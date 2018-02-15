Duckling rescue

I’m a tired boy and have a children’s book to work on. It’s nearly finished, but whether it will get published remains a mystery (my agent doesn’t handle this stuff, so I have to use other approaches). One thing I’ve discovered, and should have realized, is that writing children’s books is no walk in the park: it takes a completely different skill set from that used in technical and trade books. And you have to be able to put yourself inside the mind of a child, yet I’ve never had offspring. It’s been a challenge, and I’ve worked harder on those 1200 words than on any similarly sized piece I’ve ever written.
But I digress. Here is a nice guy rescuing a baby mallard caught in some wire. Notice how protective the mother gets when she thinks her baby is being harmed. But in the end all is well. (And when will my own mallard hen return?)
h/t: Grania
Birds do get protective. I hand-raised all my cockatiels back when I had breeders and the parents (Bessie and Clyde) always freaked out and attacked me for the first few weeks with every clutch. Of course they acted very apologetic if I just gave them attention, making ‘baby-bird’ noises and preening my fingers.
There are times I miss doing that.
That’s a lot of ducklings for one brood! (And why do they seem to be two different colours?)