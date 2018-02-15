Immigration: Senate fails to pass anything

The “compromise” in the Senate between Democrats and Republicans on immigration has failed miserably. The bill, which would continue the DACA program, went down by a vote of 54-45, presumably because of Trump’s vehement opposition. (For chrissake, can’t we give those people a future in the US?). But then Trump’s alternative bill, which “would have also substantially increased federal deportation powers, heavily cut family-based legal migration and ended the diversity visa,” also went down by a vote of 60-39.
What this proves is that Trump can scare Republicans into voting down DACA, but can’t make them sign on to his odious views about The Wall and “chain immigration”.
This logjam mirrors the sentiments of many Americans, who want the Dreamers to remain, but also want some action on immigration—just not the draconian one Trump likes. And so the future of those young people (and some not so young now) remains in limbo.
Please Mr. President, build that Wall right away. We need to stop those crazy Mexicans from crossing the border and slaughtering our high school children with AR-15s. Oh wait, never mind.
Alas. We need sensible, pragmatic progress. We need movement, action & cooperation. Sadly, I don’t see when we might see that happen.
All we can do is vote out the Republicans…a few here, a few there, and hopefully soon we’ll have a party in power that isn’t beholden to the NRA, the fundamentalists, and the billionaires’ unhinged greed.
I do get mild satisfaction from the fact that Trump’s bill did the worst out of the 4 proposed. His legislation is toxic even to a lot of the lemming R’s.
I’ve read and heard many stories from Dreamers; it’s unconscionable that the US would deport these people who consider themselves Americans. They just don’t have that piece of paper.
And it all started when Trump capriciously ended DACA; I think the main reason is that his black predecessor started it. And, of course, he’s a bigot who surrounds himself with bigots.
I agree with everything you said. The first step is for the Democrats to take over Congress in 2018 and then get rid of Trump in 2020. Even if these things happen (there is no guarantee), I fear that the damage Trump will have done to so many aspects of American life may be irreparable.
Our government, like our society as a whole, is irretrievably broken.
Odious views on chain migration? (Looks like commenters here will be calling me a Republican again) As I understand it, Trump wanted to limit chain migration to close relatives (siblings, parents, spouses). Uncles, aunts, cousins would have to apply through normal channels and wouldn’t be allowed to cut the line. From what I’ve seen from polling, this matches what a large majority of Americans would prefer. Are the majority of Americans “odious” too?
These people came here illegally. We are offering them citizenship along with their close relatives. This is a good deal. Not good enough obviously. What other countries would do this? Not many I think.
I was under the impression that most Americans were in favor of family reunification immigration policies. Many family units are not made up of just a mother/father and kids. What about grandparents, nieces or nephews? Why wouldn’t we prioritize immigrants with a safety net already in the country and a community to ensure they get on their feet?