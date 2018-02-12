A unique fossil insect with scissors on its head and thorax

It’s Darwin Day, and so we shall have a new paper on the mysteries of evolution. In this case we have a report of an insect whose head and thorax have structures that constitute a pair of scissors—the only insect known to have anything like that. It’s a fossil in Burmese amber, 100 million years old, and the mystery is what the scissors are for.
The report is a new paper in Current Biology by Ming Bai et al. (reference below; free access and pdf using legal Unpaywall app for Chrome). In that paper the authors describe a remarkably well preserved insect that they call Caputoraptor elegans, which has been placed, along with just one other species, in the appropriately named order Alienoptera. We don’t know its precise evolutionary placement, but it appears from morphology to be most closely related to mantids (Mantodea) and a bit less related to cockroaches (Blattodea).
Here’s a dorsal (top) view of C. elegans; the scale bar is 1 mm. Note the big compound eyes, the trapezoidal head, the extended “neck” of the thorax, and the wings. There are nine specimens, all determined from genitals to be female). You can se the scissors, with the blades comprising a sharp, pointed extension of each side of the rear of the head, and serrated “blades” on on the front of the thorax. It’s pretty clear from this and the following photos that these edges would articulate:
Here’s a top view of the head and anterior thorax showing the knife edge of the head (“ge”) and the serrated edge of the first thoracic segment (“pe”):
Finally, a side view of the head showing the opposing holding/cutting surfaces. Note that there are small hairs (setae: “ps”) protruding from the serrations; the authors think these are sensory hairs that would trigger the scissors to close when they detect an object. Closing would occur as the head bends towards the neck. The compound eyes (“ce”) are huge—like a mantid’s.
As I said, this feature is absolutely unique to this species, and is missing the other member of its extinct order. But what was it used for? The authors broach three possibilities given in this diagram:
In “A” we see the authors’ preferred hypothesis: the scissors were used by females to hold the male’s wings during mating. They presume that, like grasshoppers, roaches, and mayflies, mating occurs with the female atop the male. This could be tested if they could find male specimens, for under the mating hypothesis, males should be lacking the scissors. That is, the trait would be sexually dimorphic, with males not having it because it has no function for them.
“B” shows a “defensive” hypothesis: the scissors could be use to grab attackers like the ant shown. The authors don’t find this hypothesis particularly good because “with its limited opening angle, [the scissors] would not seriously affect larger or strongly sclerotized attackers”, and “would not work in the case of strikes from above or behind, which apparently excludes most predators.”
“C” shows a predatory function for the scissors. The authors don’t think this is likely because “this mechanism has a limited opening angle and no range extension, as is the case with the raptorial forelegs of mantises. Moreover, closing was very likely triggered by the sensory hairs on the prothoracic ridge. This would imply that Caputoraptor had to move over potential prey before jamming it between the scissors. It is apparently that only small, weakly sclerotized, and slow-moving insects would have been suitable.” But those kind of prey could be taken by the mandibles, with the scissors being unnecessary.
Of course, it could have been used in multiple ways. Unless we find a specimen in the process of attacking or defending (not likely), we won’t know, but we could rule out “A” more easily because, as a trait used by females to hold males, it should be sexually dimorphic—not found in male specimens. One male specimen could settle that issue.
One more note: the authors conclude from the shape of the feet and the short forewings, that this was an arboreal (tree dwelling) creature. The feet have pan-shaped devices on the tips that characterize modern insects that walk on smooth surfaces like leaves, and modern leaf-dwelling insects don’t need a long forewing to protect the hindwings. Further, the triangular shape of the head and the large eyes suggest that this was a predator, perhaps eating things like aphids or scale insects (both occur in Burmese amber). So what we have is a mantid-like insect that also lived like a mantid. The authors include a reconstruction:
Happy Darwin Day! Old Charlie would be pleased to contemplate such a weird creature.
h/t: Matthew
__________
Bai, M., R. G. Beutel, W. Zhang, S. Wang, M. Hörnig, C. Gröhn, E. Yan, X. Yang, and B. Wipfler. A new Cretaceous insect with a unique cephalo-thoracic scissor device. Current Biology 28:438-443.e431. DOI: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.cub.2017.12.031
I like this
But
I think using the word “scissor” is mostly marketing. Later, the authors call it a “scissor-like” device. There are lots of different tools that are like scissors, some doing shearing, some anvil-type cutting…
But that’s all insinuating theres cutting going on.
What this looks like, and they argue strongly, is better termed (I think off-the-top-of-my-head) a clamp, or grip. That would eliminate C from their diagram I think.
But I quibble…
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Scissors
I wondered about “scissor” too – it suggests to me that one would thereby have a hypothesis that the item in question was used for *cutting*, not merely grasping or holding in place.
Add me as another “me too”.
Yes. At best it can only be a clamping tool, not a cutting tool.
“Pliers” would be a better term than “scissors.”
Scissors are typically understood to mean shears, and there’s nothing like shearing going on there. Hinge-clamp, or pliers.
Glen Davidson
Please note Unpaywall is also available at the same source for Firefox [& Waterfox & Pale Moon & others that use Firefox code]
Perhaps this was ruled out due to the presence of the sensory hairs, but maybe they functioned as a sound generating structure.
Stridulation! Worth considering. But normally it would be the males that do that.
Edwina Scissorhead.
It’ll be a B movie, at best.
Glen Davidson
I love the honey cream and clayish greens in the images. If they do find a male without the scissors or grips, I wonder if there would also be differences in wing sensitivity. Before this, I was familiar only with a different C. elegans, Caenorhabditis elegans. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Caenorhabditis_elegans
i don’t know if wing sensitivity can be ascertained from a fossil of an extinct beastie. I also admired the artist reconstruction. HERE’S A MODEL of it, Caputoraptor elegans which I think can be translated as “Elegant Thief Head”
Note the jagged edges? That makes them pinking shears, not scissors. Be accurate – be scientific!
Could it be a type of leaf-cutting or crimping device? A crimped leaf would be easier to fold and would make a safe place to lay eggs out of sight of predators.
Has anyone considered the possibility it was used to hold a fiddle?
Totally bizarre! What’s next? An insect with block and tackle?
I don’t get their description of female on top mating for grasshoppers and roaches. I have always seen males on top in the case of ‘hoppers, and in roaches they are always butt to butt, facing away from each other. Although that must be in a later step of mating for them.
Mayflies? No idea.
Even if it has the mating function of option (A), it would not necessarily be sexually dimorphic, it seems to me. Human males have nipples even though they don’t breastfeed, etc. Traits with a sex-specific function often become dimorphic if there is a selective pressure for them to be lost in the sex where they are not useful; bright plumage in birds to attract a mate is often present only in males, for example, because being conspicuous as a female has the negative side effect of increased visibility to predators. It’s not clear that there would be any negative effect entailed in possessing these “scissors”, so there might be no selection towards dimorphism. Dimorphism might evolve anyway, due to drift, but it would probably be much slower to evolve, and might not happen at all. So I am not convinced that it is true that “one male specimen could settle that issue”. Am I missing something?