We have a potpourri of photos today, first from reader Liz Strahle. (All readers’ notes are indented.)

These are European starlings, gulls, crows, and Canadian geese. The European or Common starlings [Sturnus vulgaris] are a new bird for me. I took all of these pictures in CT. The European starlings and gulls were in the same area and taken at the same time. The crows [JAC: probably American crows, Corvus brachyrhynchos] and Canadian geese [Branta canadensis] were later in the day.

I took the pictures with a Canon T6i with a Canon EF-S 55-250mm f/4-5.6 IS STM lens. I had the camera on the manual setting, adjusting the shutter speed and ISO, and leaving the aperture setting on the camera at f/9. This was my first time out with the camera so I’m still getting familiar again with these. I didn’t edit anything in iPhoto. I only cropped the pictures.

The crows were very far away. They would fly over and then straight down. I found them to be beautiful even though they are crows.