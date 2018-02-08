Reader Joe Dickinson has some birdies for us. His notes are indented:

Here’s one final set (for now) of miscellaneous birds seen recently on my morning walks with my dog by Aptos Creek and along Rio del Mar beach.

There are always gulls around the mouth of the Creek but, for a couple of days near the end of December it looked like we were setting up for a remake of Hitchcock’s “The Birds”. Local lore has it that the movie was inspired by an event in Santa Cruz, but it’s actually based on a book. Hitchcock did have a vacation home in the area and consulted a local newspaper story about that event as part of his research for the film. These appear to be mostly western gulls (Larus occidentalis) but I’m sure others are mixed in.