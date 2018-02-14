Readers’ wildlife photos

Reader Ken Phelps sent some artistic photos of nature. His notes are indented:

Due to positive feedback on not-always-wildlife images,  Jerry is graciously allowing me to post my Flickr address.

Here’s a heavy coating of dew/melted frost on fir saplings.

Cladonia fimbriata [a lichen], growing on an old piece of knotted rope hanging in the yard.

Macro shot of the melting edge of a snow bank. Looks like a small bird, with the colors of the bank behind giving it a Tuscan feel.
Chatterbox Falls, Princess Louisa Inlet. [British Columbia]:
Princess Louisa again. 80 degree day in September, looking up from the boat at a glacier 6000ish feet above us.

Just for fun, some pareidolia. Snow melt rushing down a steep ditch beside a logging road. I see a skeletal wraith, his ghostly female companion, and an angry lizard.

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on February 14, 2018 at 7:30 am and filed under landscapes, nature, pareidolia, photography. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

5 Comments

  1. BobTerrace
    Posted February 14, 2018 at 7:35 am | Permalink

    Terrific photography – thank you.

    Reply
  2. Terry Sheldon
    Posted February 14, 2018 at 7:56 am | Permalink

    Lovely stuff. Thanks!!

    Reply
  3. Chris
    Posted February 14, 2018 at 8:32 am | Permalink

    Love the macro shots!

    Reply
  4. GBJames
    Posted February 14, 2018 at 8:43 am | Permalink

    Nice stuff.

    Reply
  5. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted February 14, 2018 at 8:50 am | Permalink

    Very cool! It looks like the ‘bird’ droplet has little ice crystals in it.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: