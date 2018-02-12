Evolutionists at work

There are lots of evolutionists posting on the #Istudyevolution Twitter site. Here’s some pictures of evolutionists I know—friends and colleagues I speak to:
Neil is in the next building:
Everyone calls her “Sally”, she’s multifarious and fiercely smart:
Graham took my graduate speciation course, and now he’s a fancy-shmancy professor and a big contributer to the study of human migration via genetics:
Mohamed: my second student and now a professor at Duke and former chair of biology
And Daniel was a “grandstudent”—a student of Mohamed who also studies speciation:
Hopi’s a Harvard professor, but we wrote two papers together before she moved to Cambridge from San Diego:
Leonie studies speciation in plants, and was here for CoyneFest:
Jon Losos, who I saw a few weeks ago. He’s just left Harvard to run an institute in St. Louis:
I don’t really know Sally, but we’ve featured her on this site twice (here and here), and I like to see young people studying flies!
I know Jake because he married my former technician, Susannah:
And I added one too, from a while back when we collected flies in the mist forest of São Tomé. Of course I misspelled “hybrid zone”!
With all those enthusiastic people turning out great work, I have no worries about the future of the field. (Well, except for those who try to claim it’s woefully deficient because epigenetics!)
I have fully and completely internalized my inner fish.
It is my outer fish that disturbs me.
Studying evolutionary trajectories sounds absolutely fascinating.
Pea green with envy. I love science, alas a distant unfulfilled desire.
I had the pleasure of taking an online Genetic and Evolution course from Dr. Noor. Loved every second of it and learned tons.
Yes, that course has an excellent reputation; Mohamed’s a great teacher.
I loved Noor’s intro genetics and evolution class too. Now I have at least a small grasp of some of the terms and concepts that come up, like hitch-hikers and selective sweeps! I am particularly interested in plant evolution and speciation.