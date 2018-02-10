Caturday felid trifecta: Office cat collects money for charity, cat listens to bad music, d*g rescues cat with head stuck in cup (and Maru lagniappe)

The Dodo reports on a money-grabbing rescue moggie from Oklahoma named Sir Whines A Lot. People love to tease him with dollar bills, which he grabs and pulls indoors. His staff has renamed him “CASHnip Kitty,” and donates the money, as shown in this video, to a homeless shelter. If you’re in Tulsa, the video gives the name and address of the business, and I’ll give a free book of your choice to any reader who gives a buck to the kitty and photographs it.

CASHnip has a Facebook page, and you can read about his antics (or donate) here.

********

Reader Ken sent me this video with the note “Here’s a cat listening to the Portsmouth Sinfonia Orchestra – an intentionally awful group.” I’m not sure whether it likes the music.

*********

For once I like a d*g! Here a helpful hound removed a cup from the head of a stuck cat, though I’m not sure the dog is exhibiting empathy rather than trying to nom the cat or the cup!

*********

Lagniappe: Maru goes for the ten-box Cat Decathalon, but, sadly, can surmount only nine. Still, I’m amazed that a cat this pudgy can jump that high. This all comes, of course, from Maru’s deep and well known obsession with entering boxes.

h/t: Matthew, Ken, Barry, Su