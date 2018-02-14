Wednesday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on Valentine’s Day: Wednesday, February 14, 2018. I hope you got sufficient goodies for your inamorata or inamorato. And so the food day is also St. Valentine’s Day, but it should be Chocolate Day. For those of us without valentines, well, we should have a treat.

Matthew offers readers this card, which he says is “droll and creepy”:

Grania proffers a nicer valentine, with kitties. :

And here is mine:

There was a St. Valentine, of course, but the man is obscure. Wikipedia says this about him:

Saint Valentine (Italian: San Valentino, Latin: Valentinus), officially Saint Valentine of Rome, is a widely recognized 3rd-century Roman saint commemorated on February 14 and since the High Middle Ages is associated with a tradition of courtly love. All that is reliably known of the saint commemorated on February 14 is his name and that he was martyred and buried at a cemetery on the Via Flaminia close to the Ponte Milvio to the north of Rome on that day. It is uncertain whether St. Valentine is two different Saints. Several different martyrologies have been added to later hagiographies that are unreliable. Because so little is reliably known of him, in 1969 the Catholic Church removed his name from the General Roman Calendar, leaving his liturgical celebration to local calendars.[3] The Roman Catholic Church continues to recognize him as a saint, listing him as such in the February 14 entry in the Roman Martyrology, and authorizing liturgical veneration of him on February 14 in any place where that day is not devoted to some other obligatory celebration in accordance with the rule that on such a day the Mass may be that of any saint listed in the Martyrology for that day.

The Google Doodle (click on screenshot) has an animated pair of animated waterfowl for Valentine’s Day:

On February 14, 1556, the third Mughal Emperor, Akbar, was crowned. On this day in 1779, Captain James Cook was killed by Hawaiians on the Big Island. And on this day in 1849, James Knox Polk became the first U.S. President to have his picture taken. Here’s that photo, taken by Matthew Brady:

On this day in 1876, Alexander Graham Bell applied for a patent for the telephone, and so did Elisha Gray—on the very same morning. Circumstances resulted in Bell’s getting the patent, but it was a complicated mess (see here). On February 2, 1912, Arizona was admitted as the 48th state of the U.S., and the last one contiguous with the other states. And, of course, it was on this day, in 1929, that the St. Valentine’s Day Massacre took place in Chicago. Engineered by Al Capone, his thugs, disguised as cops, machine-gunned six members of a rival gang in a garage. On this day in 1966, Australian currency was decimalized, and in 1989 this was the day on which Iranian leader Ruhollah Khomeni issued his fatwa urging Muslims to kill Salman Rushdie for writing The Satanic Verses.

On Valentine’s Day of 1990, the Voyager 1 spacecraft snapped what became the famous Pale Blue Dot photo, showing us the insignificance of our planet in the vastness of space. The photo has over 640,000 pixels, and the dot of Earth (visible in the yellow band that is one of the reflections off the camera) occupies less than one pixel:

Finally, it was exactly 13 years ago that a group of college students launched YouTube, enabling all of us to see cat videos.

Notables born on this day include Mughal emperor Babur (1483), John Barrymore (1882), Jack Benny (1894), Jimmy Hoffa (1913), Florence Henderson (1934), Michael Bloomberg (1942), Carl Bernstein (1944), Terry Gross (1951), and Renée Fleming (1959). Those who expired on this day include James Cook (1779; see above), William Tecumseh Sherman (1891), Carl Correns, one of the “rediscoverers” of Mendel’s work (1933), David Hilbert (1943), Julian Huxley (1975), P. G. Wodehouse (1975), and George Shearing (2011; you’ll remember that in On the Road Kerouac describes the jazz pianist as “the great God Shearing.”

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is on the bookshelves behind Malgorzata’s desk:

Hili: Do I look like a Ceiling Cat? A: Yes, like an almighty Ceiling Cat.

Heather Hastie called my attention to a special Valentine’s Day episode of Simon’s Cat. Sadly, Simon’s Cat attempt at amour and a Valentine present come to naught.

From Grania we learn a useful new word, especially for you potential Otherkins out there:

Word of the day: 'galeanthropy' (n) – the belief that one has become a cat.

* Please note that this picture depicts bona fide cat Bumble and not a diminutive ginger human suffering delusions. pic.twitter.com/FnKXgqvgYI — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) February 3, 2018

The first appearance of Winnie the Pooh was 94 years ago yesterday:

#OTD 1924 the world saw this bear for the first time, when Punch began serialising "When we Were Very Young" and showcasing EH Shepherd's drawings.

Edward Bear as he was called at the time wouldn't be named #WinniethePooh until 1926.

Here's our 1924 copy of a Punch classic: pic.twitter.com/CLrUiM0nrX — The London Library (@TheLondonLib) February 13, 2018

A wind map:

Matthew found this, and I have to say that that video is plenty scary!

This is one of the most terrifying things I’ve seen in all my life pic.twitter.com/Yp9xlhdKC9 — Alan White (@aljwhite) February 12, 2018

Evidence of prehistoric play in humans:

Rare insight into children in pre-history "The detail in these tracks, preserved beneath the shifting sands of the Namibian Sand Sea, is amazing, and the pattern of footfall – with the occasional skip, hop and jump – shows they were being playful" ❤️🧡💛https://t.co/rA2RQZZMtO pic.twitter.com/BjkDLQyp1a — Dr Kate (@Kate_Fulcher) February 13, 2018

