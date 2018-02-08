SpaceX Heavy Test Flight

Here’s the video of Tuesday’s SpaceX launch, which I was unable to watch live as I was being interviewed (more on that later). The Falcon Heavy launch was successful in nearly every way (one of the three boosters, supposed to land on a platform at sea, crashed). The synchronized landing of the other two boosters, shown below, is a marvel of human engineering. And, of course, the coolest part was putting Elon Musk’s red Tesla, complete with a test dummy, into orbit. That’s shown in the third video, and I wonder how long it’s going to orbit. Will it disintegrate or get hit by something? As CNN reported:

On board the rocket that’s now headed deeper into space is Musk’s personal Tesla (TSLA) roadster. At the wheel is a dummy dressed in a spacesuit. Musk said in December the car would play David Bowie’s “Space Oddity” on repeat. Cameras on board the car show it cruising by Earth, which appears as a big blue orb in the background. Musk plans to send the car into orbit around the sun. He announced last year he planned to put his car on the inaugural Falcon Heavy flight. When asked on Twitter why he wanted to throw away a $100,000 vehicle, he replied, “I love the thought of a car drifting apparently endlessly through space and perhaps being discovered by an alien race millions of years in the future.”

Here’s a 43-minute video of the whole event, from launch to landing (if you want a shorter version, go here):

The booster landing—amazing! Listen for the sonic booms.

And a live view of the Tesla with the dummy “Starman”. Note the “Don’t panic” sign from “Hitchhiker’s Guide”: