Where did spiders come from?

The title question is an evolutionary one: what were the ancestors of today’s spiders?

First, some taxonomy. You should know, if you don’t already, that spiders aren’t insects. They’re in the same phylum, Arthropoda, but then belong to the non-insect subphylum Chelicerata, the class Arachnida, and the order Araneae. But their evolutionary origins have been a bit murky, though we know they’re fairly closely related to the order Thelyphonida (also in the Chelicerata and Arachnida), containing whip scorpions—also called vinegaroons. Thelyphonids look sort of spiderlike, but have tails. Here’s a whip scorpion:

Well, the origins of spiders probably started with a creature that looked something like that, according to a new paper by Bo Wang et al. in Nature Ecology & Evolution (reference below, free access [might require UnPaywall], pdf here). The basis of the paper (and an accompanying paper; see below) is the discovery in Myanmar of two pieces of amber dates at least 100 million years old, each containing what appears to be a member of the same species. And that species sheds some light on the origin of spiders.

The authors name that species Chimerarachne yingi. This creature has a tail like a whip scorpion, but also has two distinctive features (“shared derived traits”, also called “synapomorphies”) that characterize spiders. First, sperm-transferring pedipalps, the anterior appendages that put sperm from the male’s gonads (deposited first on a small “web”) into the female’s reproductive opening (both amber specimens are males). Second, spigot-like spinnerets, the nozzles that squirt silk out of the abdomen. Here’s a ventral (bottom) view of one of the specimens, and its interpretation. The length of the black line in the photo is 1 mm (about 1/25th of an inch), so this creature is pretty small.

The pedipalps are labeled “Pd” at the top, and the four spinnerets are labeled “ALS” (anterior lateral spinneret) and “PLS” (posterior lateral spinneret). You can also clearly see the tail.

The tail of the whip scorpion, and likely of this specimen, serves not as a stinger (as it does in true scorpions), but as a sensory organ. Also, whip scorpions don’t have specialized pedipalps (nor spinnerets); insemination in that group is achieved by males transferring spermatophores (packets of sperm) using their different, pincer-like pedipalps. (Spider pedipalps have all kinds of other features for transferring sperm, including a “palpal bulb” that holds the sperm taken from the male’s abdomen.) Here’s a spider pedipalp versus a whip scorpion pedipalp:

Spider pedipalp (the dark bits are the complex “palpal bulbs”):

Whip scorpion (simple pincers):

The pedipalp of the new specimen C. yingi is complex, like that of a spider. Here’s a photo of part of the pedipalp, labeled “ta” for “tarsus”; the tarsus is modified for sperm transfer and is not a simple pincer. Scale bars in both photos below are 0.2 mm:

Here are the specimen’s four spinnerets:

I won’t belabor you with the morphological details, most of which are for specialists, but the important part is that we have a creature that is part spider and part whip scorpion. This leaves us with the big question:

Is this a “missing link” between spiders and whip scorpions? No, it isn’t, if by “missing link” you mean some kind of common ancestor. Nor is it really a “transitional form” between an ancestral creature with a tail and modern spiders, because already at 100 million years ago we see fully modern-ish spiders. This species and its mosaic relatives existed alongside spiders similar to those we see today, but C. yingi and its relatives probably went extinct without leaving descendants.

What it does show is that there were transitional forms between the morphology of the ancestor, which based on phylogeny probably had tails, and that of modern spiders. In other words, this gives us an idea of what the transitional form might have looked like, even though it wasn’t on the evolutionary route to modern spiders. Here’s the phylogeny the authors came up with, showing the placement of C. yingi as a sister group of spiders (Araneae).

Note that this phylogeny is unclear, as different methods give different results. In fact, I just now discovered there’s another paper in the same issue, by D. Huang et al., (reference below) arguing that this specimen belongs in an extinct sister group of spiders, the “Uraraneidae”, as seen in the phylogeny below (Huang et al. put the specimen in that group rather than occupying its own branch).

So there’s still some confusion about where this specimen resides on the arachnid family tree. But to some extent it doesn’t matter. What this specimen shows is that at one point there was a mosaic species that had the tail of a whip scorpion (in the “pedipalpi” above) and the palps and spinnerets similar to those of a modern spider.

Both papers show that this creature wasn’t an ancestor of modern spiders because it coexisted with modern tailless spiders. What it gives us is an idea of what the transition from tailed arachnid to tailless spider might have looked like, and, importantly also pushes back in time the evolutionary origin of spinnerets and specialized pedipalps, which could have existed in the common ancestor of Uraraneids and spiders (the node labeled “1” in the phylogeny above.

Here’s a figure from the Huang et al. paper (which I’ve only skimmed), that analyzes the same two specimens as Wang et al. to reach a slightly different phylogenetic conclusion. But this figure is very nice, showing the animal with its complex pedipalps (“b”) and spinnerets (“h”):

_________

Wang, B., J. A. Dunlop, P. A. Selden, R. J. Garwood, W. A. Shear, P. Müller, and X. Lei. 2018. Cretaceous arachnid Chimerarachne yingi gen. et sp. nov. illuminates spider origins. Nature Ecology & Evolution, online; doi :10.1038/s41559-017-0449-3

Huang, D., G. Hormiga, C. Cai, Y. Su, Z. Yin, F. Xia, and G. Giribet. 2018. Origin of spiders and their spinning organs illuminated by mid-Cretaceous amber fossils. Nature Ecology & Evolution, online, doi: 10.1038/s41559-018-0475-9