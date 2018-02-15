Duckling rescue

I’m a tired boy and have a children’s book to work on. It’s nearly finished, but whether it will get published remains a mystery (my agent doesn’t handle this stuff, so I have to use other approaches). One thing I’ve discovered, and should have realized, is that writing children’s books is no walk in the park: it takes a completely different skill set from that used in technical and trade books. And you have to be able to put yourself inside the mind of a child, yet I’ve never had offspring. It’s been a challenge, and I’ve worked harder on those 1200 words than on any similarly sized piece I’ve ever written.

But I digress. Here is a nice guy rescuing a baby mallard caught in some wire. Notice how protective the mother gets when she thinks her baby is being harmed. But in the end all is well. (And when will my own mallard hen return?)

This duck mom got so nervous when this guy started rescuing her baby — but the moment she trusted him is amazing 🐥❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/kUQWDcrtAZ — The Dodo (@dodo) February 14, 2018

h/t: Grania