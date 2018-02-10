Spot the frog!

From reader Paul Mosquin, we have a cryptic frog with this information: “Some photos attached of a frog hiding by the shore of a North Carolina stream.”  After you find it, tell me the species, as I don’t know it. Answer at 2 pm Chicago time.

  1. Mark Sturtevant
    I think I see it…

  2. darwinwins
    I believe I spot a pseudacris crucifer, but I am far from sure. The image is quite granular upon enlargement.

  3. David Coxill
    Is it that grey thing next to the other grey thing and slightly to the right of the other grey thing?

    Can’t spot it ,not saying even if i did spot it .I got told off last time i blabbed .

  4. ploubere
    Kinda need higher rez photos to play this game.

  5. PORKUT
    JC:

    YOU ARE THE VERY, VERY BEST.

    From Bill Maher, Andrew Sullivan, Bari Weiss to Spot the Frog.

    Keep at it. Like I said, THE BEST!

    Regards to Hil and Gus.

  6. GBJames
    Wow, this is a good one!

