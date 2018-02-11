A Rube Goldberg machine

From Matthew, who says, “It’s not a really an RG machine but it is smart and has >1 m views in a week…”  This is a really cool contraption, and uses just ordinary household stuff, along with springs and magnets. I can only imagine the work it took to make this!

And the video’s notes:

After 3 months of work and probably more than 500 fails, I’m happy to present you my best video ever. Since magnets and marbles I’ve always wanted to make a big chain reaction in one take with this 2D style ! It’s also a “one marble path” which means you have to follow the same marble for all the tricks (in that case the little blue one.) Because everything is in a tilted plane, the hard part was to find different ways of having the marble riding up along the table (magnets, falling weight, catapult …). To do that, the marble has to be light. And because everything has to be triggered by this little marble, all the tricks are very unstable. Most fails happened when an element fall down earlier than expected. I learned a lot about chain reaction, and I discovered the amazing power of the hot glue gun !

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on February 11, 2018 at 2:30 pm and filed under technology. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

16 Comments

  1. Dragon
    Posted February 11, 2018 at 2:47 pm | Permalink

    Fun!

    Reply
  2. Janet
    Posted February 11, 2018 at 3:00 pm | Permalink

    How in the world did he think of those mechanisms? The human brain is an awesome blob of tissue!

    Reply
  3. sedgequeen
    Posted February 11, 2018 at 3:06 pm | Permalink

    Pretty amazing!

    Reply
  4. Barry Lyons
    Posted February 11, 2018 at 3:07 pm | Permalink

    That is so useless and wonderful.

    Reply
  5. glen1davidson
    Posted February 11, 2018 at 3:13 pm | Permalink

    Why didn’t I think of that?

    Glen Davidson

    Reply
  6. Laurance
    Posted February 11, 2018 at 3:29 pm | Permalink

    Thank you, thank you for this lovely piece of super-intricate fun! I appreciate creativity like this! Now I’m going to share it with a bunch of people.

    Reply
  7. rickflick
    Posted February 11, 2018 at 3:31 pm | Permalink

    Waste of time?
    Or time of his life?

    Reply
  8. Mark R.
    Posted February 11, 2018 at 4:27 pm | Permalink

    Mesmerizing with smiles. I didn’t want it to end.

    Reply
  9. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted February 11, 2018 at 4:39 pm | Permalink

    I especially like how it frequently has one or two mechanisms activate in order to then get the little marble to continue on its way.

    Reply
  10. BJ
    Posted February 11, 2018 at 4:50 pm | Permalink

    That’s awesome!

    If people haven’t seen this one, they really should: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IvUU8joBb1Q

    Reply
  11. Austin Johnson
    Posted February 11, 2018 at 4:52 pm | Permalink

    I could watch it all day, it’s almost hypnotizing!

    Reply
  12. Ken Kukec
    Posted February 11, 2018 at 4:54 pm | Permalink

    Pretty freakin’ kool. Like the way he changes speeds, like a cagey starting pitcher.

    Reply
  13. allison
    Posted February 11, 2018 at 5:05 pm | Permalink

    Very impressive! I think Matthew may have watched this video a few times:

    Reply
    • Mark Joseph
      Posted February 11, 2018 at 8:13 pm | Permalink

      Greatest. Video. Ever.

      Reply
  14. Mark Joseph
    Posted February 11, 2018 at 8:13 pm | Permalink

    Very nice!

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: