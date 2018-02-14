Okay, I have a poll for Matthew; no need to join Twitter

I didn’t realize that you had to actually JOIN Twitter to vote on Matthew’s poll about microbes. My apologies, and I’ll put Matthew’s poll here as well. PLEASE vote, and he’ll add our results to those on his poll from a few hours ago. Here it is, but you can vote here:

If you already voted on Twitter, please don’t do so here, as then the votes wouldn’t be independent.

 

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on February 14, 2018 at 9:35 am and filed under poll. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

38 Comments

  1. Coel
    Posted February 14, 2018 at 9:38 am | Permalink

    Can we have an option that a “microbe” is a bacterium or similar one-celled organism, but *not* including viruses?

    Reply
    • whyevolutionistrue
      Posted February 14, 2018 at 9:39 am | Permalink

      No. I have to put up what Matthew asked. Just give the answer closest to the one you had.

      Reply
    • Mark Sturtevant
      Posted February 14, 2018 at 10:42 am | Permalink

      Viruses are traditionally classified as microbes. Although they are not considered to be alive.

      Reply
      • mayamarkov
        Posted February 14, 2018 at 10:50 am | Permalink

        I’d include unicellular and colonial eukaryotes as well.

        Reply
        • jblilie
          Posted February 14, 2018 at 12:04 pm | Permalink

          I think that, “and such-like” covers these.

          Reply
  2. BobTerrace
    Posted February 14, 2018 at 9:41 am | Permalink

    Ok, this separate post works. Thanks.

    Reply
  3. freiner
    Posted February 14, 2018 at 9:44 am | Permalink

    Thanks for making this available. I was glad to participate.

    Reply
  4. Jacques Hausser
    Posted February 14, 2018 at 9:47 am | Permalink

    Too late, I voted on twitter…

    Reply
    • whyevolutionistrue
      Posted February 14, 2018 at 9:56 am | Permalink

      That’s fine; Matthew will just combine the polls. I’ll add a note that people shouldn’t vote twice.

      Reply
  5. glen1davidson
    Posted February 14, 2018 at 10:03 am | Permalink

    Just thought I’d see what is said out there on the web, for “microbe.” First three from Google:

    What are Microbes? – Learn Genetics @ Utah – University of Utah
    learn.genetics.utah.edu › The Human Microbiome
    A microbe, or “microscopic organism,” is a living thing that is too small to be seen with the naked eye. We need to use a microscope to see them. The term is very general. It is used to describe many different types of life forms, with dramatically different sizes and characteristics: Bacteria; Archaea; Fungi; Protists; Viruses …

    Microorganism – Wikipedia
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Microorganism
    A microorganism or microbe is a microscopic organism, which may exist in its single-celled form, or in a colony of cells.
    ‎Discovery · ‎Classification and structure · ‎Ecology · ‎Applications
    Microbes – National Library of Medicine –

    PubMed Health – NCBI – NIH
    https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmedhealth/PMHT0025078
    Examples include bacteria, protozoa, and some fungi and parasites. Viruses are also called microbes. PubMed Health Glossary. (Source: NIH – National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases) Related terms: Germs, Microbial organisms, Microscopic organisms, Microorganisms, Micro-organisms.

    Two of the top three include viruses and single-celled eukaryotes (at least if invisible to naked eye). Wikipedia leaves out viruses.

    Glen Davidson

    Reply
    • Mark Sturtevant
      Posted February 14, 2018 at 10:45 am | Permalink

      Interesting about Wikipedia. Perhaps they were hung up on it also being an ‘organism’, and I think a lot of people don’t consider viruses to be organisms because they are not alive.

      Reply
      • jblilie
        Posted February 14, 2018 at 12:10 pm | Permalink

        Is a virus alive if it has access to the machinery of a living cell?

        How does one define “alive”?

        I include them with this phrasing: “… and viruses with access to living host cells.” I think there are quite a few things that all consider to be alive but cannot either subsist or reproduce without another organism.

        Are viruses in isolation that different from bacterial spores? Just waiting for the right conditions to activate and reproduce …

        Anyway, I think these are interesting questions.

        Reply
        • Mark Sturtevant
          Posted February 14, 2018 at 12:32 pm | Permalink

          There is always a bit of a struggle to define ‘life’ in a way that reliably excludes things that are not regarded as truly alive but are ‘life-like’. The tricky thing is that many properties of living things are also seen in non-living things, and that makes it hard to define life.

          For example, living things assimilate energy & materials from their surroundings and convert them to build & maintain their bodies. Living things do this in order to also grow, reproduce, move, respond to changes in their environment (=behavior), and maintain constant internal conditions (=homeostasis).

          Problem is, one could argue that fire does ALL of those things too! So is fire alive? We must appeal to some other generally recognized things about living organisms to reject the notion that fire is alive.

          Anyway, viruses do not assimilate & convert environmental energy and resources, so viruses are not alive.
          This despite the fact that viruses also have other live-like properties. One especially is that populations of viruses evolve.

          Reply
  6. Laurence A. Moran
    Posted February 14, 2018 at 10:04 am | Permalink

    I really can’t choose between two false (in my opinion) choices. I don’t include viruses in my working definition of microbe so the second choice is incorrect.

    I do include single-cell organisms such as the eukaryotes yeast, Plasmodium, and Giardia. I do not include small multicellular species like some arthropods. Thus, I can’t pick the first choice either.

    My preferred definition is similar to the one in Wikipedia for microorganisms.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Microorganism

    Reply
    • Mark
      Posted February 14, 2018 at 11:30 am | Permalink

      Agree with that. Id certainly include single celled organisms and not include arthropod. Just can’t bring myself t vote for either.

      Reply
    • Mark Sturtevant
      Posted February 14, 2018 at 12:52 pm | Permalink

      But a lot of people who are biologists will refer to viruses as a kind of microbe. The terminology has gotten murky, it seems.
      I wonder if the problem is a hold-over from the days when people were aware that viruses existed, they were really tiny, but they did not know what they were.

      Reply
  7. ursula goodenough
    Posted February 14, 2018 at 10:05 am | Permalink

    My definition doesn’t map onto either choice. IMO a microbe is a single-celled organism, including bacterial, archael and eukaryotic organisms but excluding viruses.

    Reply
  8. Craw
    Posted February 14, 2018 at 10:07 am | Permalink

    I voted A. The word precedes modern theory. A also matches the dictionary
    https://www.google.com/amp/s/dictionary.cambridge.org/us/amp/english/microbe

    Reply
    • Ken Kukec
      Posted February 14, 2018 at 2:06 pm | Permalink

      Words evolve, too — sometimes faster’n microbes even.

      Reply
  9. GBJames
    Posted February 14, 2018 at 10:14 am | Permalink

    Oops… I voted on both. Now nobody will be able to tell what the right answer is.

    Reply
  10. Gloria W.
    Posted February 14, 2018 at 10:33 am | Permalink

    I voted

    Reply
  11. bchaller
    Posted February 14, 2018 at 10:33 am | Permalink

    OK, much better. :->

    Reply
  12. Christopher
    Posted February 14, 2018 at 11:13 am | Permalink

    Can we do another poll about the word “Bug”? It really drives me up the wall when I hear well-educated scientist presenters on BBC Radio 4 refer to all microbes as “bugs”!

    Reply
    • Coel
      Posted February 14, 2018 at 12:15 pm | Permalink

      Though in the vernacular, “I’ve caught a bug” or “there is a bug going round” generally means a virus.

      Reply
    • GBJames
      Posted February 14, 2018 at 1:08 pm | Permalink

      You don’t work in the software business, I gather. 😉

      Reply
    • Speaker To Animals
      Posted February 14, 2018 at 1:39 pm | Permalink

      It really drives me up the wall when I hear well-educated scientist presenters on BBC Radio 4 refer to all microbes as “bugs”!

      Yes, that bugs me too.

      Reply
  13. Cicely Berglund
    Posted February 14, 2018 at 11:22 am | Permalink

    I would have voted B but once, looking thru a microscope at a biopsy of a human lung tumour, completely blackened thru the patient’s smoking habit I saw an 8? Legged something crawling around. That to me was a ‘microbe’.So, like most words clear boundaries of definition are hard to come by.

    Reply
  14. nicky
    Posted February 14, 2018 at 11:23 am | Permalink

    I never gave much thought to what was meant by the term ‘microbe’ , since as far as I know it is not a clearly defined term.
    I limited it to prokaryotes, but I guess that is just personal taste, the big chasm in life appears to be between pro- and eukaryotes.
    It may even (let us hope) be the ‘Big Filter’ in Fermi’s paradox.
    I somehow find it weird to call a sperm-cell a ‘microbe’.

    Reply
  15. Jeannie Hess
    Posted February 14, 2018 at 11:34 am | Permalink

    Question about viruses being alive or dead. I’ve always heard that one cannot get the flu from the flu shot because the viruses used were dead. Can you do a piece on viruses being alive or dead?

    Reply
    • mikeyc
      Posted February 14, 2018 at 11:57 am | Permalink

      “Dead” in this context is just a convenient term that everyone understands. “Killed” or “dead” virus vaccines are sometimes more accurately called “inactive” virus vaccines. This is most frequently done by heating the viruses, essentially destroying the function of the viral proteins making it inactive with respect to infection or replication or both.

      Reply
      • jblilie
        Posted February 14, 2018 at 12:14 pm | Permalink

        … and they are still useful because their coats still activate the immune system, providing immunity (to some degree).

        Reply
        • mikeyc
          Posted February 14, 2018 at 12:23 pm | Permalink

          Right. The objective of the “killing” is to degrade the viral protein functions enough to destroy its pathogenicity without degrading the epitopes on those proteins that elicit the immune response.

          Reply
    • nicky
      Posted February 14, 2018 at 12:30 pm | Permalink

      Virus are not alive, depending on your definition, but definitely not dead either. They are only ‘not alive’ if your definition of life includes ‘independent’ self-replication.
      However, they do replicate as parasites. In my modest opinion they are alive.

      Reply
  16. bonetired
    Posted February 14, 2018 at 12:22 pm | Permalink

    As long as they kill Martians, I don’t really mind which definition to use !

    Reply
  17. mordacious1
    Posted February 14, 2018 at 12:33 pm | Permalink

    A bathrobe with an attached microphone?
    (I’ll get my coat)

    Reply
  18. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted February 14, 2018 at 12:52 pm | Permalink

    For the record

    I voted on Tw1773r.

    [Tw337 shamed]

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: