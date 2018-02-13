Salon gives readers a choice between unblocking ads or letting their site use your computer to “mine cryptocurrency”

If you go to Salon (I rarely do, and I’m not doing it any more), you get a choice of two options if you want to read anything:

I use ad blocker, as I find ads truly annoying (I even pay to keep them off this site). Yes, I know that those ads help pay for Salon‘s writers, but if they don’t want you to use ad-blocking, they’re perfectly capable of preventing you from seeing the site. And the site isn’t worth a bucket of warm spit anyway. The writing is dire, propagandistic, and, to my mind, not worth my $$.

But if you want to “block ads by allowing Salon to use your unused computing power”, that power will be used, as the Financial Times reports, to engage in something that sounds dubious, and I won’t engage in:

That is the idea behind a programme that left-leaning US media group Salon began testing on Monday, according to a spokesperson. “For our beta program, we’ll start by applying your processing power to help support the evolution and growth of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies,” it says, opening up an intriguing new potential revenue stream for media companies. Users wishing to avoid pop-up ads are presented with a new pop-up, which indicates the website would “like to use your computing power”. The website will use your processor “for calculations”, it says, claiming the program will be run “securely” without the need to install any additional software. The pop-up seen by fastFT says the scheme is powered by Coinhive, which has developed a program that runs in users’ web browsers, allowing companies to mine monero — a cryptocurrency similar to the more well-known bitcoin. The required number-crunching miner can be embedded “directly into [their] website”.

Salon’s explanation is this:

What is Salon doing with my computer if I decide to opt-in? Salon is instructing your processor to run calculations. Think of it like borrowing your calculator for a few minutes to figure out the answer to math problems, then giving it back when you leave the site. We automatically detect your current processing usage and assign a portion of what you are not using to this process. Should you begin a process that requires more of your computer’s resources, we automatically reduce the amount we are using for calculations.

Perhaps some readers know about this “mining”, but I’m not about to let anybody else use my computer’s power. Nor do I want to see ads. I thus opt for the third alternative: stop reading Salon. They could allow you a limited number of articles per month, like the New York Times, or make some of their articles free, like The New Yorker, but that isn’t happening. Given how lame the site is—famous, for one thing, for attacking New Atheists on dubious grounds—I’m just going to stop reading it.

In one sense I’m glad this is happening, for they wouldn’t be doing this if Salon wasn’t in financial trouble. And they admit it:

Back in the 1990s, as now, Salon offered the common relationship of serving ads to its users in exchange for keeping most of our content free. The principle behind this is that your readership has value both to us and to our advertisers. Recently, with the increasing popularity of ad-blocking technology, there is even more of a disintegration of this already-tenuous relationship; like most media sites, ad-blockers cut deeply into our revenue and create a more one-sided relationship between reader and publisher. We realize that specific technological developments now mean that it is not merely the reader’s eyeballs that have value to our site — it’s also your computer’s ability to make calculations, too. Indeed, your computer itself can help support our ability to pay our editors and journalists.

I’m outa there, and I won’t shed a tear if the site goes away.

h/t: Cindy