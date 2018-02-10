Caturday felid trifecta: Office cat collects money for charity, cat listens to bad music, d*g rescues cat with head stuck in cup (and Maru lagniappe)

The Dodo reports on a money-grabbing rescue moggie from Oklahoma named Sir Whines A Lot. People love to tease him with dollar bills, which he grabs and pulls indoors. His staff has renamed him “CASHnip Kitty,” and donates the money, as shown in this video, to a homeless shelter. If you’re in Tulsa, the video gives the name and address of the business, and I’ll give a free book of your choice to any reader who gives a buck to the kitty and photographs it.
CASHnip has a Facebook page, and you can read about his antics (or donate) here.
********
Reader Ken sent me this video with the note “Here’s a cat listening to the Portsmouth Sinfonia Orchestra – an intentionally awful group.” I’m not sure whether it likes the music.
*********
For once I like a d*g! Here a helpful hound removed a cup from the head of a stuck cat, though I’m not sure the dog is exhibiting empathy rather than trying to nom the cat or the cup!
*********
Lagniappe: Maru goes for the ten-box Cat Decathalon, but, sadly, can surmount only nine. Still, I’m amazed that a cat this pudgy can jump that high. This all comes, of course, from Maru’s deep and well known obsession with entering boxes.
h/t: Matthew, Ken, Barry, Su
It’s curious that the cat in the cup only backs away rather than do the obvious thing and use it’s feet to clear the cup from it’s head.
In my opinion the d*g was rescuing out of sympathy, which the cat deserved.
I think the dog was trying to minimize the cat’s embarrassment due to its predicament and ineffective strategy for dealing with it.
And, perhaps hoping to get on better terms with the cat, which probably dominates the relationship. Look at Hili and what’s his name.
I think the dog was just jealous that the cat was getting to eat whatever was in the cup.
Doesn’t the video with the cup on the cat’s head look very staged? Wonder how the cup got there, with someone filming and not helping out.
It required the dog, not the human, to help the cat–if probably because the dog wanted to steal the cup from the cat.
Glen Davidson
Another dog, the one filming the whole thing, but the cup on the cat’s head.
Aw, the d*g is a hero! Nice doggy! Here, have a treat 🍕
Definitely the dog was helping the cat. Our Lab runs to the cat whenever he is in distress: the body language is the same.
You think Maru is pudgy? Our Oliver is way way bigger. It’s no longer winter weight, either. But he came in from the woods one winter and found us. He was literally nearly dead from starvation. When that happens, you end up with a pudgy cat.
I have higher regard for that helpful dog than for the photographer who likely set up this scene to record the cat’s discomfiture), and then to upload to the internet.