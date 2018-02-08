“Huck Finn” and “To Kill a Mockingbird” once again censored in public schools

This battle will never end.

According to the Minneapolis (Minnesota) Star Tribune, two of the usual targets of school censorship have now been removed from the curriculum at public schools in Duluth, Minnesota. Yep, you guessed it: they’re The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn and To Kill a Mockingbird, and you know why they’re banned: they contain the “n-word”. And that word makes students “uncomfortable”. But as a sop to those who think those books are essential reading for students—like me—the school district is being magnanimous and will leave the books in the school library for “optional reading”.

As the paper reports:

“The feedback that we’ve received is that it makes many students feel uncomfortable,” said Michael Cary, director of curriculum and instruction for the district. “Conversations about race are an important topic, and we want to make sure we address those conversations in a way that works well for all of our students.” Cary said the decision, made as a group by district leaders and leaders in Duluth’s secondary schools, came after years of concerns shared by parents, students and community groups. The change was announced to district staff members late last week. Stephan Witherspoon, president of the Duluth chapter of the NAACP, called the move “long overdue.” The literature has “oppressive language for our kids” Witherspoon said, and school should be an environment where children of color are learning equally. There are other novels with similar messages that can be taught, he said. “Our kids don’t need to read the ‘N’ word in school,” Witherspoon said. “They deal with that every day out in the community and in their life. Racism still exists in a very big way.”

If Witherspoon thinks that reading these books, complete with the ‘N’ word, will promote racism, he’s off the rails. Those books are anti-racist, and should promote racial harmony.

With sensitive teaching, of course, the issue of The Word can be handled, and it’s not like kids don’t know that word. While I can understand why the NAACP (the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) would register an objection, it’s not the school’s duty to bow before anybody that is offended. While other books can be anti-racist, they can’t replace these two in terms of their beauty and their stories.

The censors here imply that the purpose of books is to push an ideological message, and books with the same message are interchangeable. But that’s not the case: Huck Finn is a bellwether of American literature; as Ernest Hemingway said, “All modern American literature comes from one book by Mark Twain called ‘Huckleberry Finn. It’s the best book we’ve had. All American writing comes from that. There was nothing before. There has been nothing as good since.” And Mockingbird is a lovely classic of 20th century American literature, one that won a Pulitzer Prize. It is profoundly anti-racist, but of course the ending is sad and messy, as is life itself. So, too, is Huck Finn, in which a boy who originally shared the bigotry of his milieu gradually becomes convinced of a slave’s humanity.

By all means supplement these readings with other books: books by Toni Morrison or Maya Angelou. And why not writers of other ethnicities and cultures—and other social classes? (How about The Grapes of Wrath?) The school district is treating the children as if they’re infants, unable to even hear a single racial slur secondhand. I have more faith in the kids and their teachers, and think that depriving children of these two wonderful books is to rip out a piece of their cultural education.

If you want to express your opinion, Michael Cary's work email and phone number are publicly available on the schools' website here, but I'll give just the email address. I've written him protesting the censorship of these books, for it is indeed censorship.

Dr. Michael Cary

Director of Curriculum and Instruction, Duluth Public Schools

michael.cary@isd709.org

Here’s what I sent him:

Dear Dr. Cary, I’d like to register a protest against your school board’s removal of “To Kill a Mockingbird” and “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” from the curriculum on the grounds that they contain a single word that is considered offensive. This is censorship, pure and simple, and censorship based on the principle that a book that contains any material that people find offensive should be removed from the curriculum. But nearly any important book will offend someone, and, as you know, both of these books are not only important, but anti-racist. To say that there are other books that convey the same message implies that ideology is what’s important for the students, and that books with the same ideology are interchangeable. But that’s not true. Both of these books have substantial literary merit: Hemingway deemed “Huck Finn” as the fountainhead of American literature, and “Mockingbird” won a Pulitzer Prize. There are no other books like them. I’m sure your students are mature enough, and your teachers capable enough, to teach these important books with care and sensitivity. To deprive students of reading them as part of the curriculum is to diminish their cultural education. Yours sincerely,

Jerry Coyne

Professor Emeritus

Department of Ecology and Evolution

The University of Chicago

