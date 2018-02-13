While I write a new post, here’s some fun. Reader Roger sent a photo of his cat with a “spot the. . .” quiz and a note. I think this would be classified as “dead easy”:
For a bit of weekday morning fun, Aeryn invites you to play “Spot the gorilla.”
A bit more about Gorilla Cat: “Aeryn’s the 14-year old who was born in one of my window wells.”
Good one!
I thought Spot was a d*g
Kitty needs some counseling to get that off his back.
I think she takes the gorilla as a protective image, a kind of security tattoo 🙂
Or it is just a new form of Gorilla-mimikry invented by cats …
I wonder how a cat’s fur colorings are determined?! It seems to be some kind of constrained randomness, sort of like human fingerprints.
It took some seconds – but then: very nice.
She is a bit reserved about showing off “Furrambe.”