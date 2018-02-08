Thursday: Hili dialogue

Good day: it’s Thursday, February 8, 2018, and we’re expecting 6 to 10 inches of snow in Chicago, beginning this evening. Flights out of our two airports are already being preemptively canceled. It’s National “Potato Lovers” Day, and who isn’t? (But why the scare quotes around “Potato Lovers”? Don’t they really love potatoes?) It’s also Propose Day in India, the day during Valentine’s Week when you’re supposed to pop the question to your beloved.

News: Yesterday Bermuda became the first country in the world to repeal its same-sex marriage policy. They’ll still allow domestic partnerships, but the new law is apparently a response to voters having turned down a gay marriage law in a recent referendum.

On this day in 1587, Mary, Queen of Scots, was beheaded on suspicion of having plotted to murder her cousin, Queen Elizabeth I. A big day for me: on February 8, 1693, the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia, my beloved alma mater, was granted a royal charter by King William III and Queen Mary II. I still wear my college ring with the royal seal on it (it’s the only US college that has such a seal). After Harvard, W&M is the second oldest college in the U.S. On this day in 1817, Los Heras crossed the Andes and, with his army and that of San Martin, began the liberation of Chile from Spain. On February 8, 1915, D. W. Griffith’s racist film The Birth of a Nation had it premiere in Los Angeles. On this day in 1924, the first state execution in the US using the gas chamber took place in Nevada. Of all the “official” means of execution in the U.S., this one (no longer used) was the most cruel. (The electric chair is a close second.) On this day in 1952, Elizabeth II was proclaimed Queen of the UK. And she’s still on the throne, blocking Prince Charles, who will probably be king for just a short while. Exactly 8 years later, Elizabeth issued an order that she and her family would henceforth be known as the House of Windsor, and her descendants would take the last name “Mountbatten-Windsor.”

Today’s Google Doodle celebrates the life of the German painter Paula Modersohn-Becker (8 Feb. 1876 – 30 Nov. 1907), described by Wikipedia “one of the most important representatives of early expressionism. Her brief career was cut short by postpartum embolism at the age of 31. She is becoming recognized as the first female painter to paint nude self-portraits. She was an important member of the artistic movement of modernism at the start of the twentieth century.”

Here’s the Doodle:

Here’s her “Boy With a Cat”, painted in 1903. As usual, the artist got the cat all wrong). To see one of her nude self-portraits, go here. I do like her work.

Notables born on this day include Robert Burton (1577), John Ruskin (1819), William Tecumseh Sherman (1820), Jules Verne (1828), Dmitri Mendeleev (1834), Paula Modersohn-Becker (1876; see above), Elizabeth Bishop (1911), Lana Turner (1921), Jack Lemmon (1925), Neal Cassady (1926; my hero), James Dean (1931, could be described as a Neal Cassady with money), Ted Koppel (1940) and Brooke Adams (1949).

Here’s Neal Cassady (r) with Timothy Leary on THE BUS. Furthur!

Those who died on this day include Mary, Queen of Scots (1587; see above), Peter the Great (1725), Peter Kropotkin (1921), Connie Mack (1956), John von Neumann and Nobel Laureate Walter Bothe (both 1957), Del Shannon (1990), Iris Murdoch (1999) and Anna Nicole Smith (2007).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili has “stage fright”. When I asked Malgorzata what this means, she responded this way:

Hili knows, of course, that she has a wide audience, both through Listy and through WEIT. So suddenly, when she was posing for the next photo, she announced that she was afraid how people would react on her dialogue.

The dialogue:

Hili: I have stage fright.

A: Why?

Hili: Because of the public at home and abroad.

In Polish:

Hili: Mam tremę.

Ja: Przed czym?

Hili: Przed publicznością w kraju i za granicą. ​

Here is a Facebook post sent by reader Taskin:

And an ancient baby bird preserved in amber; its lineage went extinct but the detail is remarkable, including the color of its feathers (brown):

Another tweet found by Dr. Cobb. Poor bandicoot!

Holotype of Australia’s #extinct desert bandicoot, from which the species was described 121ya. Within 70yrs, it was lost to cats, foxes & ending of native fire regimes due to colonial-era destruction of native societal structures. 📷CC BY Museums Victoria https://t.co/hXBE9FeSS7 pic.twitter.com/d9lNMJLHwu — SpeciesRemembrance (@LostSpeciesDay) February 4, 2018

An amazing panorama of Mars recently taken by the rover Curiosity:

NASA's Curiosity rover captures an incredible panoramic view of Mars from the Gale Crater, showing dunes, buttes and ridges across the Red Planet's surface. https://t.co/JaERaCmf2s pic.twitter.com/OCO3rfbM8X — ABC News (@ABC) February 3, 2018

Tweets found by Grania: look at that poor snow-covered bunny!:

Word of the day: "flukra" – snow falling in large flakes (Scots, esp. Shetland); cf "skalva", soft flaky snow (from Old Norse "skaf"; a peeling, a flake). "Muckle flukra" are very large snowflakes.

Photograph by Rosamund Macfarlane pic.twitter.com/ELMvmKdLyq — Robert Macfarlane (@RobGMacfarlane) February 7, 2018

And a nice kitten stretch with pink toes:

I just had to post this great #gif of a little #kitten having a stretch because it’s sooooooo cute!#catgif pic.twitter.com/lZ42djg7vk — Cats and Kittens (@catsnkittys) February 7, 2018

A flummoxed moggie: