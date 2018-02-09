A real-time Earth orbit

I still remember that when John Glenn, the first American to orbit the Earth, did his three circuits in 1962, it took about ninety minutes per orbit. Apparently that’s still the case, and this video, made from photos taken by the International Space Station, shows a complete orbit in real time. It’s 92½ minutes long, and mesmerizing. You might just want to put it on your screen (leave the music on if you won’t give yourself away!) and let it roll. Matthew, who sent it to me, gives more information:
Made by Seán Doran using NASA images (with a Joyce quote at the beginning). Crank up the sound and watch in full screen, (lasts 90 mins!) Spot the geographical locations, too.
Extra points if you identify the Joyce quote, and super-extra points if you give its significance in the book. Oh, and look below the video for more information from YouTube.
More stuff;
Orbit is a real time reconstruction of time lapse photography taken on board the International Space Station by NASA’s Earth Science & Remote Sensing Unit.
The structure of the film is built around a nested selection of Phaeleh’s last three albums; Lost Time, Illusion of the Tale & Somnus. The tone & pacing of each track influenced the choice of material used.
Typically each time lapse sequence was photographed at 1 frame per second.
Each sequence was processed in Photoshop. A dirtmap was made in order to repair dust, blemishes and hot pixel artifacts that would otherwise confuse the re-timing phase of the workflow resulting in strobes and distracting blurs.
Image processing techniques were used to emphasize features on the Earth’s surface. Every sequence consists of a number of layers that when masked, processed & blended correctly produce the final look of each shot.
To make sure each sequence was recreated faithfully to the actual rate of speed observed I referenced time-stamps on the first and last frame in the sequence and used frame interpolation software to produce the other 59 frames.
The length of the film is exactly the length of time it takes ISS to orbit the Earth once, 92 minutes & 39 seconds.
“riverrun, past Eve and Adams, from swerve of shore to bend of bay, brings us by a commodius vicus of recirculation back to Howth Castle and Environs.”
Btw, if you like the music, it’s available on bandcamp. (Which is great way to support musicians, cf. iTunes, Google, Amazon, &c.; bc takes only the money from every 11th sale.)
It’s definitely going on my wishlist!
… that it’s at the beginning?
Is the significance that you’re looking for something different than …
“…it took about ninety minutes per orbit. Apparently that’s still the case…”
Yes, IIRC (at that distance from the centre of mass of the earth) Newton explained to us centuries ago that everything orbits at that same speed, and much more generally of course. And (despite Smolin’s recent philosophizing) laws of physics tend to not evolve in time. I think it would be centuries before General Relativistic corrections would make any noticeable difference, but somebody might have done that calculation.
Closer in would be faster, except that the thin air gets thick enough to bring the satellite down. And farther out is slower. E.g. stationary orbits to send us our satellite TV. These take about 24 hours and run parallel to the equator, if I understand correctly.
Does a geostationary satellite ever actually circle the Earth?
(How is the period of an orbit canonically measured: With respect to the stars, the Sun or a fixed point on the Earth’s surface?)
Yes.
Rotation under it makes no difference. It just has to move around the particular body.
It just doesn’t move with respect to a points on the surface of the earth. But those points also are moving around the center of the earth, so the satellite and surface points remain in synch while both circle the center of the earth.
For a small satellite, you’re approximately going around the center of the earth. For something like the moon-earth system, both orbit a point within the earth that is offset from the earth’s center toward the moon.
Glen Davidson
Many people mis-estimate the relative masses of Earth and Moon. While the Moon is approximately 1/4 the diameter(radius) of the Earth (3474.2 vs 12742 km ; 1:3.67, but that equates to a 1:49 ratio of volumes. Since the Moon is less dense than the Earth (smaller iron core, considerably less pressure compression of the interior ; 3340 vs 5514 kg/m^3), the ratio of masses is even larger, 1:82. The Moon is approximately 1% of the Earth’s mass. Most people think it’s much closer to the ratio of diameters, neglecting the other factors.
From the ratio of the masses, you can get the ratio of distances between the centres of the two bodies and their mutual barycentre – the centre of mass of the Earth- Moon system. With the Moon’s typical orbital range being 384000km, the mass ratio puts the distance from Earth’s centre to the barycentre as 4700km – which is in the Earth’s lower mantle.
Doing the same calculations for Jupiter puts the Jupiter-Sun barycentre a little over half way from the centre of the Sun to it’s surface. to a first approximation, the rest of the planets don’t matter – including Pluto and Planet Nine (Brown-Batygin, 2016)
“The Moon is approximately 1% of the Earth’s mass.”
Holy cow jumped over the moon! That’s just amazing. And yet it manages to lift the oceans a few feet.
Of course it just depends on the coordinate system you choose.
However, considering that there is nothing special about the geostationary orbit (it is just an orbit with a period of ~24h, and a radius of 42000 km or so), I would say that a geostationary satellite does “circle” the Earth.
For any orbit of this type outside the equatorial plane we would not hesitate to use the word “circle”.
Instead of picturing the earth, imagine it shrunk right down to its centre of mass. But keep all the mass, since orbits do depend on the earth’s mass, but are independent of the mass of the satellite (as I’d said). Anyway, now there’s no ‘earth’ motion (we ‘coordinate’ with that mass centre fixed as the origin). There’s no rotation, since points don’t rotate. Then the (so-called stationary) satellite goes nicely round that point every 24 hours. So it does revolve around the earth.
The farther out you get, the longer each orbit takes. So if you could spy a satellite which was, say, twice as far out as the correct orbit for stationary, it would appear to you to be going in the opposite direction to what it’s actually going. Same thing as driving past a cyclist on your own side of the road, if you avoid looking at anything fixed to the ground. Standing right next to another train in a nice smooth Euro rail station, when the other train seems to start moving, sometimes it’s you that’s actually moving in the other direction. Or else the other way round.
Hmm … I don’t really need the didactic responses. I understand celestial mechanics well enough. I was imagining how Wittgenstein might have responded. Certainly, from the pov or an observer on a non-point Earth, a geostationary satellite wouldn’t look like it circled anything.
And it seems to me that there is some utility in measuring the orbital period with respect to a fixed point on Earth, to know when a (non-geostationary) satellite would next be overhead.
“..imagining how Wittgenstein might have responded..”
Here’s a supposed Wittgenstein quote, placed with a quote from Everett’s thesis, at the very beginning of David Wallace’s excellent “The Emergent Universe” on the many worlds interpretation of quantum theory. I think Wallace is being sarcastic putting it there, but many philosophers will say I’m just too much of a dullard to appreciate the other Ludwig’s depth:
“What would it have looked like if it had looked like the Earth went round the Sun?”
Sorry, “The Emergent Multiverse”
Yes. Both, and probably several others too. There would be a period for it to return to the same position with respect to the “fixed” stars as seen from far away. Another period for it to appear in the same position as seen from the centre of the Earth. Another (because of non-trivial parallax effects) from one position on the Earth’s surface.
And I can’t remember the names of the different periods.
You can also watch a live view from the ISS here!
I’ve just watched few minutes so far but the earth looks like it could be some uninhabited exoplanet. So far I can’t identify any familiar geography. Clearly, there are rivers and larger bodies of liquid and ripples of dunes admitting to a windy atmosphere. But, so far it could be planet XYZ a few hundred light years away. I’ll keep watching for something that tells me there are conscious, moderately intelligent(qualification due to the possibility they could have elected a Trump of their own) beings down there.
At about 8:30 I can identify the Nile River. Looking for the Aswan Dam as evidence of life on this planet. It must be just out of frame.
Red sea (and Nile delta) starting around 8:20. But north is down, not up;
Glen Davidson
I’ve noticed that with lots of images posted from the ISS too. It is another hurdle to identifying the subjects of their photos. I haven’t worked it out exactly, but I suspect the the actual angle between image-up and north is the orbital inclination (51.64deg), suspecting that has some relation to the orientation of solar panels and radiators to the Sun. Plus-or-minus the Earth’s axial tilt at different times of the year. Multiplied by Cook’s Constant.
23 minutes in and there we have evidence of life. It’s city lights at night. Gotta have a night life if you’re a conscious being.
At 1:15:38 I see Baja California, Mexico.
There’s a thin East-West line that I suppose could be the beginnings of Trump’s immigration policy.
Overall a spectacular tour.
They did that experiment with, IIRC, the Galileo spacecraft during one of it’s gravity assists around Earth. The clearest evidence of life they could find was the “red cut-off” as an indication of some common chemical actively seeking out and absorbing the highest-intensity wave band of the solar radiation.
Don’t confuse Star Trek’s “scanners” with reality. “M-class planet” indeed. I’m almost tempted to find out if Trek-ology has actually invented a word salad to go behind that phrase.
word salad
My brain feels … used. Not in a good way.
I have this playing in the background in my living room now… the music is a little spooky in parts, but still soothing.