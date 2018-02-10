We have a potpourri of photos today, first from reader Liz Strahle. (All readers’ notes are indented.)
These are European starlings, gulls, crows, and Canadian geese. The European or Common starlings [Sturnus vulgaris] are a new bird for me. I took all of these pictures in CT. The European starlings and gulls were in the same area and taken at the same time. The crows [JAC: probably American crows, Corvus brachyrhynchos] and Canadian geese [Branta canadensis] were later in the day.
I took the pictures with a Canon T6i with a Canon EF-S 55-250mm f/4-5.6 IS STM lens. I had the camera on the manual setting, adjusting the shutter speed and ISO, and leaving the aperture setting on the camera at f/9. This was my first time out with the camera so I’m still getting familiar again with these. I didn’t edit anything in iPhoto. I only cropped the pictures.
The crows were very far away. They would fly over and then straight down. I found them to be beautiful even though they are crows.
I’m often struck by the starlings markings. From a distance they look black and undistinguished. But, looking closely you find white dots and dashes. Not my favorite bird, but due respect. They are known for flocking in those massive Murmurations.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QOGCSBh3kmM
One of the crows looks like an aerial torpedo.
Very enjoyable!
The European Starling is considered an invasive alien here in SA (and hence in CT). Invasive since crowding out native species.
It is said they were introduced by Mr Cecil Rhodes himself, to make the Cape feel more European. That would not be the only catastrophe he wreaked on South Africa, but I suspect it is apocryphal.
Yes, starlings can be quite striking up close. I would guess that’s a green sea turtle.