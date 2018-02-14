Darwin’s Valentine

by Greg Mayer
I was given this by a colleague in the university cafeteria today.
I don’t know where the original came from, but I like to think it was recently found among the papers of Emma Darwin.
[JAC: It would be even better if it said “I naturally select you”!]
Or “Naturally, I select you.”
Or “I select you. Naturally.”
Or “Your form is most beautiful.”
Or the great Dylan song, “Tangled Up In Bank”.
Maybe too risqué and outré; “I sexually select you”?
Would you care to increase the frequency of our alleles?
Last year I made a similar VD card for the wife that said ‘I select you, naturally!’. I stole it off the internet, I am sure.
Sending a VD card doesn’t seem the best idea.
Glen Davidson
Lol
“Here’s a sexual display for you.”
True, but not the way to actually do it.
Glen Davidson
The original of that image is in Pink & owned by the prolific illustrator Ben Kling. As per HERE