Monday: Darwin Day Hili dialogue

Top of the morning to all: it’s Monday, February 12, 2018—National PB&J Day. I’ll surely observe that, as it’s pretty much what I have for lunch every day. It’s also Lincoln’s birthday, observed as a public holiday in six states, including mine. We’ll see if the mail is delivered today. And, though it’s not an official holiday anywhere, it’s also Charles Darwin’s birthday: he and Lincoln were born on the very same day in 1809.
Today’s Google Doodle (it should be Darwin!) shows animal Olympic snowboarding; click 0n the screenshot to see the animation (does this event even exist?):
On this day in 1554, a year after she was Queen for just nine days, Lady Jane Grey was beheaded for treason. And, as is appropriate for Darwin’s birthday, Ecuador took control of the Galápagos Islands in 1832—a year after Darwin started the Beagle voyage. On February 12, 1924, George Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue” premiered in New York; Paul Whitman’s band played, and Gershwin was on the piano. On this day in 1974, Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, who had received the Nobel Prize for literature four years before, was exiled from the Soviet Union. I heard him give the commencement address at Harvard when I got my Ph.D. On this day in 1994, one of Munch’s versions of “The Scream” was stolen from Norway’s National Gallery; it was recovered several months later. On this day in 1999, Bill Clinton was acquitted by the Senate in his impeachment trial. I sometimes wonder what the outcome would be were he tried today. Finally, on February 12, 2004, San Francisco, by the mayor’s directive, began issuing marriage licenses for same-sex couples.
This version of “The Scream”, from London’s National Gallery, was also stolen but never recovered:
Notables born on this day include Jan Swammerdam (1637, one of the heroes of Matthew’s book The Egg and Sperm Race), Cotton Mather (1663), Charles Darwin (1809, ♥), and of course Abe Lincoln (same year), Anna Pavlova (1881), Lorne Greene (1915), Julian Schwinger (1918) and Christina Ricci (1980). Those who died on February 12 include Lady Jane Grey (1554; see above), Immanuel Kant (1804), Grant Wood (1942), Sal Mineo (1976), Eubie Blake (1983), Charles M. Schulz (2000) and Sid Caesar (2014).
Here’s Grant Wood’s most famous painting, “American Gothic” (1942), which resides in Chicago’s Art Institute. And here are Wood’s models, Nan Wood Graham and Dr. B.H. McKeeby.
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, there’s another confusing dialogue. I asked Malgorzata what it meant:
Hili is sure that making her happy is the one overreaching wish of Andrzej. So she is fullfiling his wishes by allowing him to fill the bowl containing her soft food (which she likes best).
The dialogue:
Hili: I will fulfil your three wishes.A: What wishes are those?Hili: I will alllow you to fill the first bowl to the right.A: I can guess the rest.
Hili: Spełnię twoje trzy życzenia.
Ja: Jakie?
Hili: Pozwolę ci napełnić pierwszą miseczkę z prawej…
Ja: Reszty się domyślam.
A cartoon from reader Laurie. Is Maru the descendant of this cat?
Some tweets from Matthew, our inveterate Twitter Inspector:
Here’s a sad but true fact. As Matthew says, “See if you can work out who it’s about without seeing the thread”:
A cat counted in the 1911 UK census! Enlarged photo below it.
Poor Peter wasn’t counted!
This is a fantastic idea!
Geese on parade at the Ghent Festival. How orderly they are!
Dr. Cobb loves optical illusions, and this is a good one. The square, of course, doesn’t change color:
There will be mail deliveries today. Not a federal holiday. No mail next Monday, Feb 19, President’s Day – the holiday that replaced Lincoln and Washington’s birthdays.
No love today for Ray Manzarek (1939, died 5/20/13) of The Doors. A native of Chicago’s south side, graduate of St. Rita High School and DePaul University. For some reason, The Doors did not have a bass player. They used session musicians on their albums but when they played concerts, Manzarek played the bass parts on a Fender Rhodes Piano Bass.
Would this be a Darwin Award winner on Charles’ birthday?
Big cat poacher is mauled to death and EATEN by the pride of lions he was hunting with only his head remaining at South African game reserve
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5380597/Poacher-EATEN-lions-hunting-South-Africa.html
Peanut butter tastes so utterly vile to me that I wonder how people can have it near to them, let alone eat the stuff! Yet I like marzipan and I know even the smell of this disgusts some.
I would have thought that anything edible and safe would have a “good” taste? (And only dangerous things would smell or taste bad) Just through natural selection.
Taste is weird.
Happy Birthday Charles // I’d never seen the actual models // great toon // it seems to always be a black dog.
I’ve said this before – look for peanut butter *powder* – try it out – way way less fat, flavor is still there.
I got “PB2”, not sure where… a typical (?) grocery store