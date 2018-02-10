Bari Weiss on Bill Maher

Bari Weiss is a NYT editor and columnist who is a progressive woman battling the Authoritarian Left. I’ve written about some of her columns before (go here), and she recently appeared on Bill Maher’s “Real Time” show. Here’s the video of the whole show, but I’ve started it when Weiss comes on.
She’s a lot younger than I thought she was, but that doesn’t matter. I’m a big fan, and wish that Maher would have let her talk more. She’s on until about 40:15.
h/t; Enrico
This is so frustrating to watch, Bill needs to LET HER TALK!
Remember that his show is carefully timed and he tries to balance discussion among guests. I’ve seen the show being taped and, at any moment, Bill’s taking direction from his staff. I understand about wishing she could have said more but…time’s a big restraint and Bill knows it.
I’ve seen him give guests a lot more space to talk than he gave her.
I also noticed that Bari Weiss kept talking and did not allow herself to be interrupted, talking long enough to finish her statements. To me, it looked like she has experience dealing with this sort of thing, and she likely knows to keep plowing on until she is finished. Perhaps due to working at the NY Times, where I imagine they have a lively newsroom.
I don’t believe Painter was interrupted by Maher while the former was speaking.
I’m glad that Bill mentioned that a lot of the fight right now is between women and that Bari Weiss was able to expand on that and explain the authoritative left vs liberal left. Often we leftists get lumped in with the authoritarians.
For the Bill Maher fans, I am one, or others out there who seem overly concerned with the crazy progressive left and their attitudes, I would be careful you don’t end up in that same basket with the Trumps of the world. Just look at his act right now with this white house staff person who did domestic violence to two wives. Even as the guy goes out the door Trump continues with the same line of junk about what a great guy he was, he denies doing all those things and it’s just so likely these two women are lying to the FBI and every one else. Pretty soon it is a conspiracy on FOX NEWS. And not one word in defense of the X wives…not one. Be careful how much time you spend bleeding for Matt Damon.
“And not one word in defense of the X wives”
This is nonsense, Randall. Go to CNN, Reuters, BBC, Washington Post, NYTimes,… all of the major media have numerous articles with the “X wives” stories, the crassness of the WH response and in every case, the framing of these issues is most definitely sympathetic to the wives and women victims in general. I suggest you check your bleeding; the outrage is everywhere. Trump is responding in his own special, unsurprising way.
I do not understand why you enjoy misunderstanding so well. Maybe a gift but please go back and read what I typed out.
Trump continues with the same line of junk and …….on. Did I provide coverage from the news in any way or form. If I want nonsense I will read your comments.
I was watching the very segment with Bari Weiss when your email post was delivered. I hadn’t heard of her heretofore but will follow up on your links and recommendation. This episode of Maher was particularly welcome and poignant. I enjoyed it immensely, especially Weiss, April Ryan, Richard Painter, Adam Schiff, and Bill’s mocking of Trump when Trump says thing like, “I don’t think people know that Lincoln was a Republican,” for example, revealing the things that Trump doesn’t know himself. Great episode.
Richard Painter was especially good. His comments were very well timed and there is something about his voice that just makes you listen.
Richard Painter is one of my favs also. He’s fairly unrestrained, for a lawyer and a Republican, in his disdain for Trump and his administration. He apparently had a stroke some time ago that is probably partially responsible for his speech and his interesting expressions.
I’d guess that a large part of his base doesn’t know that stuff either.
Here’s an interesting article about Bari Weiss and #Me Too that I don’t think has been cited previously on WEIT: https://www.jta.org/2018/02/02/news-opinion/united-states/how-new-york-times-editor-bari-weiss-found-herself-at-the-center-of-the-metoo-debate.
This a.m., on Scott Simon’s NPR show, he interviewed Katie Roiphe re her article in Harper’s on #Me Too
https://www.npr.org/2018/02/10/584757708/katie-roiphe-on-the-other-whisper-network, for which she got slammed even before the article was published. Unfortunately, the article itself is behind a paywall (curses to Harper’s for commodifying information). Unfortunately, the kind of doctrinaire feminism that her critics engage in is nothing new, and that shouldn’t be forgotten. Makes me think of the days of Andrea Dworkin and Catharine MacKinnon.
Off topic, but Scott Simon interviewed Michael Korda on his book “Catnip: A Love Story” a compilation of drawings he made of the family cats to entertain his wife as she was dying of brain cancer.
That was a good and funny episode. I have no complaints about it.
Bari is uninformed. Her bashing of the Clinton’s is the reason we have Trump.