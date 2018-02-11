“Skylark” (and lagniappe)

This wonderful song, written by Hoagy Carmichael and Johnny Mercer in 1941, has been covered many times, including a soft orchestral rendition by Linda Rondstadt in 1984. But no version, I think, tops that of Anita O’Day in 1941, performed with Gene Krupa’s orchestra. She does it as a jazz ballad, complete with a terrific trumpet opening by the vastly underrated Roy Eldridge. nicknamed “Little Jazz.”

O’Day didn’t have the world’s best voice, but she made up for it with an impeccable sense of timing and rhythm. Note how she sings behind the beat on the last verse. I love this version.

And to show you how good Eldridge is, here’s my favorite piece of his: “Rockin’ Chair“, also written by Hoagy Charmichael (1929) and performed with the Krupa orchestra.