whether it was the Brumaire or the Class Struggles.
The ignorance of history as reflected in the statements of the UChicago Socialists mirrors the ignorance of society at large. This abysmal situation allows the proliferation of “fake” history from both the right and the left. Ultimately, it jeopardizes democracy.
From another perspective, I think an argument can be made that devotion to democratic ideals such as free speech is only present when it serves a group’s interest. If it doesn’t, rationales are brought forth to discard it or suppress it. I think for many (hopefully not a majority) the concept of democracy as an inherent good is rejected. Authoritarianism is just fine for those people who support the views of authoritarians.
During the 1960s, no less a counterculture warrior than Norman Mailer reportedly witnessed and perhaps took part in one particular meeting of young, self-styled “revolutionaries.”
I can’t find a citation for his alleged reaction but do recall how he was quoted back in the day (although not precisely what caused his reaction).
But unless this story is apocryphal, apparently some scales fell from his eyes:
“I’m not so sure I want a revolution. Some of these kids are awfully dumb.”
I like that the University Socialists are meeting in a church. I’m sure they must fill the large part of a pew.
A ‘truth in advertising’ rewrite might go:
“The invitation of [our political enemy] to speak in our community is an insult to and attack on [our political friends]. Does the University care more about the free-speech of [our political enemies] than it does about the lives of [our political friends]?”