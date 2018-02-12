Evolutionists at work

There are lots of evolutionists posting on the #Istudyevolution Twitter site. Here’s some pictures of evolutionists I know—friends and colleagues I speak to:

Neil is in the next building:

Everyone calls her “Sally”, she’s multifarious and fiercely smart:

Graham took my graduate speciation course, and now he’s a fancy-shmancy professor and a big contributer to the study of human migration via genetics:

Mohamed: my second student and now a professor at Duke and former chair of biology

And Daniel was a “grandstudent”—a student of Mohamed who also studies speciation:

Hopi’s a Harvard professor, but we wrote two papers together before she moved to Cambridge from San Diego:

Leonie studies speciation in plants, and was here for CoyneFest:

Jon Losos, who I saw a few weeks ago. He’s just left Harvard to run an institute in St. Louis:

I don’t really know Sally, but we’ve featured her on this site twice (here and here), and I like to see young people studying flies!

I know Jake because he married my former technician, Susannah:

And I added one too, from a while back when we collected flies in the mist forest of São Tomé. Of course I misspelled “hybrid zone”!

With all those enthusiastic people turning out great work, I have no worries about the future of the field. (Well, except for those who try to claim it’s woefully deficient because epigenetics!)

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on February 12, 2018 at 2:00 pm and filed under evolution. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

10 Comments

  1. glen1davidson
    Posted February 12, 2018 at 2:14 pm | Permalink

    I have fully and completely internalized my inner fish.

    It is my outer fish that disturbs me.

    Glen Davidson

    Reply
    • rickflick
      Posted February 12, 2018 at 6:41 pm | Permalink

      Wow! Really? Send pictures(good ones, of course).

      Reply
  2. Liz
    Posted February 12, 2018 at 2:23 pm | Permalink

    Studying evolutionary trajectories sounds absolutely fascinating.

    Reply
  3. Frank
    Posted February 12, 2018 at 3:31 pm | Permalink

    I get nothing but blank frames. Anyone else having the same problem? I’m using the latest version of Safari. The other tweet pics in today’s update displayed perfectly.

    Reply
  4. Peter N
    Posted February 12, 2018 at 3:41 pm | Permalink

    PCC(e), yours was the only one of those tw*ts that showed up as an empty box and the dire warning “This media may contain sensitive material”! With great trepidation I clicked it anyway and it turns out to be a picture of you engaged in fly trafficking. Perhaps someone at Tw**ter has an inordinate fondness of flies.

    Reply
    • whyevolutionistrue
      Posted February 12, 2018 at 4:35 pm | Permalink

      For some reason (i.e., someone complained about me beefing about religion), some people get that warning with every picture I tweet. It’s annoying but you can still see them by clicking.

      Reply
  5. Paul S
    Posted February 12, 2018 at 3:57 pm | Permalink

    Pea green with envy. I love science, alas a distant unfulfilled desire.

    Reply
  6. Rich Wilson
    Posted February 12, 2018 at 5:28 pm | Permalink

    I had the pleasure of taking an online Genetic and Evolution course from Dr. Noor. Loved every second of it and learned tons.

    Reply
  7. Marilee Lovit
    Posted February 12, 2018 at 6:17 pm | Permalink

    I loved Noor’s intro genetics and evolution class too. Now I have at least a small grasp of some of the terms and concepts that come up, like hitch-hikers and selective sweeps! I am particularly interested in plant evolution and speciation.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: