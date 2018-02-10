Saturday: Hili dialogue

Well, it snowed for almost 24 hours yesterday, and we have about six inches on the ground in Chicago, but the worst is over, and it has become Saturday, February 10, 2018. No snow is falling now, but we may get an inch or two later. And no word whether the Harris/Krauss/Dillahunty event has been canceled. Today is National “Have a Brownie” Day, again with the mysterious scare quotes, implying that the brownie may be poisoned. Over in Eritrea, it’s Fenkil Day.

There’s another Google Doodle today (click on screenshot to see it), giving an animation of the Animal Olympics. Today is Turtle Curling. Let’s hope Kim Jon-bun doesn’t mess up the games.

On February 10, 1306, Robert the Bruce murdered John Comyn in Greyfriar’s Church in Dumbries, starting the Wars of Scottish Independence. On this day in 1840, Queen Victoria married Prince Albert of Saxe-Coburg Gotha. He was twenty years old, and in the next 21 years had nine children with Victoria. He died at 41 of an unknown stomach ailment. On this day in 1940, according to Wikipedia, “The Soviet Union [began] mass deportations of Polish citizens from occupied eastern Poland to Siberia. During 1939–1941 1.45 million of the people inhabiting the region were deported by the Soviet regime, of whom 63.1% were Poles, and 7.4% were Jews.” They were engaged in “Sovietizing” the country for the Russians. On November 10, 1962, Gary Powers, pilot of a U2 spy plane that had been shot down two years earlier, was exchanged for the Russian spy Rudolf Abel. On this day in 1996, the IBM supercomputer Deep Blue first defeated chess master Garry Kasparov. And, exactly 11 years ago, Illinois senator Barack Obama announced his candidacy for the 2008 Presidential election. He won, of course, but the Drumpfenführer is dismantling everything Obama did.

Notables born on this day include John Suckling (1609), Charles Lamb (1775), Boris Pasternak (1890), Jimmy Durante and Bill Tilden (both 1893), Bertolt Brecht (1898), Leontyne Price (1927), Jim and Lou Whittaker, the mountaineer twins (1929; both still with us), and George Stephanopoulos (1961). Those who gave up the ghost on this day include Alexander Pushkin (1837). Honoré Daumier (1879), Joseph Lister (1912), Laura Ingalls Wilder (1957), and Shirley Temple (2014).

Here’s a nice Daumier print of Victor Hugo, done in 1849:

And here’s Leontyne Price singing the beautiful aria “Vissi d’arte” from Puccni’s Tosca:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, there’s been a murder, but Hili has clammed up:

A: There are some feathers on the verandah! Hili: Nothing to talk about.

In Polish:

​Ja: Na werandzie są jakieś piórka!

Hili: Nie ma o czym mówić. ​

Some tweets from Dr. Cobb. First, a lovely mantid fly (it’s a fly!). Look at those legs!

Three weeks ago a mantisfly (Pseudoclimaciella sp.) from @GorongosaPark laid about a thousand microscopic eggs. Today all the eggs are hatching. Tiny campodeiform larvae will try to get in contact with a female spider and enter her egg sack to devour all the eggs inside. pic.twitter.com/rkzA9fjGst — Piotr Naskrecki (@naskrecki) February 4, 2018

These are from Heather Hastie; and this one is especially sardonic:

Coming soon to a store near you … pic.twitter.com/PagCyeesEl — Heather's Homilies (@HeatherHastie) February 7, 2018

I didn’t get this one at first, but when I did I chuckled:

This is savage. pic.twitter.com/9n2xVZCHB4 — You Had One Job (@_youhadonejob1) February 5, 2018

Watch this video to see empathic elephants save a baby who’s fallen in a ditch and is being menaced by hungry lions:

A tiny Baby Elephant got trapped in a water trough and Lions were closing in……and then the most amazing thing happened. 🐘 pic.twitter.com/BI8Rn8lpQU — Nature is Amazing 🌿 (@AMAZlNGNATURE) February 8, 2018

Nevertheless, he persisted: A cat without forelegs descends the stairs:

And a hard-ass moggie:

This Far Side Cartoon appeared on my Facebook feed, and reminded me how good Gary Larson was. Why, oh why, did he have to completely give up cartooning? Even one a month would be better than nothing!