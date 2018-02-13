More on the deplatforming of Ken Ham: Let the bigoted creationist speak!

Yesterday I discussed how creationist and evangelical Christian Ken Ham (creator of the Ark Park and Creation Museum) had been disinvited from the University of Central Oklahoma (OCO), where he was supposed to talk on March 5 about “Genesis and the State of the Culture.” It should come as no surprise that I’m vehemently opposed to his creationism, to his lying to children (and everyone else) at his two attractions, and to his odious, anti-gay, anti-abortion politics. Nevertheless, once he was invited, and had agreed to speak, it amounts to censorship to rescind his invitation. (UCO is also a public university, which brings in First Amendment considerations.)

A lot of the readers’ problems with my stand had to do with whether Ham was invited to UCO through proper channels. My efforts to find out—and I’ve tried—haven’t clarified that. What we do know is that the invitation was extended by the president of the student government, formalized by the University administrators and signed off by their legal counsel (see below), and then the university withdrew it after protest. I don’t know if the student president, Stockton Duvall, was doing a sneaky end run around normal procedure. We do know that after a group of students from the UCO Women’s Research Center and the BGLTQ+ Center—as well two administrators—met with Duvall, he said he was “bullied” into suspending contract negotiations. It’s not clear, though, whether Duvall himself withdrew the invitation or, as the Associated Press reports, “the university cancelled the planned speech.”

But to me it doesn’t matter, especially in view of the fact that a speaking contract was extended to Ham, and he put it on his Answers in Genesis website. I reproduce it below. Note that it’s signed not only by a Vice President of UCO, but stamped by the University’s Legal Counsel. Here’s the contract and its rider:

You will note that it isn’t signed by Ham; apparently they were still working out the details of the appearance when the university (or student body) withdrew the invitation. It’s thus not a legal contract, but to me that doesn’t matter, either. It’s an invitation, and the right thing to do, regardless of whether it’s a legal imperative, is to let Ham speak. That’s what universities are supposed to do.

As of now Ham’s talk has been moved to a local Baptist church, but were I Ham—and I thank Ceiling Cat I’m not!—I’d sign that contract and return it pronto, which may give him grounds for a freedom of speech suit. (Note too that they were going to give him $4,500, which is a lot of dosh to give someone like Ham, but so be it.)

What’s happened now is that UCO looks bad and censorious, and Ham gets to beef about Christians being suppressed. To avoid this, all UCO had to do was let him talk. Even if they had no legal obligation to do that, in light of the invitation above they had the ethical obligation to. And there is no downside I can see to letting him speak on campus. As I wrote yesterday:

My view is that even if the invitation was done on the sly, if it had some kind of student and university approval, students should still have voted to allow Ham to speak, even given his odious views on gay rights and same-sex marriage, not to mention evolution. If only speakers who approve of the Women’s Research Center and BGLTQ+’s views were allowed to speak, that amounts to limiting what students can hear to a set of ideologically approved positions. Why not let the students hear not only the arguments against evolution, but the religious arguments against gay marriage? What’s to lose? Are they afraid that Ham will actually change students’ minds, making them oppose gay marriage and reject evolution? If so, then they don’t value open discussion of controversial issues and don’t trust the judgement of students. The fact is that evolution, though opposed by many Americans, will become more widely accepted as American becomes more secular, and gay marriage is already a settled issue in law. . . . The limitation of what one is allowed to hear is one downside of such deplatforming. The other downside is that Ham now gets to trumpet that his views, and Christianity in general, are being persecuted, making him look like a victim of the Left. And he’s already doing that.

This appears to have been handled badly by nearly everyone connected with UCO. It’s probably too late to re-extend the invitation, but they should have done the right thing once the contract was sent out: let the bigoted creationist speak!