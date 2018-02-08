SpaceX Heavy Test Flight

Here’s the video of Tuesday’s SpaceX launch, which I was unable to watch live as I was being interviewed (more on that later). The Falcon Heavy launch was successful in nearly every way (one of the three boosters, supposed to land on a platform at sea, crashed). The synchronized landing of the other two boosters, shown below, is a marvel of human engineering. And, of course, the coolest part was putting Elon Musk’s red Tesla, complete with a test dummy, into orbit. That’s shown in the third video, and I wonder how long it’s going to orbit. Will it disintegrate or get hit by something? As CNN reported:
On board the rocket that’s now headed deeper into space is Musk’s personal Tesla (TSLA) roadster. At the wheel is a dummy dressed in a spacesuit. Musk said in December the car would play David Bowie’s “Space Oddity” on repeat. Cameras on board the car show it cruising by Earth, which appears as a big blue orb in the background. Musk plans to send the car into orbit around the sun.
He announced last year he planned to put his car on the inaugural Falcon Heavy flight. When asked on Twitter why he wanted to throw away a $100,000 vehicle, he replied, “I love the thought of a car drifting apparently endlessly through space and perhaps being discovered by an alien race millions of years in the future.”
Here’s a 43-minute video of the whole event, from launch to landing (if you want a shorter version, go here):
The booster landing—amazing! Listen for the sonic booms.
And a live view of the Tesla with the dummy “Starman”. Note the “Don’t panic” sign from “Hitchhiker’s Guide”:
I strongly suspect the powerplant was removed from that roadster before loading it onboard.
I wonder if it was. The point of the car was a stable heavy payload.
Tesla is due to replace that model soon so it was approaching obsolescence. Elon Musk can’t be seen driving around in such a car. Of course, he could have sold it or kept it as a museum piece.
I continue to be amused by the Hitchhikers Guide credit on the car’s touchscreen
There’s a copy of the book in the glove box.
Would have been better to have a cassette-tape player with the original BBC Radio series laoded.
One of best days in my life was when a friend gave me a pirated copy of the entire series. Worked much better in dialogue than in print, IMHO.
That reminds me, as cool as it is to have Bowie playing on an endless loop, what is the point in a vacuum?
That crossed my mind too. Immediately after the “Cool!” reaction to the “Don’t Panic” in big friendly letters on the dash…
If some alien race intercepts that Tesla and tries to analyse how it was supposed to work (in deep space) it will drive them nuts!
cr
(in Mangaia now)
The first time I heard it was around 1979 with pirated tapes of the BBC series and pharmacologic enhancement, which was, of course, not inhaled 🙂
Well, this would certainly be the fastest Tesla ever. Sending more and more satellites into space seems to be the current job. The hope of going back to the moon or mars is also what he thinks about.
Theres supposed to be a towel in the car too, but I didn’t see it in any pictures.
There’s a Matchbox car in it too (it’s supposed to be visible in some shots, but I haven’t seen it) and some electronic boards were stamped with “Made on Earth by Humans”.
I bet there are sorts of conspiracy theorists out there coming up with new things that are in the car. Like maybe Starman isn’t a dummy.
The Matchbox car would be referring to ….
Musk said it was a gag suggested by a friend. Beyond that, I haven’t a clue.
I’m not positive but I think the matchbox car, which supposedly has a Starman figure sitting in it, is mounted on the center of the dashboard close to the windscreen. If you look at a front view of the car when it is well lit the object looks like it might be red with a distinct white something sticking up from it.
It’s gone into Solar orbit (as opposed to Earth orbit) and could easily be there for hundreds of millions or billions of years.
(Presuming some future “archeologists” don’t go and get it.)
It won’t last long
http://www.newsweek.com/elon-musk-tesla-spacex-falcon-heavy-disintegrate-800610
Yeah, I was wondering how long the dashboard & everything else would last in the radiation.
The linked articles said the carbon bonds would break down but not necessarily disintegrate. I understand the part about the carbon bonds, but I would think the metal parts should last at least as long as voyager.
Yeah any exposed carbon-carbon bonds are vulnerable, but those parts that are shielded will be…well…shielded. They won’t be subject to the radiation until the shielding degrades.
The worry about collisions with objects is real enough, though if it were all that likely there is no way humans would ever be sent up there. IOW – while even collisions with small objects are dangerous in space, space is BIG. Hugely BIGLY big. There is a LOT of room out there.
My guess, barring a freak collision, the car will remain a car for millennia.
Got to disagree, the boosters landing was way cooler than the Tesla. It aint’ the first car in space and a vertical rocket landing out of a ’50’s scifi movie is a first.
I agree. When I first saw this it was the final touchdown and it looked unreal. Seeing the video above, with the boosters falling out of the sky, was breathtaking.
“Ain’t the first car in space”. hmmmmm… Do you mean the lunar rovers?
It’s the fourth electric car, so it wasn’t even the first in that category.
Booster landing was way more impressive than the car.
Why did he launch his car into orbit? Why not a satellite that might serve some useful purpose? I mean, this launch probably cost $100 million and pushed out a lot of pollutants… why not make some use of it?!
It was a test flight. You don’t put gabillion dollar satellites on a test flight.
I’m way out of my depth here, but if the test had a 50-66% chance of success (Musk said this), then isn’t there something that would be worth risking?
For example, a cheap-o satellite from a University research department? There _must_ be worthwhile experiments people want to do in space but cannot afford the launch vehicle. The roadster seems like such a wasted opportunity. 😦
I don’t think it’s wasted, actually. No one would be talking about another satellite or cheap University experiment, but everyone is talking about the photos of the roadster with Starman sitting at the wheel as the entire earth spins away in the background. Those shots alone were worth the cost of the launch (IMO). Not just for SpaceX but to capture the attention and imagination of people around the world. So very cool.
Ok, I’ll agree that the roadster was good PR for SpaceX, certainly. And maybe beyond PR, it might get some attention that has positive effects (reminds people that we’re all on the same planet, inspires kids to study science, etc). I guess I’m being too utilitarian in my comments above… 🙂
I don’t think you’re being too utilitarian. But apparently we live in an age where science itself and for its own sake is not sufficient to get the attention of the juvenile/adolescent human primate. One must appeal to their non-science mass pop culture predispositions. (Would that the dummy pilot could have had a blow-up doll sitting next to him.)
I gather(hope)that mission control staff – needing to be able to hear and communicate with each other – were not near the mass of humans whoopin’ and hollerin,’ justifiable enthusiasm notwithstanding. (When In Doubt, Shout.) At first I thought that Apple or Facebook was holding a charismatic religious service nearby.
“This is not your ‘steely-eyed missileman’ father’s mission control.”
I don’t think there’s such a thing as too utilitarian; I just think your analysis of the utility was incomplete. It’s always good to analyze things from that perspective, though.
Typically if you’re the one putting your stuff in space, you don’t want it up there on a test flight. Companies that launch satellites into orbit typically give you a guarantee of some sort that your stuff will make it. It may be cheap in the grand scheme of things, but it represents a lot of investment in money and resources for the owners.
Right. It also looks bad for SpaceX to lose some customer’s payload regardless of the up-front warnings. They are in a PR battle up against governments and long-time military-industrial corporations. I suspect Musk was falsely pessimistic when it came to the chances of success for the Falcon Heavy launch. If he stated his true risk estimate, he would have to answer the question as to why there was no useful payload on it.
“If he stated his true risk estimate, he would have to answer the question as to why there was no useful payload on it.”
Assuming it was a false estimate (which we don’t know one way or the other), the more important reason for it is how difficult it would be to explain failure if he said it had a 95% chance of success.
I would have called the White House and asked for a volunteer driver. Emphasize a long ride in a very cool car.
So we’ve gone from the NASA/Sagan ‘We come in peace’ CD, to a rich guy launching a car so he can say ‘Look at this swell car that you can buy.’
Why ascribe impure motives to this achievement? Not to put too fine a shine on it, but NASA’s mission was to beat the Russians.
Is self-promotion an ‘impure motive’ in America? Probably not, no matter what I think.
“Is self-promotion an ‘impure motive’ in America?”
Are nation-state pissing matches good motives?
The answer to both questions is..it depends.
I applaud SpaceX efforts – this is a game changer for both public and private space programs- and I think Musk’s personal touch to this mission is bold, cool, engaging and very much in line with the “hold on to your hats, this is going to be amazing” approach of traditional public space agencies.
It was a mission imposed by NASA’s political masters of mankind.
If you hate the car part of it so much, don’t focus on it. The important part — the part all but maybe .01% of the funds went to — is launching a giant missile with reusable boosters into an orbit around the sun, with enormous implications for science, space travel, and humanity itself.
I applaud your enthusiasm. I’m happy for science. Would be more optimistic if I didn’t think we’re heading to the commercialization of space only as something only for the rich.
One “only was more than enough. The other I blame on my cat, who chose to post it as it was before editing.
Musk is secretly a Bond villain. They like the ostentatious.
The two boosters that came back to Cape Canaveral landed right on target, but the one meant to land on the barge missed and crashed. That’s got to make folks living around the Titusville area a little nervous, don’t you think?
Elon Musk shared the last picture they received before the 2nd stage battery died. The earth is really receding into the distance.
That one is my favorite.
How are they getting pics from that vantage point?! Is there a selfie stick on that thing? 🙂
Yes, you can see them in this image. https://goo.gl/images/bMjsHn
Yep. There is one boom on the front, one in the back seat, and one on each side. If you scan through the taped “live starman” video, it alternates between the different cameras.
I’m reminded of the early 80’s “Heavy Metal” movie.
Just needs boobs and blood 🙂
We are getting closer to realizing Kurt Vonnegut’s vision.
People may like this connection from the Heavy Metal film of 1980 (i think).
I was just amazed by the dual sonic booms. Made me jump out of my seat.