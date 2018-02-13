Bombardier beetles in action, escaping toad digestion

I’ve only scanned this new paper from Biology Letters (reference and free access below, pdf here), but it’s a report involving one species of the famous bombardier beetles, comprising over 500 species in four “tribes” of the family Carabidae in the order Coleoptera (beetles).

They all secrete a hot and toxic spray from their abdomens, resulting from the mixing together of two sequestered compounds, hydrogen peroxide and hydroquinone. This mixing produces a chemical reaction that not only heats up the mixture to near the boiling point, but produces a gas that violently expels the noxious spray from the abdomen, driving away predators. Here’s a Attenborough video of one driving away a praying mantis:

Bombardier beetles are beloved among creationists, who claim that there’s no way this system could have evolved without killing the beetle. (They apparently claim that the evolution of this process, which produces results only after the two chemicals are in place, would require foresight on the part of natural selection, which it doesn’t have.) But scientists have produced plausible step-by-step scenarios for the evolution of the process: see one scenario here.

The spray not only drives away predators, but can even protect the beetle after it’s eaten. The new paper shows that the species studied, when ingested by toad predators, can not only live for two hours in the toad’s stomach, but can force it to vomit by squirting. The beetle comes out covered with toad-stomach slime, as in the video below, but none the worse for wear. Here’s the paper’s abstract, which is easy to understand.

Some prey animals can escape from the digestive systems of predators after being swallowed. To clarify the ecological factors that determine the success of such an escape, we investigated how the bombardier beetle Pheropsophus jessoensis escapes from two toad species, Bufo japonicusand B. torrenticola, under laboratory conditions. Pheropsophus jessoensis ejects a hot chemical spray from the tip of the abdomen when it is attacked. Although all toads swallowed the bombardier beetles, 43% of the toads vomited the beetles 12–107 min after swallowing them. All the vomited beetles were still alive and active. Our experiment showed that P. jessoensis ejected hot chemicals inside the toads, thereby forcing the toads to vomit. Large beetles escaped more frequently than small beetles, and small toads vomited the beetles more frequently than large toads. Our results demonstrate the importance of the prey–predator size relationship in the successful escape of prey from inside a predator.

But of course you want to see this in action, so here it is (don’t watch right after dinner!):

_______________

Sugiura, S. and T. Sato. 2018. Successful escape of bombardier beetles from predator digestive systems. Biology Letters, online, Feb. 7, 2018. DOI: 10.1098/rsbl.2017.0647