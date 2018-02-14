The “normalization” of North Korea

I’m not the only one who’s noticed that American animus towards the world’s most repressive and tyrannical country—North Korea—has waned during the Winter Olympics. To represent his country, dictator Kim Jong-un sent his 30 year old sister Kim Yo-jong, who is now being seen as more appealing than Mike Pence. Well, she may be more attractive, but remember that Trump and his regime, though odious, is infinitely preferable to the DPRK. Further the North Korean cheerleaders are getting favorable attention, and everyone seems to think that the North Korean presence is some kind of harbinger of peace. It’s all beer and skittles over there.

Well, I do favor us trying to talk to North Korea, but as I’ve said before, I think it’s futile. If we know anything, it’s that Kim Jong-un will give up neither his nuclear program nor his relentless propaganda campaign against the U.S.—much less the shameful and disgusting way he treats his people—and I see little to be gained from talks. Well, let us still talk to them if it will make us feel better, but let us not think that North Korea is now serious about any settlement that doesn’t let it have nuclear weapons or dominate a unified Korea. South Korea, I maintain, was duped, and what we see is a “charm offensive” by the DPRK that’s actually working. It’s almost as if people hate Trump (and his emissary Pence) so much that they’re willing, in their anger, to smile on a representative of the world’s worst country.

BuzzFeed recounts some of the “normalization” of the DPRK in an article called (apparently to appeal to the kids) “PSA: Kim Jong Un’s sister is not your fave shade queen. She’s a garbage monster.” (Subtitle: “What the hell is wrong with you people?”)

And here’s some of that normalization:

Kim Jong Un's sister is stealing the show at the Winter Olympics https://t.co/1EenqF8pi7 pic.twitter.com/KULtJBtTEz — CNN (@CNN) February 10, 2018

Look at this bullshit!:

Without a word, only flashing smiles, Kim Jong-un's sister outflanked Vice President Mike Pence in diplomacy https://t.co/c2gTuSTF9e — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 11, 2018

Here’s the headline of the NYT story (click on screenshot), which spends a lot of time criticizing Pence, adding just a bit at the end to tell us that the DPRK has “repression and human rights abuses”.

And this from a credulous Tweeter:

Mike Pence vs. Kim Jong Un’s sister is basically amazing. pic.twitter.com/aMrwYScNz8 — Mike Rundle (@flyosity) February 10, 2018

For a riposte to the following WaPo tweet (don’t they know better?), read Frank Bruni’s column in today’s New York Times: “The Ivanka Trump of North Korea? Oh, please.” It ends with these two sentences: “But there can be no mistake: America is in a rotten moment. North Korea is rotten to the core.”

The "Ivanka Trump of North Korea" captivates people in the South https://t.co/6TMXgO9X3I — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 10, 2018

And USA Today called the North Korean cheerleaders, who creep me out, “amazing” and “a huge hit”, adding this tweet:

This is one of the wildest things I have ever witnessed with my own two eyes!! A North Korean cheer sqaud at the Olympics 😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/ijJysVGLXf — Matt Stopera (@mattstopera) February 10, 2018

Do we really need to be reminded of the perfidies of North Korea: how the government starves its people, prevents them from having any outside contact with the world, imprisons them in horrible camps (along with their families) for imagined crimes, and executes them in public, forcing people to watch? Has Donald Trump got us so deranged us that we’ll ignore all these human rights abuses in admiration of Kim Yo-Jong’s “style”?

The Hill also reproves the media for their unseemly fawning in a piece called “At the Olympics, North Korea’s appalling media boosters.” An excerpt:

Kim Yo-Jong, sister to North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, received not merely respectful, but even complimentary coverage. Most egregious among the media outlets was a CNN piece titled “Kim Jong Un’s sister is stealing the show at the Winter Olympics.” It’s opening line stated “If diplomatic dance were an event at the Winter Olympics, Kim Jong Un’s younger sister would be favored to win gold.” This is bizarre and disgraceful. For one, Kim Yo-Jong is not a powerless dignitary or mere figurehead family member in North Korea. She is the director of the Propaganda and Agitation Department of the Worker’s Party of Korea, where she helps oversee the brainwashing and psychological terror apparatus of the North Korean state. The rush to praise the “diplomacy” of a woman whose country currently holds around 100,000 political prisoners in multi-generational concentration camps is malicious stupidity. Kim is also a member of the Politburo, and is considered one of the most senior and trusted advisors to Kim Jong Un. She is specifically sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury Department for her role in North Korea’s crimes against humanity. By all accounts, Kim is not just complicit in the atrocities of the North Korean state: she is an enthusiastic participant. While the South Korean government has to treat Kim according to protocol, there is absolutely no excuse for journalists to fawn over her.

This is from Think Progress (click on screenshot). Historic? We’ll see about that. And again, it’s mostly critical of Pence:

Now I’ll grant that Pence could have been civil to Kim Yo-jong, and shook her hand, but to say that this is some kind of contest that North Korea is winning is to neglect the whole historical background of the conflict. It is to be duped—just as many on the American Left were duped by Stalin’s Soviet Union.