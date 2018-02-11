“Skylark” (and lagniappe)

This wonderful song, written by Hoagy Carmichael and Johnny Mercer in 1941, has been covered many times, including a soft orchestral rendition by Linda Rondstadt in 1984. But no version, I think, tops that of Anita O’Day in 1941, performed with Gene Krupa’s orchestra. She does it as a jazz ballad, complete with a terrific trumpet opening by the vastly underrated Roy Eldridge. nicknamed “Little Jazz.”
O’Day didn’t have the world’s best voice, but she made up for it with an impeccable sense of timing and rhythm. Note how she sings behind the beat on the last verse. I love this version.
And to show you how good Eldridge is, here’s my favorite piece of his: “Rockin’ Chair“, also written by Hoagy Charmichael (1929) and performed with the Krupa orchestra.
Nothing like being greeted by a Skylark on a bleak, wet February day in Pennsylvania! This is my favorite Hoagy Carmichael tune — such a wonderful, surprising bridge — and Anita O’Day is a favorite of both my wife and I. Another version I like — though purely instrumental — is Kenny Barron’s on his Maybeck Recital album. And I will NEVER underrate “Little Jazz” Eldridge. (Dizzy certainly never did.)
Lovely. Thanks.
Very nice.
Ella Fitzgerald Sings The Johnny Mercer Songbook
Nelson Riddle, arranger/conductor
Verve
…. good call, never paid attention to it.
This band is great too..
https://www._____REMOVE_THIS_ASCII_TEXT____youtube.com/playlist?list=PLk0BtMGODLJQ4dBQFbzArLUBeWOez0_wU
Lately I have been listening to Louis Armstrong and Ella Fitzgerald on Youtube, so learning about Anita O’Day fitz right in.
If I might digress …
According to one website, Britain’s favourite piece of classical music is called “The Lark Ascending”, written by Ralph Vaughan Williams in 1914. It is one of my favourite pieces, too.
If you want to listen to “The Lark Ascending”, it’s here.
And an excerpt from the linked page follows.
For me, Ella’s Verve version is the definitive one. Skylark is my favourite Carmichael ballad. Tough competition there with Stardust, The Nearness of You, Georgia on My Mind and what have you…
Skylark was also covered beautifully by all the tenor sax greats, including Dexter Gordon and Stan Getz and, maaaaan… Sonny Rollins!
I just realised how old I am! I’ve seen all these greats in person: O’Day and Fitzgerald and Gordon and Getz and Rollins of course… and, in 1975, even Little Jazz. Roy used to introduce himself as “Yours Truly, Wyatt Earp”.
I first heard and saw Anita O’Day in ‘Jazz On A Summer’s Day’, a documentary movie of The Newport Jazz festival 1958. She sings ‘Tea For Two’. Great fun. It’s on YouTube.
I have that version of O’Day’s “Skylark”. I’m listening now with new ears.
Never heard that version of skylark, thanks!