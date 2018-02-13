Spot the gorilla!

While I write a new post, here’s some fun. Reader Roger sent a photo of his cat with a “spot the. . .” quiz and a note. I think this would be classified as “dead easy”:

For a bit of weekday morning fun, Aeryn invites you to play “Spot the gorilla.”

A bit more about Gorilla Cat: “Aeryn’s the 14-year old who was born in one of my window wells.”

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on February 13, 2018 at 9:20 am and filed under felids, spot the nightjar (and other beasts), spot the ________. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

8 Comments

  1. GBJames
    Posted February 13, 2018 at 9:24 am | Permalink

    Good one!

    Reply
  2. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted February 13, 2018 at 9:31 am | Permalink

    I thought Spot was a d*g

    Reply
  3. Ken Phelps
    Posted February 13, 2018 at 10:05 am | Permalink

    Kitty needs some counseling to get that off his back.

    Reply
    • sherfolder
      Posted February 13, 2018 at 11:55 am | Permalink

      I think she takes the gorilla as a protective image, a kind of security tattoo 🙂

      Reply
      • sherfolder
        Posted February 13, 2018 at 11:57 am | Permalink

        Or it is just a new form of Gorilla-mimikry invented by cats …

        Reply
  4. Jake Sevins
    Posted February 13, 2018 at 10:23 am | Permalink

    I wonder how a cat’s fur colorings are determined?! It seems to be some kind of constrained randomness, sort of like human fingerprints.

    Reply
  5. sherfolder
    Posted February 13, 2018 at 11:48 am | Permalink

    It took some seconds – but then: very nice.

    Reply
  6. mightyog
    Posted February 13, 2018 at 1:40 pm | Permalink

    She is a bit reserved about showing off “Furrambe.”

    Reply

One Trackback/Pingback

  1. By Spot the Gorilla | Peter "Just Loves Flying" on February 13, 2018 at 9:28 am

    […] via Spot the gorilla! — Why Evolution Is True […]

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: