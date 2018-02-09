Friday: Hili dialogue

Good morning: It’s a snowy February 9, 2018, and a Friday. Chicago has several inches of snow already, and it’s still coming down. It’s a soft snow, neither wet nor slushy. Here’s a view from Twitter:

The LaSalle Street canyon looked gorgeous in tonight's snow 😍 > https://t.co/7NG0ZzgqPx pic.twitter.com/POptEqMtHz — Nick Ulivieri (@ChiPhotoGuy) February 6, 2018

And from my walk to work, here’s Frank Lloyd Wright’s Robie House in snow:

Lots of rabbits live around the Robie House. These tracks in the snow nearby looked like rabbit tracks to me, but could they be from something else?

It’s also National Pizza Day, Some cats like that comestible; others don’t:

I guess some cats like #NationalPizzaDay more than others… pic.twitter.com/ABLy28DKOs — Evie the Cat (@HMCabinetCat) February 9, 2018

News: Congress passed a budget bill early this morning after the government briefly shut down for 6 hours due to the bill being blocked by Rand Paul. As the New York Times reported, “The Senate finally passed the measure, 71 to 28, shortly before 2 a.m. The House followed suit around 5:30 a.m., voting 240 to 186 for the bill.” This is not the final bill, but a temporary one that needs fleshing out to prevent another shutdown in September. This one includes a huge spending increase but no provisions about immigration.

I’m supposed to go to Sam Harris/Lawrence Krauss’s “Celebration of Science and Reason” tomorrow evening at the Chicago Theater, moderated by Matt Dillahunty, as well as joining them for dinner, but I have serious doubts about whether, given the snow and flight cancellations, they can fly in today. We shall see.

Looking forward to it… pic.twitter.com/hifMS6TzQR — Sam Harris (@SamHarrisOrg) February 9, 2018

Theater is ready. Next stop chicago pic.twitter.com/Ss91DVGAGM — Lawrence M. Krauss (@LKrauss1) February 9, 2018

Today’s Google Doodle celebrates the Winter Olympics with an animation of animals doing winter sports. Click on the screenshot to go to the site:





Finally, I recommend Heather Hastie’s thoughtful and tweet-filled post on sex discrimination, “Treating women as equals—why is it so difficult?”

Not much happened in history today. On February 9, 1825, Congress elected John Quincy Adams the sixth President of the United States after no candidate got a majority of the electoral votes. On this day in 1861, Jefferson Davis was elected President of the Confederate States of America by the Confederate Convention in Montgomery, Alabama. Ironically, 94 years later, that city sparked the Civil Rights Movement with the famous Montgomery Bus Boycott. On this day in 1895, William G. Morgan created the game of volleyball, then known as Mintonette. On February 9, 1942, the U.S. restored Daylight Savings Time as a way to give war workers longer days while conserving electric power. In 1964, The Beatles first appeared on the Ed Sullivan show to a television audience of 73 million American viewers; I was one of them. And, in 1986, Halley’s comet last appeared in our inner solar system. Some of you will be around to see it again, but probably not me.

Notables born on this day include William Henry Harrison (1773), Amy Lowell (1874), Carmen “Fruit Hat” Miranda and Dean Rusk (both 1909), Roger Mudd (1928; he’s alive and turns 90 today), J. M. Coetzee (1940), Carole King (1942), Alice Walker (1944), and Mia Farrow (1945). Deaths on February 9 were thin on the ground (or should I say “thin in the ground”?): Fyodor Dostoevsky (1881), Percy Faith (1976), and J. William Fulbright (1995).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili, already rotund, is angling for more noms:

Hili: Do I see correctly? A: Yes, you do. Malgorzata is in the kitchen.

In Polish:

Hili: Czy ja dobrze widzę?

Ja: Dobrze widzisz, Małgorzata jest w kuchni.

Grania sent a tweet: spider eyes:

Eerie close-up shots of Spider Eyes Captured by Spanish Macro Photographer Javier Rupérez pic.twitter.com/MOZziwMKlk — 41 Strange (@41Strange) February 6, 2018

Some from Matthew. First, a snow Drosophila. AWESOME!

Spot the grasshopper!

Insect of the day. A South African grasshopper (Trachypetrella sp.) that pretends to be a stone – a bit of quartz to be exact. Photos: Andrea Meggiorin pic.twitter.com/aAnu7ifGHx — Ross Piper (@DrRossPiper) February 7, 2018

I haven’t looked this up yet, but the tracing of migration by both genes and yams, giving concordant results, is wonderful:

Studying the genes of sweet potatoes shows Pacific Islanders visited The Americas at least 500 years before Columbus. What is even cooler? You can also show this voyage across the Pacific just by plotting local names of the crop on a map. pic.twitter.com/C9LwIpEyuC — James Wong (@Botanygeek) February 7, 2018

Young octopuses hatching. It’s amazing the way they change color the instant they emerge from the egg; it’s likely an adaptation to hide them from predators.

WAIT FOR IT……..

Not a flower, but octopus eggs and a BABY OCTOPUS emerging!!!! (Video imgr user: EvilMonkey) pic.twitter.com/ZA22xOt4BX — Jan Freedman (@JanFreedman) February 7, 2018

Matthew found this video of a freaky planktonic worm:

And Indian elephants hightailing it to see a new orphan in their reserve:

Sound On: Elephants rushing to greet a new orphan at an elephant sanctuary. pic.twitter.com/vw0SMXNK9n — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 7, 2018

And the best news: Sirocco, ambassador for all kakapos and a senior parrot (he’s 20), has been found after his radio collar died two years ago! Be sure to see the photo and very famous video at the link.

Sirocco has been missing with a failed transmitter since 2016, so nice to find him again after several searches. Now to find the other birds with failed tx…! Pic: Sara Larcombe. #kakapo #siroccoreturns #conservation. pic.twitter.com/OObnxM1I7G — Dr Andrew Digby (@takapodigs) February 7, 2018

Finally, here’s a Kliban cartoon sent by Diane G, who notes the similarity between cats and potato chips: