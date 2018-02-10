Saturday: Hili dialogue

Well, it snowed for almost 24 hours yesterday, and we have about six inches on the ground in Chicago, but the worst is over, and it has become Saturday, February 10, 2018. No snow is falling now, but we may get an inch or two later. And no word whether the Harris/Krauss/Dillahunty event has been canceled. Today is National “Have a Brownie” Day, again with the mysterious scare quotes, implying that the brownie may be poisoned. Over in Eritrea, it’s Fenkil Day.
There’s another Google Doodle today (click on screenshot to see it), giving an animation of the Animal Olympics. Today is Turtle Curling. Let’s hope Kim Jon-bun doesn’t mess up the games.
On February 10, 1306, Robert the Bruce murdered John Comyn in Greyfriar’s Church in Dumbries, starting the Wars of Scottish Independence. On this day in 1840, Queen Victoria married Prince Albert of Saxe-Coburg Gotha. He was twenty years old, and in the next 21 years had nine children with Victoria. He died at 41 of an unknown stomach ailment. On this day in 1940, according to Wikipedia, “The Soviet Union [began] mass deportations of Polish citizens from occupied eastern Poland to Siberia. During 1939–1941 1.45 million of the people inhabiting the region were deported by the Soviet regime, of whom 63.1% were Poles, and 7.4% were Jews.” They were engaged in “Sovietizing” the country for the Russians. On November 10, 1962, Gary Powers, pilot of a U2 spy plane that had been shot down two years earlier, was exchanged for the Russian spy Rudolf Abel. On this day in 1996, the IBM supercomputer Deep Blue first defeated chess master Garry Kasparov. And, exactly 11 years ago, Illinois senator Barack Obama announced his candidacy for the 2008 Presidential election. He won, of course, but the Drumpfenführer is dismantling everything Obama did.
Notables born on this day include John Suckling (1609), Charles Lamb (1775), Boris Pasternak (1890), Jimmy Durante and Bill Tilden (both 1893), Bertolt Brecht (1898), Leontyne Price (1927), Jim and Lou Whittaker, the mountaineer twins (1929; both still with us), and George Stephanopoulos (1961). Those who gave up the ghost on this day include Alexander Pushkin (1837). Honoré Daumier (1879), Joseph Lister (1912), Laura Ingalls Wilder (1957), and Shirley Temple (2014).
Here’s a nice Daumier print of Victor Hugo, done in 1849:
And here’s Leontyne Price singing the beautiful aria “Vissi d’arte” from Puccni’s Tosca:
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, there’s been a murder, but Hili has clammed up:
A: There are some feathers on the verandah!Hili: Nothing to talk about.
Ja: Na werandzie są jakieś piórka!
Hili: Nie ma o czym mówić.
Some tweets from Dr. Cobb. First, a lovely mantid fly (it’s a fly!). Look at those legs!
These are from Heather Hastie; and this one is especially sardonic:
I didn’t get this one at first, but when I did I chuckled:
Watch this video to see empathic elephants save a baby who’s fallen in a ditch and is being menaced by hungry lions:
Nevertheless, he persisted: A cat without forelegs descends the stairs:
And a hard-ass moggie:
This Far Side Cartoon appeared on my Facebook feed, and reminded me how good Gary Larson was. Why, oh why, did he have to completely give up cartooning? Even one a month would be better than nothing!
Dillahunty tweeted last night that he had arrived in Chicago.
YES! If he could land, I suspect the others could too.
“… Drumpfenführer is dismantling everything Obama did.“
No no no! He wants to restrain power! Restraint! He doesn’t want power – he wants to restrain it. Right? Makes sense. (<—- this is all sarcasm)
…. is that another PCC(E) original – Drumpfenführer -?
Jerry, please take care of that black dog, and get well 😦
Snowmageddon was disappointing. There was 7.8 inches (20cm) of snow at O’Hare – the official reporting station for Chicago. I took out my yardstick and measured 6.5 inches (16.5cm) where I live. I wanted more! We were promised up to 14 inches (35.5 cm). At least 10 inches. Does that sound sexual?
It is snowing right now – just flurries. National Weather service says we will get 2-3 inches (5-7.5cm) overnight tonight. That will make it seven straight days with some measurable snow. But noting like the 21.2 inches (54cm) we got on Feb 1-2, 2011. Or one of my favorite childhood memories, the blizzard of 1967 (Jan 26-7) when we got 23 inches (58.4 cm).
At least it is not like Jan-Feb 2011 when Chicago got NO measurable snow. First time that ever happened.
I meant no snow in Jan-Feb 2017 – last year.
My father-in-law was as one of those people exiled to Siberia from Poland with his brother. He was 20 and they survived by logging in a deportation camp. The rest of his family were wiped out by the Nazis. He died last summer at 99 1/2 after starting a shoe manufacturing business in lower Manhattan and raising a family with my mother-in-law after he looked for her after she left a Nazi concentration camp.
The tweet form the Flat Earth Society caused a hearty laugh. What a humiliation for those brainiacs! 😀
