A real-time Earth orbit

I still remember that when John Glenn, the first American to orbit the Earth, did his three circuits in 1962, it took about ninety minutes per orbit. Apparently that’s still the case, and this video, made from photos taken by the International Space Station, shows a complete orbit in real time. It’s 92½ minutes long, and mesmerizing. You might just want to put it on your screen (leave the music on if you won’t give yourself away!) and let it roll. Matthew, who sent it to me, gives more information:

Made by Seán Doran using NASA images (with a Joyce quote at the beginning). Crank up the sound and watch in full screen, (lasts 90 mins!) Spot the geographical locations, too.

Extra points if you identify the Joyce quote, and super-extra points if you give its significance in the book. Oh, and look below the video for more information from YouTube.

More stuff; Orbit is a real time reconstruction of time lapse photography taken on board the International Space Station by NASA’s Earth Science & Remote Sensing Unit. The structure of the film is built around a nested selection of Phaeleh’s last three albums; Lost Time, Illusion of the Tale & Somnus. The tone & pacing of each track influenced the choice of material used. Typically each time lapse sequence was photographed at 1 frame per second. Each sequence was processed in Photoshop. A dirtmap was made in order to repair dust, blemishes and hot pixel artifacts that would otherwise confuse the re-timing phase of the workflow resulting in strobes and distracting blurs. Image processing techniques were used to emphasize features on the Earth’s surface. Every sequence consists of a number of layers that when masked, processed & blended correctly produce the final look of each shot. To make sure each sequence was recreated faithfully to the actual rate of speed observed I referenced time-stamps on the first and last frame in the sequence and used frame interpolation software to produce the other 59 frames. The length of the film is exactly the length of time it takes ISS to orbit the Earth once, 92 minutes & 39 seconds.