Another school shooting in Florida: At least 17 dead

I’ve just heard on the news that at least 17 people (CNN says 16, but another has died) have been killed in a school in Parkland, Florida: the shooter was a former student who has apparently been taken into custody.
What can one say when school shootings like this become an everyday affair in America? (This is the 18th school shooting this year, and it’s only mid-February.) I can’t wish for the dead to come back. All I can do is hope for fewer guns in America, and express deep sorrow to the families, friends, and loved ones of those who were taken too soon.
UPDATE: CNN adds this:
The suspect, 19-year-old former student Nikolas Cruz, is in custody, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said. The sheriff said he was expelled for unspecified disciplinary reasons.
Once Americans accepted the killing of their children, all hope for gun control was lost. America – never gonna fix it.
Exactly what I was going to say. Once we decided that it was more important to own guns than protect our children from them, the argument was over and we lost. Clearly black lives don’t matter, blue lives don’t matter, children’s lives don’t matter, only the 2nd amendment matters.
Past tense. Appropriate.
Yes. It’s a lost cause.
I checked because I figured you would report on this one. As you have explained, what can be said that has not already been said about this madness in America. I read the other day that Remington, the gun company that makes the AR-15 has declared bankruptcy because of slow gun sales. However, they will go on making guns and waiting for an upturn in sales. If Trump really wanted to do something about crime in America, he would stop talking about Immigration and start talking about gun control. Fat chance.
Unfortunately Remington is not the only company that makes the AR-15. Anderson, Smith & Wesson, Colt, Armalite….a whole slew of companies make the abomination. We’re not going to see any decline in them.
See this ?
[img : smallest violin in the history of the universe, playing very quietly].
Guns make people so much safer. Honest, Ossifer!
Colt makes the AR-15. Remington makes a similar rifle called the R-15 There are similar rifles made by other manufacturers. Remington has a reputation of making lower quality rifles and that’s one reason they’re having financial problems. It’s not because the sales of these weapons are decreasing in popularity.
3…2…1..’This is not the time to address gun control regulations’.
Yes, we can expect the NRA to say that the solution is to provide more guns to teachers (and maybe students).
Didn’t they start that campaign a fistful of weeks ago?
I’ll rephrase that … the campaign stepped up, recently, so that it impinged on my attention, recently.
I predict silence. Silence from the NRA and silence from their prostitutes in congress.
Aside from the usual bullshit “thoughts and prayers”, it will all be forgotten in 2 weeks
and we will sit and wait for the next mass murder.
Real prostitutes have (generally) a highly developed sense of personal danger. If you’re going to call the service-sellers in the US Congress anything, they’re “wannabe imitation prostitutes”.
The Congressional oxygen-users probably “stay” brought less reliably than a working girl/ boy/ “orifice carrier” as well. Dangerous people to deal with. The elected representatives, that is.
Another round of thoughts and prayers.
And silence.
Absolute fucking madness.
Just yesterday I noticed in a school a sign telling what to do in the event of a school shooting. I hope that they had some signs up there, maybe to save a few lives and injuries.
Who thought that getting shot was going to become a routine hazard when going to school?
Glen Davidson
Last line in the BBC article about this; “Since 2013, there have been 291 reported school shootings in America, which averages out to about one per week.”
Disgusting.
Sickening.