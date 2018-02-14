Reader Ken Phelps sent some artistic photos of nature. His notes are indented:
Due to positive feedback on not-always-wildlife images, Jerry is graciously allowing me to post my Flickr address.
Here’s a heavy coating of dew/melted frost on fir saplings.
Cladonia fimbriata [a lichen], growing on an old piece of knotted rope hanging in the yard.
Macro shot of the melting edge of a snow bank. Looks like a small bird, with the colors of the bank behind giving it a Tuscan feel.
Chatterbox Falls, Princess Louisa Inlet. [British Columbia]:
Princess Louisa again. 80 degree day in September, looking up from the boat at a glacier 6000ish feet above us.
Just for fun, some pareidolia. Snow melt rushing down a steep ditch beside a logging road. I see a skeletal wraith, his ghostly female companion, and an angry lizard.
Terrific photography – thank you.
Lovely stuff. Thanks!!
Love the macro shots!
Nice stuff.
Very cool! It looks like the ‘bird’ droplet has little ice crystals in it.