Tuesday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

The snow has abated here, at least for a while, and while it’s clear on this Fat Tuesday, February 13, 2018, it’s still cold: 11° F (-12° C). It’s also National Italian Food Day, and World Radio Day, celebrating the powers of wireless (not computers!) Remember that tomorrow is Valentine’s Day, and if you haven’t got swag for your significant other, get on the stick!

Posting may be light today as I have stuff to do. Like Maru, I do my best.

On February 13, 1542, yet another one of Henry VIII’s wives was executed, in this case Catherine Howard (wife #5). She was beheaded for “adultery” at only 21. On this day in 1633, Galileo arrived in Rome for his trial before the Inquisition. He was found guilty of heresy, forced to recant, and spent the last nine years of his life under house arrest. (Of course, as all accommodationists tell us, this had nothing to do with religion.) In 1689, William and Mary were designated as co-rulers of England (have there been co-rulers since?), and gave their names to my beloved alma mater. On this day in 1935, Bruno Hauptmann was found guilty of the kidnapping of the “Lindbergh baby” (Charles’s Lindbergh’s son) two years before. It’s not clear that he was guilty, but he was electrocuted. On this day in 1955, Israel obtained four of the seven Dead Sea scrolls. In 1961, a supposedly 500,000-year-old rock or concretion was found near Olancha, California, containing a modern spark plug. This “Coso artifact” was of course touted by creationists, but has since had a more prosaic explanation. On this day in 1990, an agreement was made for the reunification of Germany. Finally, exactly one year ago today, Kim Jong-nam was murdered in Kuala Lumpur International Airport, almost surely by the agents of his half-brother, DPRK leader Kim Jong-un.

Notables born on this day include Thomas Robert Malthus (1766), Lord Randolph Churchill (1849; Winston’s dad), Grant Wood (1891), William Shockley (1910), Chuck Yeager (1923; still with us at 95), Elaine Pagels (1943), Jerry Springer (1944), Marian Stamp Dawkins (1945), and Mena Suvari (1979). Those who died on February 13 include Catherine Howard (1542; see above), Benvenuto Cellini (1571), Cotton Mather (1728), Richard Wagner (1883), Waylon Jennings (2002), and, two years ago, Antonin Scalia.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is pining for Spring:

Hili: All this will be green again. A: We have to wait a bit more. Hili: I will sleep through part of this waiting.

In Polish:

Hili: To wszystko będzie znowu zielone.

Ja: Jeszcze trochę musimy poczekać.

Hili: Część tego czekania prześpię.

In nearby Wloclawek, Leon finally got his cat treats sent by Hiroko (Leon’s staff at last visited Andrzej and Malgorzata). Leon loved them!

Leon: Do you still insist that I’m a poor eater? Hiroko Kubota and Jerry Coyne know what I like BEST!

And up in Winnipeg, the difficult task continues of making a photographic thermometer based on Gus’s nose color. It gets pinker when it’s cold, and my theory (which is mine) is that one could determine the outside temperature by making a color scale of Gus’s nose and matching it to the scale when he comes inside. His staff Taskin, long hectored by me to do this, reports:

Gus went out this morning, I was very surprised because it is quite cold, -25C. I took outside and inside pictures but I’m not sure if the difference in pinkness is really apparent. He doesn’t sit still for such photos…

Outside:

Inside:

A pun tweet found by Grania:

All together now: "If you were the only buoy in the world, and I was the only gull…" #BadJokeFriday @martylyricfm @MarcRobertsIRL pic.twitter.com/SyKzLDpCfp — Ken O'Sullivan (@kenosull) February 9, 2018

From Matthew: Earthworms mating. He noted that

“There are no indigenous Canadian earthworms. Think glaciers. 15,000 years ago it was all ice and rock. How long does it take worms to migrate from the unglaciated south? So how does indigenous soil ecology work? Very good question. No one really knows – I’ve asked soil experts. Worms you get in Canada are Brit imports in general.”

These, I suppose, are official symbols of the Olympics, reinterpreted for the ignorant:

Your definitive guide to the sports of the 2018 Winter Olympics pic.twitter.com/Oyon5qfHBc — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) February 11, 2018

An “infernal cat machine” (watch the video):

“Human. Once I am free from this infernal contraption, you shall never see the light of another day.” pic.twitter.com/xqMBA8ZMcF — Denizcan James (@MrFilmkritik) February 10, 2018

Watch this lovely video about a sickly kitten rescued by a husky. Now they’re BFFs:

This kitten fell in love with the husky who saved her life. Now she's all grown up and they're still BFFs — and her favorite thing in the world is going on adventures with her favorite dog 😻🐕 (via @LiloTheHusky) pic.twitter.com/bfTnhzQXCV — The Dodo (@dodo) February 11, 2018

Matthew called this one “Rhino in the snow,” which reminds me of the Doors song “Riders on the Storm”:

The baby white rhino just discovered snow at the #Toronto zoo pic.twitter.com/wZs5wKdonw — blogTO (@blogTO) February 11, 2018

And this one from Official Website Physicist™ Sean Carroll, who retweeted it with the caption, “This seems like magic, but it’s just Fourier transforms (expressing a function as a sum of periodic functions). Which are a kind of magic, I admit.”