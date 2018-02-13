FIRE’s worst colleges for free speech, and their Lifetime Censorship Award

FIRE, the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education, has named the ten worst American campuses for free speech over the last year. In addition, they’ve given a “Lifetime Censorship” award to a school with a persistent history of censorship over time. Click on the screenshot below if you want to see the distressing details.
First, FIRE notes that this list includes both public and private colleges. The former are bound by law to observe the First Amendment, while the private colleges on the list “explicitly promise to do so.” They add that “90 percent of schools still maintain codes that either clearly restrict or could too easily be used to restrict free speech.” That’s appalling!
Here are the bad schools, and you can read about what they did to make the list on FIRE’s site. I am further appalled that Harvard, my Ph.D. alma mater, is on the list, but I’ve documented their suppression of dissent several times on this site (see some of those posts here). The list is in no special order, so the ones at the top or bottom aren’t necessarily the worst offenders.
On to the Hall of Shame:
- Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (Troy, NY).
- Drexel University (Philadelphia, PA)
- Harvard University (Cambridge, MA). I’ve written before (here, here, and here) about how Harvard punishes students who belong to single-sex off-campus groups (including women’s groups); this violates freedom of association. There are two other incidents of bad behavior as well. I’m not saddened to see the resignation of President Drew Faust, who pushed through the “no freedom of association” policy; her replacement will be the former President of Tufts University, Lawrence Bacow.
- Los Angeles Community College District. Every campus is off limits to free speech except in restricted zones: one the size of three parking spaces!
- Fordham University (New York, NY). Fordham has denied recognition to Students for Justice in Palestine, and even sanctioned students who protested that decision. While I think SJP is largely anti-Semitic, it still deserved to be recognized and allowed to promote on-campus activities.
- Evergreen State College (Olympia, WA). If you’ve read here, you’ll know all about this odious and censorious school. Nobody should be sending their kids there.
- Albion College (Albion, MI)
- Northwestern University (Evanston IL). If you’ve read Laura Kipnis’s Unwanted Advances: Sexual Paranoia on Campus, as I have, you’ll know how hamhanded Northwestern is when adjudicating sexual harassment cases and censoring those who write about them (or about sex in general). Kipnis herself was subject to a Title IX investigation for simply writing a book about Title IX investigations!
- The University of California at Berkeley. Milo Yiannopoulos, David Horowitz’s and Ben Shapiro’s proposed appearances caused threats that led to their talks’ cancellations. Berkeley promises to do better, but we’ll see
- Texas State University (San Marcos, TX). I’ve written before about a racist editorial in the school paper (an anti-white piece written by a Hispanic) that was not only withdrawn, but was followed by students calling for the editor’s resignation and all kinds of anti-free speech insanity. While the editorial was “hate speech” by most people’s definition, I defended the paper’s right to publish it.
Finally, the “Lifetime Censorship Award” went to Chicago’s own DePaul University, which FIRE indicts for “its decade-long rap sheet of censorship spanning the ideological spectrum.” (See some of my posts here.) The rap sheet is long and shameful.
As lagniappe, I invite you to inspect FIRE’s “Disinvitation Database“, which gives all reported cases of invited speakers being disinvited or de-platformed. It goes from 2000 to the present, and if you read through it you’ll see that early on cases of censorship by the Right and Left were pretty much equally numerous, but in the last five years most cases of censorship have been by Leftists. The campus political climate can’t have changed that much over 18 years, and only the last year can be attributed to Trump. We on the Left can do better than this.
h/t: Cesar
I was having a beer with another professor recently and I mentioned how bad the Free Speech issue has gotten on campuses. His perception was that this is a very minor problem, limited to a few fringe cases, blown out of proportion by The Right.
In fact, the Very Bad Wizards seem to have a similar view.
I think the problem is far worse than many academics believe, and it’s demonstrably seeping into the workplace now.
Your professor friend is wrong; see the disinvitation database or read about the ten loser colleges above, many of which are excellent colleges (for learning).
Wow, I think this kind of yeoman’s work earns FIRE a Crazy World of Arthur Brown moment.
This would make an interesting topic for one of our Humanist meetings!
I’ve been highly critical of Harvard’s policy prohibiting students’ off-campus membership in single-sex organizations. I must confess, nevertheless, that any argument expressly premised on the “freedom of association” leaves me cold, inasmuch as “freedom of association” were the code words used to uphold Jim Crow, and served as the basis for the constitutional challenge mounted unsuccessfully against the statute that jettisoned it, the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
The First Amendment contains no express “freedom of association,” though some courts have construed it to imply such a right. Funny, though, how such a non-textual right has always been a favorite of the same rightwingers who abjure the equally non-textual “right to privacy” that undergirds reproductive freedom.
“Funny, though, how such a non-textual right has always been a favorite of the same rightwingers who abjure the equally non-textual ‘right to privacy’ that undergirds reproductive freedom.”
I am entirely in favor of abortion being legal, but, on logical grounds, I don’t think this is a fair statement. If there is a right to freedom of association, it’s clear what that means tangibly; the only question, like free speech, is what test to apply to analyze whether that freedom is encroached upon. Applying a right to privacy to abortion is entirely different and depends on the view of the analyzer entirely. If a person does not regard a fetus as a separate entity, then it’s easy to argue for a right to privacy, but if one regards a fetus as a separate person with attendant rights (especially a right to life), then the situation is far more complicated than you propose it to be.
Regarding freedom of association applying to Jim Crow: I would say there’s a big difference between that situation and the one to which you’re comparing it. Jim Crow was a set of laws restricting specific people, while today, particularly in the case of Harvard’s futzing, freedom of association frees people from restrictions.
Off-topic, but – I have a problem with the idea that one is free to “regard” the fetus as a separate being, etc., without having any factual basis for that opinion, and then to force that unfounded opinion upon others.
I’m not aware of “ease of application” being a standard for determining whether rights are included in the Constitution. The meaning of “due process” and “equal protection” and a host of other constitutional provisions is hardly self-evident either. And there are, of course, numerous other non-textual, implied rights that the courts have interpreted the Constitution to include, such as the right to travel and the right to marry. I have no problem with any of them, but then — unlike those who embrace the right to association, while railing against the right to privacy — I don’t pretend to be a constitutional “strict constructionist.”
Just so we’re clear here, are you saying that it’s nice that women can get abortions and all, but that the right to reproductive freedom — which comprises not only abortion, but access to birth-control devices and information, see Griswold v. Connecticut — has no foundation in the U.S. Constitution?
“The First Amendment contains no express “freedom of association,” though some courts have construed it to imply such a right. ”
I thought the courts interpreted the Fourteenth Amendment to contain the right, no? Wasn’t that the gist of NAACP vs Alabama (I think it was late 50s)?
Scarping the bottom of the memory barrel here….
On their face, the rights guaranteed in the Constitution’s first 10 amendments (our “Bill of Rights”) apply only as against the federal government (“Congress shall make no law …”). To the extent those rights have been interpreted to apply against the states, it is because the courts have construed them to have been “incorporated” into the 14th Amendment’s due process clause.
The cases concerning freedom of association over the last half century have been decided expressly on First Amendment grounds. See, e.g., Boy Scouts of America v. Dale and Roberts v. United States Jaycees.
Shouldn’t you be getting paid for some of this…
Thanks, Ken.
Note that in the Wikipedia links under the See Also heading “Freedom of Association” I found <a href = "https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/NAACP_v._Alabama" this , which is the case I sort of remembered. If you follow that link, that case was decided on 14th amendment grounds, though as you mentioned they focused on due process.
oops
I hope they have enough sense of shame left for this to do some good.
Give some ideas you’ve never considered a test run, or at least find good reasons (should they exist) not to do so.
Glen Davidson
Unfortunately, according to FIRE’s own study of disinvitations between 2000 and 2014 (and we know the situation has worsened since then), Harvard was the worst offender of all. Columbia was second. And let’s remember that such lists don’t include other nasty incidents, like the horrid abuse toward the Christakises or Weinsteins. These studies look only at disinvitations and deplatofrming incidents.
https://www.thefire.org/disinvitation-season-report-2014/
“We on the Left can do better than this.”
Sadly, on the whole, this does not appear to be true.
Wow.
Here in Ontario, Canada, we’ve just had a minor victory over academic nonsense- a proposal to teach a program in homeopathy at a community college has been canned. I for one still wonder how it got even to the planning stage – curricula and such were set.
Are they eliminating it entirely, or just diluting the content?
I was surprised to see RPI number 1 considering it is an engineering school and I did not expect to find SJWs there.
In looking at FIRE website, it appears their concerns are about the administration not the students. One more school to cross of my kids’ college lists.
There is no question that the actions of students on many College campuses relative to free speech issues are unacceptable. However, I don’t think that the folks at FIRE are coming to this issue with clean hands. In particular, FIRE accepts gelt from the Templeton Foundation. If we are going to criticize individuals who accept Templeton gelt, then we are obliged to also criticize FIRE for doing the same thing.
https://www.thefire.org/fire-receives-john-templeton-foundation-grant-announces-nine-job-openings/
Very slow face palm.