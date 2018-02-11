Sunday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

It’s Sunday, February 11, 2018, and National Peppermint Patty Day (not the Peanuts star, whose real name was Patricia Reichardt, but the candy). It’s also National Inventors’ Day in the U.S.

This post is delayed: I slept late because of the Atheist/Science event last night, but more on that later. It started snowing in Chicago again last night, undoing the work of all the snowplows in my area. Here are a few shots from this morning:

Woe betide those whose cars are parked on the street. Fortunately, I was prescient enough to put mine in the garage about four days ago. No digging required!

The campus quad:

The snow on the outdoor tables—which of course are flat—shows how deep it is:

We have another Olympic Google Doodle today, this time showing (or not showing) a polar bear doing the slalom. Click on the screenshot to see the animation:

On February 11, 1534, Henry VIII became the supreme head of the Church of England—another reason for the British monarchy to be abolished. On this day in 1858, Bernadette Soubirous had her first vision of the Virgin Mary in Lourdes, France: the beginning of a century and a half of ineffective cures and local capitalism. On February 11, 1978, China finally lifted the ban on the works of Aristotle, Shakespeare, and Dickens. On this day in 1979, Iran became a theocracy under Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeni. It remains one, and I weep for the progressive people (especially women) in that country. In 1990, Nelson Mandela was released from Victor Verser Prison outside Capetown, finally free after 27 years as a political prisoner. During the last 20 years of his imprisonment, it was illegal to publish pictures of him. While Iran became a theocracy on this day, the Arab Spring began on November 11, 2011 as 18 days of revolution in Egypt led to the resignation of President Hosni Mubarak. Finally, on this day in 2013, the Vatican announced that, due to advanced age (and surely other stuff!), Pope Benedict XVI would resign the papacy on February 28. But the old git is still alive at 90.

Here’s video of Mandela, hand in hand with Winnie, leaving the prison. What he did to unite the country afterwards was courageous and thoughtful. The video looks broken, but you can see it anyway by clicking on it.

Notables born on February 11 include George Washington (1731), Josiah Willard Gibbs (1839), Thomas Edison (1847), Leo Szilard (1898), Patrick Leigh Fermor (1915; wrote superb travel books), Burt Reynolds (1936), Gerry Goffin (1939), Sarah Palin (1964), and Jennifer Aniston (1969). Those who breathed their last on this day include Sergei Eisenstein (1948), Sylvia Plath (1963), Eleanor Powell (1982), Paul Feyerabend (1994), Whitney Houston (2012), and Bob Simon (2015)

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili, as usual, has jumped on the windowsill, asking to be carried in from outside. What a spoiled cat!

Hili: I would like to draw your attention. A: To what? Hili: Me.

In Polish:

Hili: Chciałabym zwrócić wam uwagę.

Ja: Na co?

Hili: Na mnie.

It’s cold in nearby Wloclawek, too, but Leon has found some heat:

Leon: My personal, heated bed is having a winter break. Finally!

Matthew sent a pile o’ tweets. This may be the world’s first known children’s toy:

Archaeologists think this spinning disc might be a children’s toy! It’s at least 14,000 years old. When you spin it, the two sides make it look like the deer is running. Delightful! #archaeology pic.twitter.com/Mby4b1lvBc — maiya🏺 (@muckymaiya) February 9, 2018

Bert is the Loneliest Roomba:

There are still animal mysteries, especially in the deep sea:

Nobody knows whose baby this is. First discovered in the ocean's plankton in 1887, it's named the Y-larva or Facetotecta, but we still have no idea what adult animal it becomes. pic.twitter.com/jjS2lOCSiP — Dr Richard Kirby (@PlanktonPundit) February 6, 2018

What a lovely moth!

Friday Evening Reminder that THESE EXIST! Alucitoidea – Many-plumed Moth but you'll need to look sharp 'cause it's ~6mm wingspan! #becurious #BeKind pic.twitter.com/T9trpCaIyL — Cri 🕊🐝🐜 (@CrawliesWithCri) February 10, 2018

This tweet speaks for itself:

Today I learned that there are springtails that look EXACTLY like an ambulatory raspberry.

Here's a new species from China: https://t.co/mcYqT0KUpj pic.twitter.com/kA09DL0hYy — Christian Kammerer (@Synapsida) February 9, 2018

One of my favorite rock groups (read the caption):

Before he met Stills, Nash and Young, David Crosby was a member of a less successful band… pic.twitter.com/eOPkUjhdTh — Bristol Uni Library (@BristolUniLib) February 9, 2018

And of course a cat (Matthew has three); this one is all ebony and eyes:

Vantablack is a substance made of carbon nanotubes. It was once known as the blackest material known to man, before the discovery of this cat. pic.twitter.com/QB0khKtQhP — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) February 9, 2018