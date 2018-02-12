Remember to send in your good photos!

Jacques Hausser in Switzerland has sent us some orthopterans. His notes are indented.

Here are some common European bushcrickets (in England) or katydids (in USA). NB: I’m writing “bushcricket” in one word, to distinguish them (Tettigoniidea) from the crickets properly said (Gryllidea). Not every blue berry is a blueberry ! The great green bushcricket, Tettigonia viridissima, a male. It is the larger flying bushcricket in Europe: up to 8 cm from front to the end of the elytra (forewings). Like most of the bushcrickets, Its stridulation or song is produced by rubbing the hardened inner margin of the basal part of left elytra, called the scraper, over a specialised array of tiny teeth (the file) on the upperside of the right one. This species is mostly carnivorous, eating various insects, but it likes also flowers.

Female of the same species, a rare color variant. Looking at this impressive ovipositor, it becomes clear why the suborder is called Ensifera, meaning sword-bearers.

Platycleis albopunctata, the grey bushcricket, male. Contrary to the previous one, it is mostly granivorous.

Leptophyes punctatissima, the speckled bushcricket (also a male). Many bushcrickets are flightless – I suppose their jumping skill was sufficient to protect them from their predators, and their resources sufficiently abundant to make long moves unnecessary. Their rear wings have completely disappeared and the elytrae or front wings are reduced, only keeping the part used to produce their song.

Same species, a young larva (they go through 5 to 7 moults to grow and progressively develop their adult characteristics). Cute, no ?

If you propel yourself through the air with a powerful jump, without wings to control the trajectory, the landing can be hazardous. Here a male of Pholidoptera griseoaptera, the dark bushcricket, almost missed its blade of grass.

The same, its dignity recovered.

A tiny species (max 15 mm), difficult to see “in situ”, but frequently falling from the trees on the garden furnitures: Meconema meridionale, the southern oak bushcricket. The male bears huge cerci (paired appendages on the rear) used to hold the female during paring. They have very, very reduced wings, and don’t stridulate. Instead, they drum the leaves they are sitting on with their hind legs. Do they drum because they lost their wings ? No, on the contrary: they were allowed to completely reduce their wings because they switched to drumming: M. thalassinum, a sister species which keeps fully functional wings, also drums instead of stridulates.

A female of the same species with a broken antenna.

Conocephalus fuscus or discolor, depending on the book (sigh); a female. The very long and straight ovipositor is mostly hidden by the plant, but you can guess where the tip of it is—a bit over the hind foot. This species likes tall grasses and reeds, and lays their eggs in the blade sheath of various grass species. I tried to get the entire antenna… no way.