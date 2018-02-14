Darwin’s Valentine

by Greg Mayer

I was given this by a colleague in the university cafeteria today.

I don’t know where the original came from, but I like to think it was recently found among the papers of Emma Darwin.

[JAC: It would be even better if it said “I naturally select you”!]

  1. musical beef
    Or “Naturally, I select you.”

    Or “I select you. Naturally.”

    • musical beef
      Or “Your form is most beautiful.”

      • Ken Phelps
        Or the great Dylan song, “Tangled Up In Bank”.

  2. mikeyc
    Maybe too risqué and outré; “I sexually select you”?

  3. Mark Sturtevant
    Last year I made a similar VD card for the wife that said ‘I select you, naturally!’. I stole it off the internet, I am sure.

  4. glen1davidson
    “Here’s a sexual display for you.”

    True, but not the way to actually do it.

    Glen Davidson

  5. Michael Fisher
    The original of that image is in Pink & owned by the prolific illustrator Ben Kling. As per HERE

