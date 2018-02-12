A unique fossil insect with scissors on its head and thorax

It’s Darwin Day, and so we shall have a new paper on the mysteries of evolution. In this case we have a report of an insect whose head and thorax have structures that constitute a pair of scissors—the only insect known to have anything like that. It’s a fossil in Burmese amber, 100 million years old, and the mystery is what the scissors are for.

The report is a new paper in Current Biology by Ming Bai et al. (reference below; free access and pdf using legal Unpaywall app for Chrome). In that paper the authors describe a remarkably well preserved insect that they call Caputoraptor elegans, which has been placed, along with just one other species, in the appropriately named order Alienoptera. We don’t know its precise evolutionary placement, but it appears from morphology to be most closely related to mantids (Mantodea) and a bit less related to cockroaches (Blattodea).

Here’s a dorsal (top) view of C. elegans; the scale bar is 1 mm. Note the big compound eyes, the trapezoidal head, the extended “neck” of the thorax, and the wings. There are nine specimens, all determined from genitals to be female). You can se the scissors, with the blades comprising a sharp, pointed extension of each side of the rear of the head, and serrated “blades” on on the front of the thorax. It’s pretty clear from this and the following photos that these edges would articulate:

Here’s a top view of the head and anterior thorax showing the knife edge of the head (“ge”) and the serrated edge of the first thoracic segment (“pe”):

Finally, a side view of the head showing the opposing holding/cutting surfaces. Note that there are small hairs (setae: “ps”) protruding from the serrations; the authors think these are sensory hairs that would trigger the scissors to close when they detect an object. Closing would occur as the head bends towards the neck. The compound eyes (“ce”) are huge—like a mantid’s.

As I said, this feature is absolutely unique to this species, and is missing the other member of its extinct order. But what was it used for? The authors broach three possibilities given in this diagram:

In “A” we see the authors’ preferred hypothesis: the scissors were used by females to hold the male’s wings during mating. They presume that, like grasshoppers, roaches, and mayflies, mating occurs with the female atop the male. This could be tested if they could find male specimens, for under the mating hypothesis, males should be lacking the scissors. That is, the trait would be sexually dimorphic, with males not having it because it has no function for them.

“B” shows a “defensive” hypothesis: the scissors could be use to grab attackers like the ant shown. The authors don’t find this hypothesis particularly good because “with its limited opening angle, [the scissors] would not seriously affect larger or strongly sclerotized attackers”, and “would not work in the case of strikes from above or behind, which apparently excludes most predators.”

“C” shows a predatory function for the scissors. The authors don’t think this is likely because “this mechanism has a limited opening angle and no range extension, as is the case with the raptorial forelegs of mantises. Moreover, closing was very likely triggered by the sensory hairs on the prothoracic ridge. This would imply that Caputoraptor had to move over potential prey before jamming it between the scissors. It is apparently that only small, weakly sclerotized, and slow-moving insects would have been suitable.” But those kind of prey could be taken by the mandibles, with the scissors being unnecessary.

Of course, it could have been used in multiple ways. Unless we find a specimen in the process of attacking or defending (not likely), we won’t know, but we could rule out “A” more easily because, as a trait used by females to hold males, it should be sexually dimorphic—not found in male specimens. One male specimen could settle that issue.

One more note: the authors conclude from the shape of the feet and the short forewings, that this was an arboreal (tree dwelling) creature. The feet have pan-shaped devices on the tips that characterize modern insects that walk on smooth surfaces like leaves, and modern leaf-dwelling insects don’t need a long forewing to protect the hindwings. Further, the triangular shape of the head and the large eyes suggest that this was a predator, perhaps eating things like aphids or scale insects (both occur in Burmese amber). So what we have is a mantid-like insect that also lived like a mantid. The authors include a reconstruction:

Happy Darwin Day! Old Charlie would be pleased to contemplate such a weird creature.

h/t: Matthew

Bai, M., R. G. Beutel, W. Zhang, S. Wang, M. Hörnig, C. Gröhn, E. Yan, X. Yang, and B. Wipfler. A new Cretaceous insect with a unique cephalo-thoracic scissor device. Current Biology 28:438-443.e431. DOI: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.cub.2017.12.031