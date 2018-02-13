“Evidence” for a flat Earth (round Earth illusion created by Satan)

Dear Mr Coyne,

Our education is flawed.

I’ve discovered evidence that the theory of evolution is a blatant lie and that the “big bang”, “space”, spinning “globe” theory is a blatant lie.

Firstly here is “flat” earth evidence I’ve discovered. The curve is supposed to be 66 feet over 10miles but is apparent nowhere and we can see beyond that distance. Corsica can be seen from 137 miles away. The suez canal is 100 miles long and has no locks. The Sahara Desert, the Tibetan Plateau and the West Siberian Plains are flat. The equator could not be the warmest part of the earth on a “tilted globe”.

All stars revolve around Polaris, the North/Pole Star. If we were on a ball circling the sun we should see new stars every day for a year as a lighthouse illuminates the sky surrounding it. The cycle should repeat every year. At any one time the majority of space should be invisible due to the sun’s light. Instead we see the same stars from somewhere on earth throughout the year. We can see Mercury and Venus at night which are between the earth and the sun. This is impossible with heliocentricity. In reality we have a celestial dome covering the earth through which the sun circulates.

Tides are not uniform and do not affect lakes. Tides and the seasons are central to feeding and reproduction. Pilots and engineers do not account for the curve. Pilot training manuals are based on a flat earth.

Gyroscopes show the earth is still. The cycle of the moon bears no correlation to that of the sun. It’s logical that surface water cannot curve as we are told is the case over vast oceans. We know water reacts physically to movement yet we see no evidence of movement in the water that surrounds us. Ships that disappear over the horizon come back into view with telescopes. There is no 24hour sunlight in the south pole. Antarctica is 30degrees colder than the arctic. It is the coldest place on earth with a low of -90 degrees. 70% of the earth’s fresh water is in Antarctica.

The Abyssal plains at the floors of the oceans are flat and have no sediment.

In 1946 US Admiral Byrd went with 4700 troops in OPERATION HIGH JUMP. Planes smashed into invisible “barriers” and it got closed off to the public.

In 1875 hms Challenger “circumnavigated” the Antarctic. It took 69,000miles. The circumference of God’s earth is 52,800miles. They would have gone 5 times round the fake Antarctica. Many sailors died because they were assuming the globe model and in fact the Longitude’s are longer in the southern hemisphere so thinking they had travelled round land they ended up hitting it! The Arctic circle is 66.6 degrees north. The Antarctic Circle is 66.6 degrees south. It has circular coastline, there’s a Deception Island, Elephant Island and Enderby Land. Weddell Sea, Ellsworth mountains. It was explored in 1911 and Amundsen reached the “centre” in 1911. How did they even know where the centre was. It has places called Titan Dome, Law Dome, Dome Charlie and Dome Argus.

The US Thule base in Greenland is used to detect inter ballistic missiles. I thought that’s what satellites did!

There is plenty of evidence on youtube showing the moon landings were fake. The same background is used repeatedly. The shadows are inconsistent. How do you take photos with an antiquated camera and a space suite on. Why was there no dust on the “spaceship”. How does a rocket work in a vacuum. How can you effect direction in a vacuum. Scientists say the Van Allen Belt above the earth is impenetrable. See Edward Hendrie(2016), Rob Skiba, Bradon Edge and Casper Stith(2017) for more flat earth evidence.

Our bodies and that of animals and creatures are designed to detect movement yet we are told we cannot detect the earth moving at 66,600mph. These are lies.