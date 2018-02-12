Pinker’s new book out tomorrow, previewed in the Guardian and the WSJ

Yes, tomorrow is the release of Steve Pinker’s new book , Enlightenment Now: The Case for Reason Science, Humanism, and Progress, which is already at #48 on Amazon. I gave a preview of it here, noting that Bill Gates called it “my new favorite book of all time,” replacing Steve’s earlier book, The Better Angels of our Nature. Gates had read a prepublication copy, and his encomium surely boosted sales. But this book is destined to be a best seller, and I’m glad.

I’m glad because it promotes humanism, science, rationality, and progress, and claims that faith and dogma (i.e., religion) don’t promote social progress. You can see this in two precis of the book that Steve has written for the Guardian and for the Wall Street Journal. (The former is free; the latter is behind a paywall but judicious inquiry might yield a pdf). I now have a prepublication copy too (Steve and I have the same editor at Viking/Penguin/Random House), and I’ve just skimmed it quickly. It appears from the two articles, and from what I’ve skimmed, that this is the logical successor to Better Angels. While the earlier book documented that, in fact, most indices of social well being (violence, child mortality, longevity, health, accidents, and so on) have improved over the last few hundred years, Enlightenment Now delves into the reasons for that improvement. And the reasons are the implementation of Enlightenment values.

I’ll give a few excepts from the Guardian piece, “Reason is non-negotiable” to show the book’s tenor (my emphasis):

What is enlightenment? In a 1784 essay with that question as its title, Immanuel Kant answered that it consists of “humankind’s emergence from its self-incurred immaturity”, its “lazy and cowardly” submission to the “dogmas and formulas” of religious or political authority. Enlightenment’s motto, he proclaimed, is: “Dare to understand!” and its foundational demand is freedom of thought and speech. What is the Enlightenment? There is no official answer, because the era named by Kant’s essay was never demarcated by opening and closing ceremonies like the Olympics, nor are its tenets stipulated in an oath or creed. The Enlightenment is conventionally placed in the last two thirds of the 18th century, though it flowed out of the Scientific Revolution and the Age of Reason in the 17th century and spilled into the heyday of classical liberalism of the first half of the 19th. Provoked by challenges to conventional wisdom from science and exploration, mindful of the bloodshed of recent wars of religion, and abetted by the easy movement of ideas and people, the thinkers of the Enlightenment sought a new understanding of the human condition. The era was a cornucopia of ideas, some of them contradictory, but four themes tie them together: reason, science, humanism and progress. . . . If there’s anything the Enlightenment thinkers had in common, it was an insistence that we energetically apply the standard of reason to understanding our world, and not fall back on generators of delusion like faith, dogma, revelation, authority, charisma, mysticism, divination, visions, gut feelings or the hermeneutic parsing of sacred texts.

Steve’s atheism, while omnipresent, is never the overriding theme of his work, though it’s an important explanation of what holds back the implementation of Enlightenment values. He then goes on to show how reason, science, and humanism have produced progress, promoting a salubrious morality, economic advance, peace, empathy and “niceness”. (The Wall Street Journal piece, called “The Enlightenment is Working“, is more a documentation of this progress using statistics.

I’ll be reading this after I finish Adam Rutherford’s book on human genetics. If you read Better Angels and liked it, then you’ll have to read its sequel. If you haven’t read Better Angels, get both books and read them. That’s a lot of pages, but it’s worth it.