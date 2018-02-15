Yesterday I wrote about a talk at Cornell given by Middle East scholar Dr. Yunus Telliel. The report of his talk in the Cornell Sun was confusing, but could have been interpreted to say that Dr. Telliel endorsed the prescience of the Qur’an in predicting scientific advances to come. Telliel wrote me privately and told me this was not the case, and that the unfortunate article has now been removed from the website. In the interest of accuracy, I asked him to write a correction to my piece, which you can see here. I apologize to the readers and Telliel for implying that he was endorsing superstition. In my defense, I have to say that the Cornell article did imply that, and that I did question its accuracy.

