Salon gives readers a choice between unblocking ads or letting their site use your computer to “mine cryptocurrency”

If you go to Salon (I rarely do, and I’m not doing it any more), you get a choice of two options if you want to read anything:
I use ad blocker, as I find ads truly annoying (I even pay to keep them off this site). Yes, I know that those ads help pay for Salon‘s writers, but if they don’t want you to use ad-blocking, they’re perfectly capable of preventing you from seeing the site. And the site isn’t worth a bucket of warm spit anyway. The writing is dire, propagandistic, and, to my mind, not worth my $$.
But if you want to “block ads by allowing Salon to use your unused computing power”, that power will be used, as the Financial Times reports, to engage in something that sounds dubious, and I won’t engage in:
That is the idea behind a programme that left-leaning US media group Salon began testing on Monday, according to a spokesperson.
“For our beta program, we’ll start by applying your processing power to help support the evolution and growth of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies,” it says, opening up an intriguing new potential revenue stream for media companies.
Users wishing to avoid pop-up ads are presented with a new pop-up, which indicates the website would “like to use your computing power”. The website will use your processor “for calculations”, it says, claiming the program will be run “securely” without the need to install any additional software.
The pop-up seen by fastFT says the scheme is powered by Coinhive, which has developed a program that runs in users’ web browsers, allowing companies to mine monero — a cryptocurrency similar to the more well-known bitcoin. The required number-crunching miner can be embedded “directly into [their] website”.
Salon’s explanation is this:
What is Salon doing with my computer if I decide to opt-in?
Salon is instructing your processor to run calculations. Think of it like borrowing your calculator for a few minutes to figure out the answer to math problems, then giving it back when you leave the site. We automatically detect your current processing usage and assign a portion of what you are not using to this process. Should you begin a process that requires more of your computer’s resources, we automatically reduce the amount we are using for calculations.
Perhaps some readers know about this “mining”, but I’m not about to let anybody else use my computer’s power. Nor do I want to see ads. I thus opt for the third alternative: stop reading Salon. They could allow you a limited number of articles per month, like the New York Times, or make some of their articles free, like The New Yorker, but that isn’t happening. Given how lame the site is—famous, for one thing, for attacking New Atheists on dubious grounds—I’m just going to stop reading it.
In one sense I’m glad this is happening, for they wouldn’t be doing this if Salon wasn’t in financial trouble. And they admit it:
Back in the 1990s, as now, Salon offered the common relationship of serving ads to its users in exchange for keeping most of our content free. The principle behind this is that your readership has value both to us and to our advertisers. Recently, with the increasing popularity of ad-blocking technology, there is even more of a disintegration of this already-tenuous relationship; like most media sites, ad-blockers cut deeply into our revenue and create a more one-sided relationship between reader and publisher.
We realize that specific technological developments now mean that it is not merely the reader’s eyeballs that have value to our site — it’s also your computer’s ability to make calculations, too. Indeed, your computer itself can help support our ability to pay our editors and journalists.
I’m outa there, and I won’t shed a tear if the site goes away.
h/t: Cindy
When I signed up for AdBlockPlus, they said they were not against ads, just obnoxious ads. Salon could have gotten unblocked on my computer anytime they wanted by agreeing to follow AdBlock’s rather reasonable rules. Of course, I am sure the obnoxious ones are the ads that pay the best. Or maybe Google makes it impossible to only have non-obnoxious ads. Anyway, I dumped Salon a while back, so there is nothing there for me to miss. {When I use an unblocked computer and an obnoxious ad pops up, I occasionally think “Would you buy a magazine if every time you turned the page, an animated ad with a blaring jingle suddenly started playing?”}
But Salon might disappear if we don’t give it processing power.
Thanks for more incentive to say “no,” Salon.
Glen Davidson
This is interesting to me, a lifelong computer guy. A few things come to mind.
Nothing stops any program or website running code on your computer from calculating things other than what you think it does, as long as it doesn’t try to break out of the security “sandbox” it runs in. In particular, any website you visit could, say, compute digits of pi and send them back to the web server where its owner can do whatever it wants.
Salon is simply using more your free computer cycles than it otherwise would. If it is carefully designed, it can probable do this without slowing anything else down. Most computers have lots of idle time. Such use would increase power consumption which will drain the battery on your phone or laptop.
I don’t think Salon’s deal is so bad. Many website provide free use in exchange for personal information which they use for their own marketing purposes. Stealing a few of your spare cycles in exchange for their work sounds like a better deal in my opinion.
Could you explain what the “mining” actually does? Why does cryptocurrency have to “mined” in this way?
Sorry if that seems naive. Sometimes (hell, often) the world just zips past me and I find myself having to ask questions everyone else knows the answer to.
Hello – Hopefully I can explain this a little bit for Prof Coyne’s readers. Crypto-currency is very much in the news this last year as its value has skyrocketed (and recently corrected) Basically, the currency has a finite amount of units – those units are given away as rewards to those that can solve certain complex mathematical puzzles. Each new coin is added to the chain of coins called the blockchain. These puzzles require huge amounts of computational power. When a puzzle is solved, the solver is given crypto coins which are added to the blockchain. Web servers try to gather huge armies of personal computers (botnets) to use the distributed power of the CPU and GPU (graphics chips)- hence Salon’s extra sketchy endeavor here. Your machine is essentially being hijacked-stay away, stay far away
Salon is being upfront about this “hijacking”. I don’t really see why this should be so scary. Every consumer can make a decision to take the deal or not. You could also take the deal for a while and, if it slows your computer or drains your battery too much, you can presumably stop. Since they aren’t asking you to install software on your computer (I assume), they can only do the mining when a Salon web page is open in your browser. This gives the user complete control.
Thanks Matt. What puzzles me is: to whom is the solution of these mathematical puzzles valuable? How does their computation create value that can be monetized? Users are “given” coin in return for computation, but where does the wealth come from that is being transferred when this “giving” takes place? Where does the giver get it in the first place, to be able to pass it on?
Keep in mind that any currency is ultimately valueless unless we agree otherwise.
Cryptocurrency is an interesting sociological phenomenon. Bitcoins have no intrinsic value as there is no guarantee they can be traded for anything. The value is only in the minds of people who own and use them. However, since US dollars are no longer backed by gold, the same is true for them.
The value in these coins is as a unit of exchange for goods or services. These coins can’t be counterfeited so when you get paid for babysitting or whatever you know the coin is real. It is no different than the use of a rare metal as a coin – it would be stupid to use leaves or grass as currency! Paper money can be devalued by governments printing more – not possible with cryptocurrency
The buying power of a coin is dependent on the coin marketplace, which largely depends on confidence – just in the same way as all currencies.
These virtual coins are believed by many to be anonymous & untraceable, but this is untrue AFAIK.
I agree with most of what you said here but your example of using a rare metal as currency is poorly chosen. A rare metal has an intrinsic value.
It is also possible for a cryptocurrency to “print” more money. Bitcoin promises a fixed number of bitcoins will ever exist but that is not a technical limitation. They might decide to up that number. Of course, it would devalue all existing bitcoins and their is some question as to who “they” refers to. I have no idea how Bitcoin is managed from the human perspective.
I think what Matt is asking is what people or organizations value the solving of the mathematical puzzles that require the massive computations that this is all based on. In other words, who is the end-customer that is “paying” for the computation services?
I’m smelling foul play. Whether that was the original intent or whether crooks are taking advantage I can’t say. But building massive server farms in remote locales like outer Mongolia for the soul purpose of mining crypto-currency sounds fishy to me. Sounds a lot like the derivatives market scam of creating a mountain of Fake value and taking as much actual profit from it as you can before the mountain crumbles back into the nothingness it actually consists of.
Thanks. That’s helpful.
3Blue1Brown is a guy on YouTube who does excellent math tutorials on advanced topics and he has several videos on block chain and coin mining. Very highly recommended.
Now THAT made it clear. I get the mining now. Many thanks.
I don’t know the details but my understanding is that it computes numbers that are practically impossible for other computers to come up with. The prime example of this (pun intended) is multiplying two huge prime numbers together to give another even larger number. That larger number can be used to encrypt data securely. Someone can only decrypt that data if they know the two numbers that were multiplied. The known algorithms for figuring out those two numbers would take so long that it is effectively secure.
This kind of thing can be put to uses other than encryption. This is what blockchain technology, on which cryptocurrency is based, is all about. Blockchain is a sort of universal accountants’ ledger. Once an entry is made in the ledger, no one can mess with it. Cryptocurrency “mining” is the calculation of what to put in the currency’s ledger, thereby making new “coins”.
There are online representation of newspapers and magazines. Their ads should be static like in a newspaper or magazine. Instead, they are pop-ups, animated, or videos — which always auto-play.
I can’t handle the distracting audio-visual stimulation while trying to read. If they stuck to ‘print’ style ads, I wouldn’t ad block. So I, too, just stop reading any site that won’t allow adblocking.
HOW TO BLOCK COIN MINING IN YOUR BROWSER using Adblock Plus
Interesting and inevitable. I doubt Adblock can really detect mining directly. They probably just maintain a list of websites that are known to be engaging in this kind of mining. This is obviously a moving target so there can be no guarantees.
Salon.com also seems to work just fine without Javascript at all.
Turning it does break some websites, for instance you can only use an extremely basic version of gmail. But I increasingly think no javascript should be the default option.
Maybe if ads weren’t so distracting to the content, people wouldn’t block them. I am getting particularly irritated with sites that are so full of ads, you can’t even tell what the content is from the ad and it takes forever for a bunch of ads to download. I quickly close those sites and don’t bother. The other ones are those ads that pop up in front of you and have tiny X’s so you take way too much time trying to close the ad. I’m not interested in the content on those sites either.
Exactly my feeling/experience.