Okay, I have a poll for Matthew; no need to join Twitter

Can we have an option that a “microbe” is a bacterium or similar one-celled organism, but *not* including viruses?
No. I have to put up what Matthew asked. Just give the answer closest to the one you had.
Viruses are traditionally classified as microbes. Although they are not considered to be alive.
I’d include unicellular and colonial eukaryotes as well.
I think that, “and such-like” covers these.
Just thought I’d see what is said out there on the web, for “microbe.” First three from Google:
Two of the top three include viruses and single-celled eukaryotes (at least if invisible to naked eye). Wikipedia leaves out viruses.
Glen Davidson
Interesting about Wikipedia. Perhaps they were hung up on it also being an ‘organism’, and I think a lot of people don’t consider viruses to be organisms because they are not alive.
Is a virus alive if it has access to the machinery of a living cell?
How does one define “alive”?
I include them with this phrasing: “… and viruses with access to living host cells.” I think there are quite a few things that all consider to be alive but cannot either subsist or reproduce without another organism.
Are viruses in isolation that different from bacterial spores? Just waiting for the right conditions to activate and reproduce …
Anyway, I think these are interesting questions.
There is always a bit of a struggle to define ‘life’ in a way that reliably excludes things that are not regarded as truly alive but are ‘life-like’. The tricky thing is that many properties of living things are also seen in non-living things, and that makes it hard to define life.
For example, living things assimilate energy & materials from their surroundings and convert them to build & maintain their bodies. Living things do this in order to also grow, reproduce, move, respond to changes in their environment (=behavior), and maintain constant internal conditions (=homeostasis).
Problem is, one could argue that fire does ALL of those things too! So is fire alive? We must appeal to some other generally recognized things about living organisms to reject the notion that fire is alive.
Anyway, viruses do not assimilate & convert environmental energy and resources, so viruses are not alive.
This despite the fact that viruses also have other live-like properties. One especially is that populations of viruses evolve.
I really can’t choose between two false (in my opinion) choices. I don’t include viruses in my working definition of microbe so the second choice is incorrect.
I do include single-cell organisms such as the eukaryotes yeast, Plasmodium, and Giardia. I do not include small multicellular species like some arthropods. Thus, I can’t pick the first choice either.
My preferred definition is similar to the one in Wikipedia for microorganisms.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Microorganism
Agree with that. Id certainly include single celled organisms and not include arthropod. Just can’t bring myself t vote for either.
But a lot of people who are biologists will refer to viruses as a kind of microbe. The terminology has gotten murky, it seems.
I wonder if the problem is a hold-over from the days when people were aware that viruses existed, they were really tiny, but they did not know what they were.
My definition doesn’t map onto either choice. IMO a microbe is a single-celled organism, including bacterial, archael and eukaryotic organisms but excluding viruses.
That anticipates exactly what I was going to say.
I voted A. The word precedes modern theory. A also matches the dictionary
https://www.google.com/amp/s/dictionary.cambridge.org/us/amp/english/microbe
Words evolve, too — sometimes faster’n microbes even.
Oops… I voted on both. Now nobody will be able to tell what the right answer is.
I voted
OK, much better. :->
Can we do another poll about the word “Bug”? It really drives me up the wall when I hear well-educated scientist presenters on BBC Radio 4 refer to all microbes as “bugs”!
Though in the vernacular, “I’ve caught a bug” or “there is a bug going round” generally means a virus.
You don’t work in the software business, I gather. 😉
Yes, that bugs me too.
I would have voted B but once, looking thru a microscope at a biopsy of a human lung tumour, completely blackened thru the patient’s smoking habit I saw an 8? Legged something crawling around. That to me was a ‘microbe’.So, like most words clear boundaries of definition are hard to come by.
I never gave much thought to what was meant by the term ‘microbe’ , since as far as I know it is not a clearly defined term.
I limited it to prokaryotes, but I guess that is just personal taste, the big chasm in life appears to be between pro- and eukaryotes.
It may even (let us hope) be the ‘Big Filter’ in Fermi’s paradox.
I somehow find it weird to call a sperm-cell a ‘microbe’.
Question about viruses being alive or dead. I’ve always heard that one cannot get the flu from the flu shot because the viruses used were dead. Can you do a piece on viruses being alive or dead?
“Dead” in this context is just a convenient term that everyone understands. “Killed” or “dead” virus vaccines are sometimes more accurately called “inactive” virus vaccines. This is most frequently done by heating the viruses, essentially destroying the function of the viral proteins making it inactive with respect to infection or replication or both.
… and they are still useful because their coats still activate the immune system, providing immunity (to some degree).
Right. The objective of the “killing” is to degrade the viral protein functions enough to destroy its pathogenicity without degrading the epitopes on those proteins that elicit the immune response.
Virus are not alive, depending on your definition, but definitely not dead either. They are only ‘not alive’ if your definition of life includes ‘independent’ self-replication.
However, they do replicate as parasites. In my modest opinion they are alive.
As long as they kill Martians, I don’t really mind which definition to use !
