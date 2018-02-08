Thursday: Hili dialogue

Good day: it’s Thursday, February 8, 2018, and we’re expecting 6 to 10 inches of snow in Chicago, beginning this evening. Flights out of our two airports are already being preemptively canceled. It’s National “Potato Lovers” Day, and who isn’t? (But why the scare quotes around “Potato Lovers”? Don’t they really love potatoes?) It’s also Propose Day in India, the day during Valentine’s Week when you’re supposed to pop the question to your beloved.
News: Yesterday Bermuda became the first country in the world to repeal its same-sex marriage policy. They’ll still allow domestic partnerships, but the new law is apparently a response to voters having turned down a gay marriage law in a recent referendum.
On this day in 1587, Mary, Queen of Scots, was beheaded on suspicion of having plotted to murder her cousin, Queen Elizabeth I. A big day for me: on February 8, 1693, the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia, my beloved alma mater, was granted a royal charter by King William III and Queen Mary II. I still wear my college ring with the royal seal on it (it’s the only US college that has such a seal). After Harvard, W&M is the second oldest college in the U.S. On this day in 1817, Los Heras crossed the Andes and, with his army and that of San Martin, began the liberation of Chile from Spain. On February 8, 1915, D. W. Griffith’s racist film The Birth of a Nation had it premiere in Los Angeles. On this day in 1924, the first state execution in the US using the gas chamber took place in Nevada. Of all the “official” means of execution in the U.S., this one (no longer used) was the most cruel. (The electric chair is a close second.) On this day in 1952, Elizabeth II was proclaimed Queen of the UK. And she’s still on the throne, blocking Prince Charles, who will probably be king for just a short while. Exactly 8 years later, Elizabeth issued an order that she and her family would henceforth be known as the House of Windsor, and her descendants would take the last name “Mountbatten-Windsor.”
Today’s Google Doodle celebrates the life of the German painter Paula Modersohn-Becker (8 Feb. 1876 – 30 Nov. 1907), described by Wikipedia “one of the most important representatives of early expressionism. Her brief career was cut short by postpartum embolism at the age of 31. She is becoming recognized as the first female painter to paint nude self-portraits. She was an important member of the artistic movement of modernism at the start of the twentieth century.”
Here’s the Doodle:
Here’s her “Boy With a Cat”, painted in 1903. As usual, the artist got the cat all wrong). To see one of her nude self-portraits, go here. I do like her work.
Notables born on this day include Robert Burton (1577), John Ruskin (1819), William Tecumseh Sherman (1820), Jules Verne (1828), Dmitri Mendeleev (1834), Paula Modersohn-Becker (1876; see above), Elizabeth Bishop (1911), Lana Turner (1921), Jack Lemmon (1925), Neal Cassady (1926; my hero), James Dean (1931, could be described as a Neal Cassady with money), Ted Koppel (1940) and Brooke Adams (1949).
Here’s Neal Cassady (r) with Timothy Leary on THE BUS. Furthur!
Those who died on this day include Mary, Queen of Scots (1587; see above), Peter the Great (1725), Peter Kropotkin (1921), Connie Mack (1956), John von Neumann and Nobel Laureate Walter Bothe (both 1957), Del Shannon (1990), Iris Murdoch (1999) and Anna Nicole Smith (2007).
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili has “stage fright”. When I asked Malgorzata what this means, she responded this way:
Hili knows, of course, that she has a wide audience, both through Listy and through WEIT. So suddenly, when she was posing for the next photo, she announced that she was afraid how people would react on her dialogue.
The dialogue:
Hili: I have stage fright.
A: Why?
Hili: Because of the public at home and abroad.
Hili: Mam tremę.
Ja: Przed czym?
Hili: Przed publicznością w kraju i za granicą.
Here is a Facebook post sent by reader Taskin:
And an ancient baby bird preserved in amber; its lineage went extinct but the detail is remarkable, including the color of its feathers (brown):
Another tweet found by Dr. Cobb. Poor bandicoot!
An amazing panorama of Mars recently taken by the rover Curiosity:
Tweets found by Grania: look at that poor snow-covered bunny!:
And a nice kitten stretch with pink toes:
A flummoxed moggie:
Put it this way, if a potato gal asked me on a date, I’d probably say yes, but I am not sure if I would’t like her rather than love her! I would if she were sweet! 🙂
PS “I say, we will have no more marriages.”
“National ‘Potato Lovers’ Day” — That oughta be right up your Irish alley.
John Perry Barlow died yesterday. He was a lyricist for the Grateful Dead and “Internet Pioneer.”
http://variety.com/2018/music/obituaries-people-news/john-barlow-dead-dies-grateful-dead-lyricist-1202691170/
One of the songs he wrote was Cassidy. It was about Cassidy Law, the daughter of a member of the Dead’s road crew. It also alludes to the man called Cowboy Neal. Cassidy Law was named after him – spelled differently. Here is a video of the song put together as a tribute to Neal Cassady.
Here, Barlow writes about both the song and “The Most Amazing Man I Ever Met”, Neal Cassady –
http://www.litkicks.com/BarlowOnNeal
Also the anniversary of the end of the Laki eruption in Iceland, 1783/4
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Laki
// But why the scare quotes around “Potato Lovers”? Don’t they really love potatoes? //
.
Yeah, lol. 🖤🖤🖤
That tweet from Robert Macfarlane with the bunny should provide more grist for the “snowclone” mill.
OT: Today is also the day of the National Prayer Breakfast. Donald Trump, at this moment on CNN, makes me barf.
PDF is number one when I type “how do i convert to” into Google. I guess they know me too well.
Islam is 2nd, followed by mp3, “a number in excel” and finally, judaism.
islam, mp3 in itunes, mp3, christianity, judaism, m4r, jpg, catholicism, buddhism
This would be a great time to post a link to King Crimson’s “Neal and Jack and Me,” but I don’t have one. It’s probably on Youtube. It’s from the album _Beat_.
Oh, THATS what that title refers to
Never knew!
Gregorio de Las Heras (not “Los”) was subordinate to José de San Martín. He commanded the secondary force that crossed the Andes at Uspallata; the main force used the Los Patos pass.
The crossing of the Andes was completed on February 8 — the operation started on January 19 and the mountain crossing itself on February 5. Total troops involved approximately 4000 soldiers and 1200 militia.
This army defeated the Spanish at the battle of Chacabuco on February 13.
I know her painting of Rilke, didn’t know she was a famous painter
The PDF joke is great
That tweet about the bird trapped in amber doesn’t do the story justice! Here’s the linked story on New Scientist (with lots of cool pictures). “A 100-million-year-old chunk of amber found in Myanmar contains the head, neck, wing, tail and feet of a hatchling. It was just a few days old when it fell into a pool of sap oozing from a conifer tree.”
“Opposite birds” — who knew?
WRT to the Mars pan…anyone know what the mist (or fog…vapor?) in the foreground of the distant hills is made of? Frozen CO2? Could it be water evaporating off and from a frozen surface under the sun?
“evaporating off and condensing to a real earth-like fog from a frozen….
grrrrrr