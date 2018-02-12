Evolutionists at work

There are lots of evolutionists posting on the #Istudyevolution Twitter site. Here’s some pictures of evolutionists I know—friends and colleagues I speak to:

Neil is in the next building:

Everyone calls her “Sally”, she’s multifarious and fiercely smart:

#Istudyevolution using mathematical models and experimental evolution to predict evolutionary trajectories and test these predictions in real time. Happy Birthday, Darwin! @sse_evolution pic.twitter.com/z72WvwPkrJ — Sarah Otto (@sarperotto) February 12, 2018

Graham took my graduate speciation course, and now he’s a fancy-shmancy professor and a big contributer to the study of human migration via genetics:

#Istudyevolution using genomics & mathematical models to understand how humans spread across the world & adapted to the many environs they encountered#DarwinDay2018 @sse_evolution pic.twitter.com/FX6EfoEtUN — Graham Coop (@Graham_Coop) February 12, 2018

Mohamed: my second student and now a professor at Duke and former chair of biology

Happy Darwin's birthday! I love working with my laboratory team to research the genetic changes that cause new species to form and to persist. #IStudyEvolution pic.twitter.com/jtjkb7MiBE — Mohamed Noor (@mafnoor) February 12, 2018

And Daniel was a “grandstudent”—a student of Mohamed who also studies speciation:

#IStudyEvolution! In my laboratory, we investigate the ecological and genetic links between adaptation and speciation. pic.twitter.com/gTBUf1qlLl — D. Ortiz-Barrientos (@dortizba) February 12, 2018

Hopi’s a Harvard professor, but we wrote two papers together before she moved to Cambridge from San Diego:

Happy 209th birthday Darwin! Like you, #Istudyevolution, but that missing piece of your theory — the genetic mechanisms by which “endless forms most beautiful” evolved. #DarwinDay2018 @sse_evolution pic.twitter.com/OsBmNcCxYH — Hopi Hoekstra (@hopihoekstra) February 12, 2018

Leonie studies speciation in plants, and was here for CoyneFest:

Happy #DarwinDay2018! My talented lab and #Istudyevolution of adaptations and new species, and the genetic changes responsible. (In plants and flies!) pic.twitter.com/77v0D66rRE — Leonie Moyle (@SpeciationLab) February 12, 2018

Jon Losos, who I saw a few weeks ago. He’s just left Harvard to run an institute in St. Louis:

Happy Birthday, Charlie-D. 209 years later, and we're still drawing inspiration from the natural world! #Istudyevolution pic.twitter.com/UBxIqR86Ps — Jonathan B. Losos (@JLosos) February 12, 2018

I don’t really know Sally, but we’ve featured her on this site twice (here and here), and I like to see young people studying flies!

#Istudyevolution by watching fruit flies and seeing if they behave nicer to their relatives, something we might see because of kin selection. #phdlife #drosophila pic.twitter.com/S6cSaEjxFx — Sally Le Page (@sallylepage) February 12, 2018

I know Jake because he married my former technician, Susannah:

Happy #DarwinDay2018. #IStudyEvolution by examining how symbionts shape rapid adaptation in aphids, and how they have influenced the long-term evolution of ants at trophic extremes. pic.twitter.com/5iuLwNXn40 — Jacob Russell (@symbiontjr) February 12, 2018

And I added one too, from a while back when we collected flies in the mist forest of São Tomé. Of course I misspelled “hybrid zone”!

#Istudyevolution Not that long ago: pooting flies on the volcano of Sao Tome. Sardines and cold spaghetti for breakfast every day! But we found a bizarre huybrid zone. pic.twitter.com/zXnWptifU7 — Jerry Coyne (@Evolutionistrue) February 12, 2018

With all those enthusiastic people turning out great work, I have no worries about the future of the field. (Well, except for those who try to claim it’s woefully deficient because epigenetics!)