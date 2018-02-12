Monday: Darwin Day Hili dialogue

Top of the morning to all: it’s Monday, February 12, 2018—National PB&J Day. I’ll surely observe that, as it’s pretty much what I have for lunch every day. It’s also Lincoln’s birthday, observed as a public holiday in six states, including mine. We’ll see if the mail is delivered today. And, though it’s not an official holiday anywhere, it’s also Charles Darwin’s birthday: he and Lincoln were born on the very same day in 1809.

Today’s Google Doodle (it should be Darwin!) shows animal Olympic snowboarding; click 0n the screenshot to see the animation (does this event even exist?):





On this day in 1554, a year after she was Queen for just nine days, Lady Jane Grey was beheaded for treason. And, as is appropriate for Darwin’s birthday, Ecuador took control of the Galápagos Islands in 1832—a year after Darwin started the Beagle voyage. On February 12, 1924, George Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue” premiered in New York; Paul Whitman’s band played, and Gershwin was on the piano. On this day in 1974, Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, who had received the Nobel Prize for literature four years before, was exiled from the Soviet Union. I heard him give the commencement address at Harvard when I got my Ph.D. On this day in 1994, one of Munch’s versions of “The Scream” was stolen from Norway’s National Gallery; it was recovered several months later. On this day in 1999, Bill Clinton was acquitted by the Senate in his impeachment trial. I sometimes wonder what the outcome would be were he tried today. Finally, on February 12, 2004, San Francisco, by the mayor’s directive, began issuing marriage licenses for same-sex couples.

This version of “The Scream”, from London’s National Gallery, was also stolen but never recovered:

Notables born on this day include Jan Swammerdam (1637, one of the heroes of Matthew’s book The Egg and Sperm Race), Cotton Mather (1663), Charles Darwin (1809, ♥), and of course Abe Lincoln (same year), Anna Pavlova (1881), Lorne Greene (1915), Julian Schwinger (1918) and Christina Ricci (1980). Those who died on February 12 include Lady Jane Grey (1554; see above), Immanuel Kant (1804), Grant Wood (1942), Sal Mineo (1976), Eubie Blake (1983), Charles M. Schulz (2000) and Sid Caesar (2014).

Here’s Grant Wood’s most famous painting, “American Gothic” (1942), which resides in Chicago’s Art Institute. And here are Wood’s models, Nan Wood Graham and Dr. B.H. McKeeby.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, there’s another confusing dialogue. I asked Malgorzata what it meant:

Hili is sure that making her happy is the one overreaching wish of Andrzej. So she is fullfiling his wishes by allowing him to fill the bowl containing her soft food (which she likes best).

The dialogue:

Hili: I will fulfil your three wishes. A: What wishes are those? Hili: I will alllow you to fill the first bowl to the right. A: I can guess the rest.

In Polish:

​ Hili: Spełnię twoje trzy życzenia.

Ja: Jakie?

Hili: Pozwolę ci napełnić pierwszą miseczkę z prawej…

Ja: Reszty się domyślam. ​

A cartoon from reader Laurie. Is Maru the descendant of this cat?

Some tweets from Matthew, our inveterate Twitter Inspector:

Here’s a sad but true fact. As Matthew says, “See if you can work out who it’s about without seeing the thread”:

The man who saved more lives than any other physician (in the history of humanity combined) died in a mental institution — unrecognized and shunned by the medical community. He was beaten by guards and died a miserable death. — Dr Andy Heeps (@andyheeps) February 8, 2018

A cat counted in the 1911 UK census! Enlarged photo below it.

A 1911 UK census entry with a very special extra servant of the house added at the bottom… (Peter Tabby, 6 months old, Mouser, Persian nationality). As you can see, the enumerator was not impressed! pic.twitter.com/SGY0ZCwSr1 — Myko Clelland (@DapperHistorian) December 30, 2017

Poor Peter wasn’t counted!

This is a fantastic idea!

There's a traffic light in Germany, where you can play ping-pong with the player on the other side to make waiting fun https://t.co/8DffdtMkcV pic.twitter.com/90CO06XYJe — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) February 11, 2018

Geese on parade at the Ghent Festival. How orderly they are!

Here's that geese parade video you didn't know you needed but definitely do need very badly.https://t.co/fOXWON3ant pic.twitter.com/Bn4ndgpSmq — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) February 11, 2018

Dr. Cobb loves optical illusions, and this is a good one. The square, of course, doesn’t change color: