Michigan town will sell houses only to good churchgoing Christians

The Guardian recently had a piece on the extraordinary town of Bay View, Michigan, which is located here:

It’s a lovely, leafy town, full of big and expensive houses that look like this:

The bizarre aspect of this town, unique in America so far as I know, is that only Christians who have a certificate of piety and regular churchgoing habits can buy homes there. And they can’t pass on their homes to anyone who’s not a Christian.

Bay View was originally a “Chautaqua town,” a place where a religious community would hold summer activities, camps, courses for adults, and so on. With the influx of people from other faiths to the US in the late 1940s (especially Jews), they introduced a regulation in 1947 banning the sale of homes to non-Christians and nonwhites (the nonwhite clause was later dropped). The non-Christian exclusion was strengthened in 1986. To qualify for buying a home, you have to give evidence of your piety by “providing among other things a letter from a Christian minister testifying to their active participation in a church.” Catholics were once excluded too, but now apparently qualify as Christians (!).

Further, if you own a home but are married to (horrors!) a Jew, you can’t pass on the house after death to your Jewish spouse, nor even to your kids, who are deemed to be of mixed faith. One homeowner in that situation reports his frustration in the article.

Now, however, a group of current and former Bay View homeowners are suing the community in federal court, claiming (correctly) that the restrictive sales policy violates the First Amendment, the federal Fair Housing Act, and other laws, all by discriminating against those of certain faiths. You can see the lawsuit at the first link below. The Guardian reports:

The lawsuit charges that Bay View Association, although private (some private entities including gentlemen’s clubs or the Boy Scouts, for example, historically have been able to discriminate), acts in effect as a governmental entity, endowed with the powers to police and enforce laws. As such, the lawsuit claims, it is engaging in religious discrimination in violation of the US and Michigan constitutions, Michigan’s civil rights act and the Fair Housing Act. Mike Steinberg, the legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan, believes the lawsuit is an “open-and-shut case”. “This is pure discrimination by a governmental entity. Bay View is clearly one and governmental entities cannot favor one religion over another, or religion over no religion.” The federal lawsuit is only in its first steps, though, having failed in mediation at the end of January. And under the Trump presidency, with a rightwing-dominated supreme court sympathetic to religious arguments, times feel uncertain.

Well, this is not like refusing to make wedding cakes for gay marriages, which apparently was legally justified as a form of artistic expression that could not be forced. This is not artistic expression; it’s refusal to do business with somebody who’s not Christian, and it’s illegal. It is indeed an open and shut case, and I can’t believe that even under the religious-coddling Trump administration, the courts—even the Supreme Court—could somehow find a way to justify this discrimination. It cannot and will not stand.

As for those benighted residents who still defend Bay View’s policy, their response is basically twofold: you can convert to being a Christian, or if you don’t like the town’s policy, you can alway buy a home somewhere else. They justify the conversion thing by saying that it’s possible for anyone, in contrast to blacks, who can’t change their ethnicity.

Stay tuned.